Does the Coronavirus Have You Worried? Get The essenceAir Air
We have an all new Air Purification and Disinfection Machine
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2020 ) See the all new essenceAir Air Purification machine everybody is talking about!
IN THE NEW AGE
A quick note from the founder of IN THE NEW AGE, J. M. Bolin.
I will be the first to admit, as for this whole Coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t see it coming. Additionally, we are known for the high-end holistic health machines we sell. And from this, we were unprepared for a defensive health machine to help prevent our valued customers from getting the dreadful Coronavirus, (Covid-19). However, until now. I search all over the world for an air purifier and air disinfectant machine that seemed like it could block out awful and even deadly viruses like the Coronavirus. And now, we are selling possibly the most advanced home or office air purifier on the market. Additionally, these things are flying off the shelves.
About the essenceAir Purifier and disinfection machine.
Our World Is an Incredibly Beautiful Place but Dangerous at The Same Time, Because We Made It Like That. In the Past Few Decades Everything Changed Around Us at Such A Pace That It’s Hard for The Human Race to Keep Adapting to It. Nowadays, Air Pollution Is One of The Main Problems in Our Lives.
Many might think that this problem only concerns big cities and that their immediate surroundings provide protection from it. They think that within their walls begins a whole other world. Without proper ventilation our homes are dust collectors that trap contaminants. Our modern and tightly shutting windows only enhance this effect. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, on the average
The Air in Our Home Is Five Times More Polluted Than A Main Street of Any Big City.
Air also contains harmful and unhealthy components, but during vacuuming only a small part of them get into the dust bag. Dust is a mixture of several things, like dead skin cells, soot, pollen, animal and floral particles from bedclothes, organic and inorganic material and this mixture gets into the house and eventually into the body.
Highly Recommended for People with Weakened Immune Systems, For People Suffering from Chronic Diseases and for Seniors.
EssenceAir is a multifunctional device and its main feature is to clean the air of pollution and it also destroys bacteria when in disinfectant mode. During air purification the device sucks in and subsequently cleans the air in its environment. After that, it destroys bacteria that maybe found in the air by ozonic disinfection. The devices salt-filter makes the air a bit salty like that of salt mines and caves used for curative purposes.
About the essenceAir Air Purifier and Disinfection Machine:
- Disinfects the Air, Kills Viruses and Bacteria
- High Voltage Technology
- Filters the Air
- Restricts Pollutants
- Eliminates Smells
- Generates Negative Ions
- Operates Quietly
- Adjustable Intensity
- Natural Salt Therapy
Learn more, and get your essenceAir machine at
IN THE NEW AGE
Inthenewage.com
IN THE NEW AGE
A quick note from the founder of IN THE NEW AGE, J. M. Bolin.
I will be the first to admit, as for this whole Coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t see it coming. Additionally, we are known for the high-end holistic health machines we sell. And from this, we were unprepared for a defensive health machine to help prevent our valued customers from getting the dreadful Coronavirus, (Covid-19). However, until now. I search all over the world for an air purifier and air disinfectant machine that seemed like it could block out awful and even deadly viruses like the Coronavirus. And now, we are selling possibly the most advanced home or office air purifier on the market. Additionally, these things are flying off the shelves.
About the essenceAir Purifier and disinfection machine.
Our World Is an Incredibly Beautiful Place but Dangerous at The Same Time, Because We Made It Like That. In the Past Few Decades Everything Changed Around Us at Such A Pace That It’s Hard for The Human Race to Keep Adapting to It. Nowadays, Air Pollution Is One of The Main Problems in Our Lives.
Many might think that this problem only concerns big cities and that their immediate surroundings provide protection from it. They think that within their walls begins a whole other world. Without proper ventilation our homes are dust collectors that trap contaminants. Our modern and tightly shutting windows only enhance this effect. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, on the average
The Air in Our Home Is Five Times More Polluted Than A Main Street of Any Big City.
Air also contains harmful and unhealthy components, but during vacuuming only a small part of them get into the dust bag. Dust is a mixture of several things, like dead skin cells, soot, pollen, animal and floral particles from bedclothes, organic and inorganic material and this mixture gets into the house and eventually into the body.
Highly Recommended for People with Weakened Immune Systems, For People Suffering from Chronic Diseases and for Seniors.
EssenceAir is a multifunctional device and its main feature is to clean the air of pollution and it also destroys bacteria when in disinfectant mode. During air purification the device sucks in and subsequently cleans the air in its environment. After that, it destroys bacteria that maybe found in the air by ozonic disinfection. The devices salt-filter makes the air a bit salty like that of salt mines and caves used for curative purposes.
About the essenceAir Air Purifier and Disinfection Machine:
- Disinfects the Air, Kills Viruses and Bacteria
- High Voltage Technology
- Filters the Air
- Restricts Pollutants
- Eliminates Smells
- Generates Negative Ions
- Operates Quietly
- Adjustable Intensity
- Natural Salt Therapy
Learn more, and get your essenceAir machine at
IN THE NEW AGE
Inthenewage.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.