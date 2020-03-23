Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is segmented By Product (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, Others), By Application (Agriculture and Animal Research, Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genetic Screening, Others), By Technology ( Chip Sequenci
• The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
What is Next Generation Sequencing?
• Next-generation sequencing (ngs) refers to DNA sequencing technologies such as Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Roche 454 sequencing, Ion torrent: Proton / PGM sequencing, SOLiD sequencing that allows sequencing DNA and RNA much more quickly and cheaply than the previously used Sanger sequencing.
What’s trending in this market?
• The market is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for NGS technology in drug discovery, growth in genome mapping programs and technological advancements in genetic sequencing.
• The market is affected by standardization concerns over NGS based diagnostics and lack of skilled professionals in this field.
Product-based Analysis
• By product type
• Instruments
• Reagents & Consumables
By technology
• Whole genome sequencing
• Targeted re-sequencing
• Whole exome sequencing
• RNA sequencing
By applications
• drug discovery
• personalized medicine
• genetic screening
• diagnostics
• Others
Based on end-user
• Services
• Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions
• Academics
• Biotechnology
• Others
The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Key Companies
It profiles the following companies:
• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd
• Pacific Biosciences
• Partek Incorporated
• Others
Geographical Analysis
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• The Middle East and Africa
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at Data M Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
