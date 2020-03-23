Orthopaedic Devices Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Orthopaedic Devices Market is segmented By Device Type (Craniomaxillofacial, Foot and ankle, Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma & Extremities and Others), By Fixation Type (Internal, External, Intramedullary fixation devices, and Others), and By Regi
“The Global Orthopaedic Devices Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).
Market Growth
Increasing rates of accidents per year, growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders are majorly driving the global Orthopaedic Devices Market. However, the high cost of the devices is holding back the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The global market is segmented based on Device Type and Fixation Type. ,
By device type
• Craniomaxillofacial,
• Foot and ankle
• Joint Replacement
• Spine
• Trauma & Extremities
• Others
By Fixation type
• Internal
• External
• Intramedullary fixation devices
• Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
The scope of this report
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
The report profiles the following companies, which include
• Stryker Corp.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Zimmer Biomet
• Others
