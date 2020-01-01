Hot NEW Virtual Pinball machine! The VPin Ultra 300 In One Pinball
Check out the world’s most advanced pinball machine! 300+ pinball games inside one pinball machine!
IN THE NEW AGErnInthenewage.comrnThere is a good explanation explaining g why the name of our company is “IN THE NEW AGE.” And, that reason is because of the nature of our company and the products we sell. What I mean by this is the fact that we sell some of the world’s mots unique, and innovative arcade games and related game room products on the market. As many of you already know, we sell arcade games that includes 1,000’s of the worlds mots popular video arcade games ever made. Additionally, we are the home of the world famous VPin virtual pinball machine. However, now we have released our all new HIGHLY advanced virtual pinball machine, the all new VPin Ultra virtual pinball machine!rnThe all new VPin Ultra, sold exclusively by IN THE NEW AGE, is no doubt a video pinball machine ahead of its time!rnThe VPin Ultra Virtual Pinball Machine!rnAbout the product:rn49" 4K VP ULTRA VIRTUAL PINBALL MACHINErnFORCE FEEDBACK DOF EDITIONrn• Fully DOF enabledrn• Mechanical Force Feedbackrn• (8 Solenoids & 1 x Shaker Motor)rn• Analog Nudging enabledrn• (Accelerometer enabled)rn• Digital Plungerrn• (Skill shot enabled)rn• Physical Tilt Bob & Knockerrn• (Slam Tilt enabled)rn• Game Controlled LED Flashers & Under-cabinet Light Stripsrn• 1000+ Pinball Tables Compatible (4K)rn• Your Choice of Artwork Wrap is includedrn• FREE Custom Artwork Design included!rn• Best Commercially Available Visual Pinball Machine" rn• Enhanced fully DOF enabled Virtual Pinball Machinern• Full Force Feedbackrn• (8 x Siemens Solenoids & 1 Shaker Motor)rn• Digital Nudging - Digital Plungerrn• Physical Tilt Bob - Physical Free Game Knockerrn• Game Controlled RGB LED Flashers & Light Stripsrn• 49" Full Size Wide body 4K VP Ultra HD LG Playfield Monitorrn• (Edge-to-edge bezel-free Playfield Design - we use Industrial Monitors, not TVs)rn• High Quality Sound with built-in SubwooferrnrnPRODUCT DESCRIPTION & SPECIFICATIONSrnThe VP ULTRA VP is the most advanced 4K VP Ultra HD Virtual Pinball Machine on the Planet, compatible with over 1000 Visual Pinball, Future Pinball and Zen Studios Pinball FX Tables, all in a single Unit.rnJust like the name implies, the VP ULTRA VP excels at everything it does. This incredible machine sucks you into the game with our advanced tactile feedback system (full force mechanical DOF enabled). You'll feel every knock, click, and shake that you would feel on a mechanical Pinball Machine.rnGrab a hold of the real plunger and let her rip! About to drain a ball. Go ahead and shove the machine left or right for that last second death save, because our built in nudge sensor let's this virtual ball behave as if it was real (don't say anything, it doesn't know it's not a real ball). Unlike our competitors (i.e. Vcabs, etc...) we use the better control boards with VP Ultra-sensitive accelerometers and a field of depth only achieved with properly recessed, edge-to-edge, angular Playfield cabinet design. rnOur game controlled RGB LED Strobes further suck you in with a stunning visual light show controlled by each individual game. It even features under-cabinet and back-glass cabinet game-controlled DOF RGB LED strips.rnBall motion physics are VP Ultra-realistic and allows you to replay all your favorite pinball tables all in one single gorgeous pinball cabinet. You are sure to lose track of time playing these immersive pinball tables! rn• Mainboard: H310Mrn• Hard Disk: 120G SSDrn• Ram: DDR 4 8Grn• Graphic Card: GTX 1050TI 4Grn• NEW Digital Plunger Systemrn• Analog Nudging allows you to bump the table and the ball will move for Saves and Slam Tilts Full Forced Feedback:rn• 10 Solenoidsrn• Shaker Motorrn• 5 Flashersrn• ROM Controlled Under-cabinet LED lightsrn• Night Mode: this allows you turn off all the mechanical sounds devices and lights in nightrn• All tables are in Visual Pinball X (10) and Pinball FX3 systems, all full support force feedback Custom Artworkrn• Strong Sound System:rn• 1 pair of 4" Coaxial Speakers, 8" Subwooferrn• 3 Channel Amplifier with Bass, Treble and Subwoofer Controls * Support Upgrade PC configurationrnAll products available on our website:rn• Arcade machines:rnArcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!rn• Pinball machines:rnStandard Pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!rn• Slot machines:rnReal Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.rn• Jukeboxes:rnRock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!rnOther game room productsrnAir Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.rn• Save money:rn[When placing an order online or by telephone, use coupon code "save5" and get 5% off on most game room products including but not limited to; Arcade games, arcade machines, pinball machines, slot machines, jukeboxes, and game tables!]rnIN THE NEW AGErnInTheNewAge.comrn
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
Tel:
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
Tel:
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.