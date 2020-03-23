Renal Biomarkers Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Renal Biomarkers Market is segmented By Assay Platform Type (Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA), Colorimetric Assay, Enzymatic Assay, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS)), By Type (Func
“The Global Renal Biomarkers Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
Increasing cases of kidney failures or disorders, growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, blood pressures and diabetes are majorly driving the market for global Renal Biomarkers.
Studies reveal that 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disease of which only 2 million people receive dialysis or kidney replacement treatment, thereby increases the scope for the kidney treatment market which in turn increases the demand for biomarkers.
Market Segmentation
The global market is segmented based on
By Type
• Functional Biomarker
• Up-Regulated Proteins
• Others
By Assay Platform type
• Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)
• Colorimetric Assay
• Enzymatic Assay
• Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
• Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS)
By End Users
• Diagnostic Labs
• Hospital
• Outpatient Clinics
• Research Centres.
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
North America is taking the lion share in the market with a market share of around 32% with a significant contribution from the US, followed by Europe with a market share of approximately 21%. Growing technology in kidney treatment, high spending capacity of the population is favoring the growth in this region.
Scope of the Report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• Abbott Diagnostics
• Alere Inc.
• Astute Medical Inc.
• Beckman Coulter Inc,
• Others
