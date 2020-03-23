Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)
Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market is segmented By Cardiac Biomarker Tests (Troponin, Creatine kinase, Myoglobin, Galectin-3, Other Biomarker Tests), By Application (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina, others),
The Global Cardiac Biomarkers market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Key Players
The major players of global Cardiac Biomarkers market include
• Siemens Healthcare
• Abbott Laboratories
• Beckman Coulter
• Alere Inc.
• Others
Market Segmentation
By Cardiac Biomarker Tests
• Troponin (I or T)
• Creatine kinase (CK)
• Myoglobin
• Galectin-3
• Other Biomarker Tests
By Applications
• Acute Coronary Syndrome
• Congestive Heart Failure
• Myocardial infarction (MI)
• Angina
• Other
By Testing Location
• Laboratory Testing
• Point of Care Testing
"The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles".
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
