Weight Management Supplements Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Weight Management Supplements Market is segmented By Form (Soft Gel, Pills, Powder, Liquid), By End Users (Men, Women, Senior Citizens), By Distribution Channel (Drug Store, Health & Beauty Store, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Sales, Other Sales
• The Global Weight Management Supplements market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).
Market Trends
• Growth in obesity cases, increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases is driving the demand for the Weight Management Supplements. They help in maintaining fitness without any need for a dietary meal or exercises, improve their immune system and build muscle mass.
Industry Analysis
The global weight management supplement market is segmented
By form
• End users
• Distribution channel
• Ingredients.
By product type
• Soft gel
• Tablet
• Powder
• Liquid.
End Users
• Men
• Women
• Senior Citizens.
Based on the Ingredients
• Vitamins & Minerals
• Amino Acids
• Botanical Supplements
• Others.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Scope of the report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Players
• Abbott Nutrition
• Glanbia Nutritionals PLC
• Herbalife
• Lovato Health Sciences
• Oriflame
• Others
