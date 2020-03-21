Mixed Tocopherols Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments
The mixed tocopherols market was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017, to reach USD 5.27 billion by 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2020 ) The report "Mixed Tocopherols Market by Source (Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Corn Oil), Function, Compound, Form, Application (Food & Beverage, Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", is projected to reach USD 5.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016. The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for natural sources of nutrients and vitamins, rise in disposable incomes and various health benefits associated with mixed tocopherols. High growth potential in the emerging markets and untapped regions provides new growth opportunities for the market players.
The soybean oil segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period, 2016–2022
Soybean oil is one of the most widely used vegetable oils worldwide. It contains a variety of fatty acids that prove beneficial for human health; and hence, it is considered healthier than most other vegetable oils.
Due to the favorable combination of fatty acids, soybean oil helps to keep a check on cholesterol levels. A high content of mixed tocopherols in soybean oil boosts its antioxidant potential. Usage of soybean oil helps in the removal of blemishes, acne, and sunburns and facilitates the regrowth of new cells due to the presence of mixed tocopherols in this oil. Mixed tocopherols also boost the immune system and help the body fight cancer, premature aging, heart disease, and cognitive disorders. Soybean oil is also used for industrial purposes such as in the preparations of paints, plastics, paper coatings, and solvents.
The cosmetics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, in the mixed tocopherol market
Mixed tocopherols are the most commonly used forms of vitamin E in cosmetic products as they have antioxidant properties, due to which they are gaining importance in cosmetics application. These properties of mixed tocopherols help to stabilize oxygen-sensitive ingredients in cosmetic formulations, protecting them against oxidation. Anti-oxidizing also helps in protection against skin aging. They provide protection against sun damage as well as repair sun damage. The market is dominated by Europe, while North America and the Asia-Pacific show high-growth opportunities. Increase in women workforce has led to a rise in demand for cosmetic products, which in turn drives the mixed tocopherol market.
Significant growth in the mixed tocopherols market is observed in the Asia-Pacific region
Growth in the middle-class population in the region, with increase in disposable incomes and the demand for natural and nutrient foods are propelling the growth of the mixed tocopherols market. The per capita consumption of mixed tocopherols in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by growing economies such as China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. A large number of multinational companies have expanded their footprint in these countries, which has also driven the market for mixed tocopherols.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF SE (Germany), DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Nutralliance (U.S.). Vitae Caps (Spain), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (U.S.), DuPont Danisco (U.S.), and Cargill, Incorporated(U.S.)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
