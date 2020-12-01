The Global Smart Water Meter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and account for US$ 5,832.0 Mn by the year 2025.
The majority of the world is facing an acute water scarcity pertaining to various factors such as illegal water tapping, pipeline tampering, and leakage. Other factors including rapid urbanization and ageing infrastructure is also a key factor behind wate
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 01, 2020 ) Water providers and water utilities are constantly adopting various technologies in order to supply adequate quantity of water to every area, along with reducing the operational costs, managing assets as well as supporting conservation. The population is growing at an exponential rate across the globe and owing to the growth rate, the demand for water is anticipated to grow certainly. With an objective to supply the required or demanded quantity of water, the water providers or utilities are upgrading their traditional water metering systems with new advanced technologies including automatic meter readers or advanced metering infrastructure.
Get sample PDF copy @ http://bit.ly/2P7hTKZ
Among the end users, residential sector in developed countries and developing economies is adopting the technologically enriched water meters in order to monitor and check the water consumption pattern. The smart water meters also facilitates the residential areas by alarming in case of pipeline leakage, tampering efforts, reverse flow, thereby reducing water loss and associated loss. The industrial sector is also upgrading their water meters with intelligent water meters as these smart technologies help the industries to understand the quantity of water allotted to them, quantity of water supplied at the end and quantity of water billed at the end of the time period. In order to reduce non-revenue water bill generation, the industries are increasingly procuring these smart water meters, thereby helping the market to propel over the years.
The Smart Water Meter market segmentation is done on the basis of type, components and end-users. The market for smart water meter is segmented on the basis of type into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and Automated Meter Reading (AMR). The major components of a smart water meter form the basis of market segmentation into controlling unit; display, storage & integrated software; and others. The end-user segmentation for smart water meter market includes residential and industrial users.
Others. A number of industry verticals are set to be positively impacted post the rollout of Smart Water Meter technology services in the market space. The major industry verticals include smart automotive, healthcare, smart transportation & logistics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, building & home automation, and others. On the basis of geography, the Smart Water Meter market is analyzed by North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).
Make Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000347/
North America is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period and is anticipated to 30 BPS over 2018 -2028 to account for 41.6% by 2028. The growth in the region is primarily driven by older infrastructure development and high labour cost in the region. However, in other regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East the utilities are not able to leverage the capabilities of such expensive systems as the smart water meters are not just about installing digital interfaces in traditional infrastructure or streamlining city operations. It is more about using technology and data purposefully to make better decisions and deliver a better quality of service to end-users. Some of the global key players operating in the smart water meter market Sensus, Neptune Technologies, Badger Meters, Kamstrup A/S and Itron. ARAD Group, DIEHL Metering Group., Elster Group, Mueller and Aclara Technologies LLC are other key companies in the Smart Water Meter market.
Get sample PDF copy @ http://bit.ly/2P7hTKZ
Among the end users, residential sector in developed countries and developing economies is adopting the technologically enriched water meters in order to monitor and check the water consumption pattern. The smart water meters also facilitates the residential areas by alarming in case of pipeline leakage, tampering efforts, reverse flow, thereby reducing water loss and associated loss. The industrial sector is also upgrading their water meters with intelligent water meters as these smart technologies help the industries to understand the quantity of water allotted to them, quantity of water supplied at the end and quantity of water billed at the end of the time period. In order to reduce non-revenue water bill generation, the industries are increasingly procuring these smart water meters, thereby helping the market to propel over the years.
The Smart Water Meter market segmentation is done on the basis of type, components and end-users. The market for smart water meter is segmented on the basis of type into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and Automated Meter Reading (AMR). The major components of a smart water meter form the basis of market segmentation into controlling unit; display, storage & integrated software; and others. The end-user segmentation for smart water meter market includes residential and industrial users.
Others. A number of industry verticals are set to be positively impacted post the rollout of Smart Water Meter technology services in the market space. The major industry verticals include smart automotive, healthcare, smart transportation & logistics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, building & home automation, and others. On the basis of geography, the Smart Water Meter market is analyzed by North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).
Make Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000347/
North America is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period and is anticipated to 30 BPS over 2018 -2028 to account for 41.6% by 2028. The growth in the region is primarily driven by older infrastructure development and high labour cost in the region. However, in other regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East the utilities are not able to leverage the capabilities of such expensive systems as the smart water meters are not just about installing digital interfaces in traditional infrastructure or streamlining city operations. It is more about using technology and data purposefully to make better decisions and deliver a better quality of service to end-users. Some of the global key players operating in the smart water meter market Sensus, Neptune Technologies, Badger Meters, Kamstrup A/S and Itron. ARAD Group, DIEHL Metering Group., Elster Group, Mueller and Aclara Technologies LLC are other key companies in the Smart Water Meter market.
Contact Information:
The Insight Partners
Sameer Joshi
Tel: +1-646-491-9876
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
The Insight Partners
Sameer Joshi
Tel: +1-646-491-9876
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.