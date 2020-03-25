Nutraceutical Excipients Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years
The Nutraceutical Excipients market is projected to grow from USD 3 Billion in 2016 to USD 4 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2020 ) The report "Nutraceutical Excipients Market by Functionality (Fillers & Diluents, Coating Agents, Lubricants, and Flavoring Agents), End Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The nutraceutical excipients market is estimated at USD 2.96 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for nutraceuticals and advances in nanotechnology used in imparting new functions to excipients. The major players in the food industry are investing in research & development activities to expand their excipient product portfolios and attract more consumers by providing innovative products at lower prices.
Fillers & diluents account for the highest share in Nutraceutical Excipients Market
On the basis of functionality, the nutraceutical excipients market is segmented into binders, lubricants, fillers, disintegrants, coating agents, and flavoring agents. Fillers & diluents accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. They meet varying demand from manufacturers. The popularity of excipients is attributed to their wide use in various applications, easy availability, and multifunctional nature.
Dry from dominated the Nutraceutical Excipients Market
The Nutraceutical Excipients market has been segmented on the basis of form into dry and liquid. Nutraceutical products require proper mixing of active nutraceutical ingredients and inactive ingredients such as excipients to ensure accurate distribution in the formulation. The major forms of nutraceutical excipients considered in the report are dry and liquid forms. Powder flowability is among the important determining factors responsible for influencing the optimal performance of an excipient. Excellent flow-ability of the excipient powder is an essential characteristic required for it to function as a filler, diluent, or a binder in nutraceutical products such as in orally dissolving tablet (ODT). The taste masking capabilities of an excipient in the form of powder also have significant effects on the acceptability of the end product, as an active nutraceutical ingredient often possesses an undesirable taste.
North America dominated the nutraceutical excipients market in 2016.
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The nutraceutical excipients market is consolidated in North America and dominated by a few companies such as DuPont, Kerry, Cargill, and Ingredion. The market for nutraceutical excipients here is mature, and hence, the growth is moderate compared to other regions.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Kerry (Ireland), ABF (UK), DuPont (US), Ingredion (US), and Sensient (US), Roquette Frères (France), Meggle (Germany), Hilmar Ingredients (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), Innophos (US), Cargill (US), and IMCD (Netherlands).
