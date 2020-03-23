Hydroponics Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Hydroponics Market is segmented By Crop Type (Tomato, Lettuce and Leafy Vegetables, Pepper, Cucumber, Microgreens, Others), By System (Aggregate Hydroponic System, Liquid Hydroponic System), By Equipment (HVAC, LED Glowlight, Irrigation Systems, Ma
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 23, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The global hydroponics market is set to increase at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period 2019-2026.
• Hydroponics, a subset of hydroculture, is a method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.
• The Indian Market for hydroponics would grow in the forecast period.
Market Drivers
• Factors like depleting water resources, gradually decreasing land under cultivation and reduction in fertility of soil, etc., are raising the need to invent innovative and fruitful methods of cultivation. Hydroponics is one such revolutionary method of farming.
Market Demand Factors
• The possibility of obtaining more products in less time
• The possibility of growing plants more densely
• Balanced supply of air water and nutrients
• Zero use of electricity
• Disease resistant products
• Elimination of Soil-borne pests (fungi) and diseases.
• Reduced turnaround time between planting etc., are helping the growth of the global Hydroponics market.
• Americas take a major share of the global Hydroponics market, followed by Europe and APAC.
Market Segmentation
The Global Hydroponics Market is segmented into the following categories based on different criteria:
Based on Type
• Liquid Hydroponic Systems
• Aggregate Hydroponic System (Open systems and closed systems )
Based on Crop Type
• Tomato
• Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables
• Strawberry
• Pepper
• Others
Based on Equipment Type
• Communication Technology
• Irrigation systems
• LED Grow Light
• Heating
• Ventilating
• Air Conditioning (HVAC)
• Control Systems
• Material Handling
• Other Equipment
Based on Geography
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• RoW
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/hydroponics-market
Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report also profiles the leading companies of global hydroponics market including AMC-Produce Inc., American Hydroponics, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., BetterGrow Hydro, Eurofresh Farms, General Hydroponics, Inc., Greentech Agro, Llc, Heliospectra AB, Hydrodynamics International, Inc., Hydrofarm, Inc., HydroWholesale Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Inc., and Village Farms International.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hydroponics-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The global hydroponics market is set to increase at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period 2019-2026.
• Hydroponics, a subset of hydroculture, is a method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.
• The Indian Market for hydroponics would grow in the forecast period.
Market Drivers
• Factors like depleting water resources, gradually decreasing land under cultivation and reduction in fertility of soil, etc., are raising the need to invent innovative and fruitful methods of cultivation. Hydroponics is one such revolutionary method of farming.
Market Demand Factors
• The possibility of obtaining more products in less time
• The possibility of growing plants more densely
• Balanced supply of air water and nutrients
• Zero use of electricity
• Disease resistant products
• Elimination of Soil-borne pests (fungi) and diseases.
• Reduced turnaround time between planting etc., are helping the growth of the global Hydroponics market.
• Americas take a major share of the global Hydroponics market, followed by Europe and APAC.
Market Segmentation
The Global Hydroponics Market is segmented into the following categories based on different criteria:
Based on Type
• Liquid Hydroponic Systems
• Aggregate Hydroponic System (Open systems and closed systems )
Based on Crop Type
• Tomato
• Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables
• Strawberry
• Pepper
• Others
Based on Equipment Type
• Communication Technology
• Irrigation systems
• LED Grow Light
• Heating
• Ventilating
• Air Conditioning (HVAC)
• Control Systems
• Material Handling
• Other Equipment
Based on Geography
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• RoW
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/hydroponics-market
Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report also profiles the leading companies of global hydroponics market including AMC-Produce Inc., American Hydroponics, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd., BetterGrow Hydro, Eurofresh Farms, General Hydroponics, Inc., Greentech Agro, Llc, Heliospectra AB, Hydrodynamics International, Inc., Hydrofarm, Inc., HydroWholesale Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Inc., and Village Farms International.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hydroponics-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.