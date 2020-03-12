Take a Vacation at Home! Introducing the Staycation!
For those of you who do not want to travel abroad, here is a SOLUTION!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) Let’s face it, with the recent spread of the Coronavirus, many individuals in the United States and Canada are following the path of the citizens in other countries such as China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany and other parts of Europe. With, thus far, the United States and Canada are nowhere nearly as affected as the for mentioned countries. Additionally, even when the Coronavirus epidemic, pandemic, call it what you want, is gone, it is just a matter of time before something else comes along. However, I am not here to debate the seriousness of the Coronavirus issue and whether people are overreacting. In my opinion, many people are overreacting. With that being said, we at IN THE NEW AGE, LLC. May have a solution to those individuals who absolutely refuse to travel abroad, or likewise, simply prefer to take a break from traveling for a while until we get past this thing. Therefore, let me introduce the following “STAYCATION” ideas, or rather should I say, “Staycation solutions!”
To build your very own “At Home Staycation,” we sell the following products:
Arcade games that include 60, 412, 1162 and all the way up to 3,500 popular Arcade games like Pacman, Ms. Pacman, Donley Kong, Space Invaders and many cool action games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat and more.
For you pinball enthusiasts, we sell a virtual pinball machine called the “Vpin.”
The Vpin is a video pinball machine that is so life-like to the original pinball machine with all the buttons, flippers and targets that you may forget you are playing a virtual simulation of the original pinball machine. Oh yes, did I forget to mention the Vpin pinball machine include over 2,000 classic pinball machines like Street Fighter, Space Shuttle, Star Trek, Eight Ball Deluxe, Pinbot, and many more.
How about some music for your staycation? We sell perhaps the finest jukebox brand in the world, furthermore, the very last American made jukebox, Rock-Ola jukeboxes.
Rock-Ola jukeboxes are brand new recreations of the nostalgic bubbler jukeboxes of the mid 1900’s. The jukeboxes are available in the traditional vinyl-45 record playing jukebox, the CD playing jukebox, and the Rock-Ola digital jukebox referred to as the Rock-Ola Music Center.
To finish off you’re at-home staycation, we offer a huge selection of sculptured furniture of animals, dinosaurs, aliens, superheroes and so many more.
Visit our website today at:
IN THE NEW AGE
Visit our website today at:
IN THE NEW AGE
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
