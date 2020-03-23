Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented By Application (Home Healthcare, Remote Patient Monitoring, Sports and Fitness), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Op
• The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018.
• The research at DMI yielded diverse opinions about the market with the global Wearable Medical Devices market forecast valuation pegged at USD xx million by 2026.
• The research also revealed that the global Wearable Medical Devices Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
• The market is driven by several factors such as increasing interest in new technological smart devices, ease of use of medical devices, raising awareness towards healthy lifestyle and prevention from diseases.
• However, the high cost of devices is a constraint to the growth of wearable medical devices market.
Market Segmentation
By Application
• Home Healthcare
• Remote Patient Monitoring
• Sports and Fitness
Wearable Medical Devices Market
• North America dominates the global wearable medical devices market. The US is expected to account for a more significant part of the North American wearable medical devices market share.
• Some of the driving factors such as increasing demand for high quality advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, increasing aging populathe tion, growing prevalence of various diseases, and, development of highly innovative and interconnected healthcare apps and advanced compatible devices.
Features of this report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The major companies in the Wearable Medical Devices market include Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifesense Group B.V., Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. This report gives a profile of the companies as mentioned earlier.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• Intel Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Lifesense Group B.V.
• Medtronic Plc
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
