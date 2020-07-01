Latest Research Report on Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Growth, Industry Revenue Analysis
The Preparative and Process Chromatography market is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 5.89 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The Preparative and Process Chromatography market is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 5.89 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
+ Market Dynamics
+ Drivers
+ Increasing Demand for Insulin and Other Biopharmaceutical Products
+ High Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acids
+ Increasing Awareness About the Advancements in Preparative and Process Chromatography
The preparative and process chromatography market is classified into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. The process chromatography segment is estimated to command the larger market share in 2018. This is mainly due to increasing production of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
The global preparative and process chromatography market segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and academic institutes. In 2018, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and insulin.
