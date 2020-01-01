Remember These 10 Popular Pinball machines?
Remember These 10 Popular Pinball machines?
Now, for the TOP 10 all-time pinball machine countdown!
1. PINBOT PINBALL (1986)
Pinbot is a favorite in the family and for good reason. The background music, the call outs and theme, along with the integrated topper, all combine for a classic pinball experience. Only three drops but a great mech with the visor. Tough out lanes make it hard to keep the ball in play.rn2. THE ADDAMS FAMILY (BALLY, 1992)rnAsk a pinball geek to name his or her favorite game of the '90s, and they'll likely say, "Addams Family" because it was quite literally a game-changer for the industry. "It used to be that all you could do was win a free game or hit 10 million. Now, pinball was more like a video game and the challenge became: How far can you get?" says Kuntz. "'Addams Family' became the model for all the games that came after — if you do all these hard things, you'll see something few players do. And it was fun to play. It still is!" The game quickly became Bally's top seller and the best-selling pinball machine of all time, with 20,270 units produced. Signature features include Thing, which emerges from his box to snatch the ball beneath the playfield before kicking it out from a different spot moments later, and flippers that move in time to the game's finger-snapping theme music (not to mention snippets of dialogue from the film).rn3. TWILIGHT ZONE (BALLY, 1993)rnRod Sterling’s iconic TV show of the late 1950s and early '60s gained a new following among Gender’s on late-night TV in the '80s and '90s. Seeking to capitalize on this, Bally created "Twilight Zone," its most elaborate game to date. The playfield's graphics reference props and characters from classic episodes; the hands on a toy clock spin crazily; a gumball machine dispenses a super-fast ceramic "Powerball"; and a ramp leads to the Power Field, a mini-playfield above the main board where players must sink the ball in using magnetic "flippers" to defeat The Force. Not only is it a heck of a lot of fun to play, Pacific Pinball's Hansen says, it is challenging enough for novices and pinball wizards alike and is a regular at tournaments. "It's good for the finale," she says.rn4. THEATRE OF MAGIC (BALLY, 1995)rnTo compete with video games, pinball machines in the 1990s morphed into complex creations with multiple goals and outcomes, not to mention ever more outlandish playfields crammed with interactive features. All of it was designed to keep people playing. One of the most engaging and eye-catching, says Hansen, is "Theatre of Magic." Drop in a quarter and you are greeted with a booming "Welcome to the Theatre of Magic!" The centerpiece of the playfield, a large revolving magician's trunk, is one of the era's most notable "bash toys," designed to trigger game functions like multiball mode when struck by the ball. Other notable features include ramps that snake around the playfield and a magnetic "magician's ring" that makes the ball float from one ramp to another. "It gives you so much feedback that you want to keep playing," she says. "It's one of my favorite games."rn5. REVENGE FROM MARS (BALLY, 1999)rnAt the tail end of pinball's golden age, the industry had one last trick up its sleeve: Pinball 2000. The gaming system, invented by Williams and licensed to Bally, was a curious hybrid of pinball and video, with a floating screen atop the playfield that created the illusion of computer graphics hovering in space. The graphics were as sophisticated as any arcade video game of the time, flashing an ever-changing sequence of exploding spaceships, attacking aliens, and other displays. "The holographic floating screen and how it interacts with the game below has yet to be surpassed, though augmented reality will ultimately accomplish that someday," says Nic Schell, director of the Roanoke Pinball Museum in Virginia. Although revolutionary, "Revenge from Mars" was not enough to save Bally or Williams, however. Both once-legendary pinball manufacturers ceased making games by the time 2000 rolled around.rn6. The Machine: Bride of Pinbot (1991)rnThe original Pinbot was a solid table, but the 1991 follow-up from Williams took things to the next level. Anchored by a creepy (and sexy) robot woman on the backsplash, the table’s narrative tasks you with making this artificial woman real. You do this by shooting a pair of balls up to become her “eyes” and initiating multiball. The diverse playfield and sultry voice samples make this one a classic.rn7. The Addams Family (1992)rnBally’s 1992 table lands at the top of many of these lists, and for good reason. They shipped some 20,000 units of the game, making it near-ubiquitous for a decade after its release. Pinball aficionados rave over the flow of this game – every shot you make advances award, and there are plenty of things to do. Hitting the lit “electric chair” in the center of the playfield lets you compete for a wide variety of mansion bonuses that score millions of points, and the game’s ramps are hard enough to shoot. Designed by Pat Lawlor, The Addams Family represents the pinnacle of 90s pinball design.rn8. Taxi (1998)rnWhat makes a pinball machine great? In our books, it is all about feel. Shots and ramps should be feasible to hit but not too easy and getting into the groove of the table should make you feel superhuman. Williams’s 1998 table Taxi has a fun progressive jackpot that needs to be scored in a single ball as you pick up all five passengers, and nailing it is seriously pleasurable.rnrn9. Lord of The Rings (2,003)rnThis 2003 Stern release designed by George Gomez is probably the best example of maximalist late-era table design. As befits a fantasy trilogy with something like a million different characters, there is a lot to do here, from collecting each member of the Fellowship to making trick shots through a lit up One Ring to initiate various modes. The mechanisms feel good and the table is quite fair, making it a good choice for more casual players, but there is still a lot of depth to it.rn10. Pirates of the Caribbean (Stern 2006)rnThe goal of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean pinball is to go on a pirate adventure to defeat Davy Jones, Jack's nemesis in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean/Dead Man's Chest. ... In this area, the player can sink the ship, destroy the Kraken, and fight Davy Jones.
