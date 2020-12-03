The DEVON WORKS LIMITED EDITION WATCHES
If you are looking for a watch that will give you absolutely no privacy whatsoever, due to their uniqueness, then you need to look at an American watch brand names DEVON WORKS!
All their watches or unique and super-cool in that they work on an electro-mechanical tread belt system that is out of this world, or should I say, out of this Universe?
With, here is a list of all the DEVON WORKS watch limited editions:
In the esoteric world of watchmaking, Devon Works watches represent a very small segment within an already niche area of the watch-collector market. Why? Its unique timepieces are not powered by a quartz or mechanical movement; instead, they are powered by electronic motors that receive energy from a rechargeable battery, like how a smartwatch works, but not identical.
This watch was originally released in anticipation of 2015’s The Force Awakens.
500 Devon Jedi watches were made; however, they were snatched up and therefore are no longer made.
Then, Devon Works came out with the limited-edition Devon Start Wars watch. Like the Devon Jedi watch, they created 500 pieces as well, however they too were quickly snatched up and are no longer made.
However, we DO HAVE SOME GOOD NEWS!
For the year 2019 Devon Work’s came out with a very limited-edition DEVON WORKS WATCHES (TREAD 1 GROUP 63) watch.
The Tread 1 Group 63 is normally priced at $25,000.
However, as of now, 03/12/2020, these too are close to being sold out. However, we have some GREAT NEWS!
We ate IN THE NEW AGE have a few of these limited-edition Group 63 watch left.
If you want a high-end timepiece that you wont find at any brick and mortar store, unless you are in Beverly Hills, or Dubai, then visit our website and check out all available Devon watches, as well as other brands that we sell.
IN THE NEW AGE
<||>rnhttp://inthenewage.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release.
