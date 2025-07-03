Ammonia Storage Tank Market to Grow to USD 5.43 Billion by 2034, Expanding at 3.30% CAGR
Key market drivers for the Ammonia Storage Tank market include the growing demand for ammonia as a fertilizer, the increasing use of ammonia in industrial applications, and the need for safe and efficient storage of ammonia.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2025 ) The Ammonia Storage Tank Market refers to the industry segment that designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains storage tanks specifically engineered to safely store ammonia in its liquid or gaseous form. Ammonia storage tanks are critical for industries such as fertilizers, chemicals, refrigeration, and increasingly for green energy applications like hydrogen carriers and energy storage.
These tanks are built to handle ammonia’s corrosive and hazardous properties, often featuring specialized materials, insulation, and pressure or cryogenic systems to ensure safe storage and handling. The market includes tank fabricators, engineering firms, infrastructure developers, and service providers catering to industrial plants, agricultural supply chains, and emerging green ammonia projects.
The Ammonia Storage Tank Market Size was estimated at 3.93(USD Billion) in 2024. The Ammonia Storage Tank Industry is expected to grow from 4.06(USD Billion) in 2025 to 5.43(USD Billion) by 2034. The Ammonia Storage Tank Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 3.30% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034).
Ammonia Storage Tank Market — DROC
Drivers:
Growing demand for fertilizers: Ammonia is a key raw material for nitrogen-based fertilizers, and rising global agricultural activity drives the need for safe and efficient ammonia storage.
Expansion of industrial applications: Beyond fertilizers, ammonia is increasingly used in chemicals, refrigeration, and water treatment, requiring reliable storage infrastructure.
Emerging green ammonia projects: The push for green hydrogen and green ammonia production for clean energy applications boosts demand for modern, large-capacity storage tanks.
Stringent safety regulations: Strict standards for handling and storing hazardous chemicals encourage investments in advanced and compliant ammonia storage systems.
Ammonia Storage Tank Market Companies Are:
JBGas, Sol Engineering, KLNG, Fetrotech, Messer, Cryolor, North Star Cryogenics, Sinopec, Kryogas, SHV Energy, Worthington Industries, Gulf Cryo (Gulf Industrial Investment Company), Praxair (Linde), Sojitz, Moosburger
Restraints:
High capital costs: Constructing ammonia storage tanks involves significant investment due to the need for specialized materials and safety systems.
Complex maintenance and safety requirements: Ammonia is highly toxic and corrosive, demanding rigorous safety measures and periodic maintenance, which add to operational costs.
Environmental concerns: Potential risks of leaks or accidental releases pose environmental hazards, leading to tighter regulations and increased compliance costs.
Ammonia Storage Tank Market Segmentation Insights
Ammonia Storage Tank Market Type Outlook
• Above Ground Storage Tank
• Underground Storage Tank
Ammonia Storage Tank Market Capacity Outlook
• Small (less than 10,000 tons)
• Medium (10,000 to 50,000 tons)
• Large (over 50,000 tons)
Ammonia Storage Tank Market Material of Construction Outlook
• Steel
• Stainless Steel
• Concrete
• Composite
Ammonia Storage Tank Market Purpose Outlook
• Industrial (fertilizer production, chemical manufacturing)
• Agricultural (fertilizer storage and distribution)
• Energy (power generation, fuel storage)
Opportunities:
Rising adoption in energy storage: Growing interest in ammonia as an energy carrier for hydrogen storage and transportation creates new opportunities for storage tank solutions.
Infrastructure modernization: Aging ammonia storage facilities in many regions are being upgraded or replaced with advanced designs to meet modern safety and efficiency standards.
Emerging markets: Developing countries are expanding their fertilizer production and chemical industries, driving demand for new ammonia storage capacity.
Challenges:
Skilled workforce and technical expertise: Designing, constructing, and maintaining ammonia storage tanks require highly skilled engineers and specialized contractors.
Supply chain volatility: Sourcing high-grade materials like specialized steels or linings can face disruptions, delaying projects and increasing costs.
Community and environmental opposition: Public concerns about large-scale ammonia storage near populated areas can create permitting and siting challenges.
