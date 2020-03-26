Worldwide Bone Densitometer Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2024
The report "Bone Densitometer Market by Type (DEXA, Peripheral [Radiography, Quantitative Absorptiometer]), Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Rheumatoid Arthritis), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2
The report "Bone Densitometer Market by Type (DEXA, Peripheral [Radiography, Quantitative Absorptiometer]), Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Rheumatoid Arthritis), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2024" The bone densitometers market is projected to reach USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.
By type, the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is expected to dominate the bone densitometers market
Based on type, the bone densitometers market is segmented into dual-energy X-ray scanners and peripheral bone densitometers. The DXA scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to their advantages over peripheral bone densitometers, which hold a lesser share of the market.
By application, the osteoporosis & osteopenia segment commanded the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018
Based on application, the bone densitometers market is segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, chronic kidney disease diagnosis, body composition measurement, and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018. The large share of this application segment can be attributed to the large geriatric population suffering from osteoporosis, the increasing risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women, and the growing global incidence of fragility fractures.
Key Players
GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy).
GE Healthcare (US) is a prominent player in the bone densitometers market and has a strong presence across the globe. The company provides bone densitometers to various clinical research centers. The company’s significant global footprint can be attributed to its strong sales and distribution network. The company’s Lunar Aria combines advanced technology with an understanding of the challenges of offering cost-effective bone care. It is, therefore, the ideal osteoporosis diagnostic system for private practice and smaller hospitals.
