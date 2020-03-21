Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Eubiotics Market
The global eubiotics market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.84 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 7.47 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.51% from 2016.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2020 ) The global eubiotics market is projected to grow from USD 4.84 billion in 2016 and reach USD 7.48 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.51% from 2016 to 2022. Consumption of eubiotics-based feed provides basic nutritional components as well as health and medicinal benefits to livestock, such as preclusion and cure of diseases. Eubiotics enhances microflora in the gut of the host and increasing lactose tolerance level, which helps in healthy growth of the livestock.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132956187
The eubiotics market is segmented on the basis of type, which is further segmented as probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils. Among all the types of eubiotics, the probiotics segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by organic acids and prebiotics. The consumption of eubiotics is increasing significantly with the imposition of various government regulations pertaining to the animal health. In addition, the imposition of ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promoters for livestock by the European Union (EU) has created a massive demand for eubiotics.
On the basis of livestock type, the eubiotics market is segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others, which include horses, sheep, and birds. The market for poultry is projected to witness the fastest growth, as it provides poultry birds with protein and improves their health. The demand for poultry chicken remains high in the food industry due to its high nutrient value.
On the basis of functions, the global market is segmented into nutrition & gut health, yield, immunity, and productivity. The aim of using eubiotics is to restore the deficiencies in the microflora and prevent diseases in livestock. Besides from health benefits, researchers are focusing on using eubiotics in feed for other functions.
On the basis of form, the eubiotics are available in two basic forms, namely, dry and liquid. The dry form has a long shelf-life as compared to liquid form. Dry forms of eubiotics have various advantages and are used in various feed additive products. However, the liquid eubiotics are useful and preferred by farmers for use in feed as they are easy to mix and do not affect the texture of the feed.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=132956187
Eubiotics have tremendous market opportunities in the animal feed industry around the world. The animal feed industry in the European and Asia-Pacific regions is significantly influenced by the demand for animal feed additives, increase in concerns toward disease outbreak in livestock, and rise in demand for milk and meat products. The demand for eubiotics-based products in animal feed is continuously increasing in the Asia-Pacific region. Increase in awareness about the health benefits derived from eubiotics is also the prime factor driving the demand for eubiotics-based animal feed in this region.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N. V. (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Novozymes (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lesaffre Group (France), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), ADDCON (Germany), Behn Meyer (Malaysia), Novus International Inc. (U.S.), and Advanced BioNutrition Corporation (U.S.).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132956187
The eubiotics market is segmented on the basis of type, which is further segmented as probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and essential oils. Among all the types of eubiotics, the probiotics segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by organic acids and prebiotics. The consumption of eubiotics is increasing significantly with the imposition of various government regulations pertaining to the animal health. In addition, the imposition of ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promoters for livestock by the European Union (EU) has created a massive demand for eubiotics.
On the basis of livestock type, the eubiotics market is segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others, which include horses, sheep, and birds. The market for poultry is projected to witness the fastest growth, as it provides poultry birds with protein and improves their health. The demand for poultry chicken remains high in the food industry due to its high nutrient value.
On the basis of functions, the global market is segmented into nutrition & gut health, yield, immunity, and productivity. The aim of using eubiotics is to restore the deficiencies in the microflora and prevent diseases in livestock. Besides from health benefits, researchers are focusing on using eubiotics in feed for other functions.
On the basis of form, the eubiotics are available in two basic forms, namely, dry and liquid. The dry form has a long shelf-life as compared to liquid form. Dry forms of eubiotics have various advantages and are used in various feed additive products. However, the liquid eubiotics are useful and preferred by farmers for use in feed as they are easy to mix and do not affect the texture of the feed.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=132956187
Eubiotics have tremendous market opportunities in the animal feed industry around the world. The animal feed industry in the European and Asia-Pacific regions is significantly influenced by the demand for animal feed additives, increase in concerns toward disease outbreak in livestock, and rise in demand for milk and meat products. The demand for eubiotics-based products in animal feed is continuously increasing in the Asia-Pacific region. Increase in awareness about the health benefits derived from eubiotics is also the prime factor driving the demand for eubiotics-based animal feed in this region.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N. V. (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Novozymes (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lesaffre Group (France), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), ADDCON (Germany), Behn Meyer (Malaysia), Novus International Inc. (U.S.), and Advanced BioNutrition Corporation (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.