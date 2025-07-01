Fishmeal Market to Reach USD 16.8 Billion by 2032, Due to Increasing Production and Demand in Glob
Fishmeal market growth is fueled by rising industrial livestock and aquaculture production, growing demand for high-protein animal feed, advancements in fishing technology, adoption of sustainable practices, and global government support for farming secto
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2025 )
Fishmeal Industry Overview
The Fishmeal Market was valued at USD 9.68803 billion in 2023. The global industry is expected to increase from USD 10.32091 billion in 2024 to USD 16.7985 billion by 2032, with a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28% during the forecast period (2024-2032).
This surge is primarily driven by the expanding production of industrial livestock and aquaculture industries, which are increasing demand for high-protein animal feed ingredients. In this blog, we will explore the market outlook, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, segment analysis, regional insights, recent developments, and future opportunities within the fishmeal industry.
Market Outlook and Growth Drivers
Fishmeal, a nutrient-rich feed ingredient derived from processing fish, has become indispensable in animal nutrition, especially for aquaculture, poultry, and swine industries. The rising global population and growing demand for animal protein have led to intensified livestock farming, which directly fuels fishmeal consumption. Moreover, sustainable aquaculture practices are propelling the demand for quality feed alternatives, positioning fishmeal as a preferred protein source due to its superior amino acid profile and digestibility.
Key growth drivers include advancements in fishing technologies, increasing investments in aquaculture infrastructure, and government initiatives supporting sustainable livestock and fish farming. Additionally, the rising awareness about nutritional benefits and regulatory frameworks encouraging sustainable sourcing are positively influencing market expansion.
Request Free Sample Report - Receive a free sample report that provides a snapshot of our comprehensive research findings:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5532
Key Players
Empresas Copec S.A. (Chile), Croda International Plc. (UK), Biomega AS (Norway), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Oceana Group Limited (South Africa), FMC Corporation (US), Calysta Inc. (U.S.), Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Pioneer Fishing (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS (Norway), The Scoular Company (U.S.), Sarma Fish S.A.R.L (Morocco), Alpha Atlantique (Morocco), Animalfeeds International Corporation (USA), Novus International Inc. (US)
Competitive Landscape
The fishmeal market is moderately fragmented, featuring major players who focus on expanding their product portfolios and geographical reach. Leading companies such as Omega Protein Corporation, Norsildmel AS, and Aker Biomarine are investing heavily in research and development to enhance product quality and sustainability credentials. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common tactics used by market players to consolidate their position and leverage supply chain efficiencies.
Technological innovations, including improved fishmeal processing methods and the integration of eco-friendly practices, are also shaping the competitive environment, giving early adopters a significant edge.
"Buy Now" - Take immediate action to purchase the full report and access all the valuable information it contains:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5532
Segment Analysis
The market is segmented based on source, application, and form. By source, fishmeal is primarily derived from wild-caught fish such as anchovies, sardines, and menhaden, with increasing exploration of alternative sustainable fish sources. In terms of application, aquaculture remains the dominant segment due to the growing demand for farmed fish species. Poultry and swine feed sectors also contribute significantly, driven by the need for high-quality protein supplements.
Fishmeal is available mainly in powder and pellet forms, with pellets gaining popularity due to their ease of handling and improved feed conversion ratios.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominates the fishmeal market, fueled by the massive aquaculture industry in countries like China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Latin America, particularly Peru and Chile, holds substantial market share as leading producers and exporters of fishmeal. Europe and North America contribute through both production and consumption, driven by well-established livestock sectors and growing aquaculture investments.
Emerging markets in Africa and the Middle East present new opportunities due to expanding livestock farming and government initiatives to enhance food security.
"Browse Report" - Explore the report's contents, sections, and key insights by browsing through its detailed information:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fishmeal-market-5532
Recent Developments & Industry Trends
Recent trends include the adoption of sustainable fishing practices to prevent overfishing, development of organic and eco-certified fishmeal products, and integration of digital supply chain management to enhance traceability. Some companies are experimenting with alternative protein sources to supplement fishmeal, such as insect-based proteins, which could shape future market dynamics.
Market Opportunities & Future Outlook
The fishmeal market is poised for continued growth, underpinned by rising industrial livestock production and the expansion of global aquaculture. Innovations in sustainable fishmeal production and enhanced feed formulations will unlock new opportunities. Furthermore, emerging economies are expected to contribute significantly as they adopt modern farming practices.
The fishmeal market's outlook remains positive, driven by increasing demand for efficient, high-protein feed ingredients amid the growing need for animal protein worldwide. Companies that focus on sustainability and innovation will likely dominate this thriving market landscape.
𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INTRODUCTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET DYNAMICS
MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS….
Discover more Research Reports on Agriculture 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, by Market Research Future:
Biostimulants Market
Hydroponics Market
Aquaponics Market
Micro Irrigation System Market
Regional Trends, Global Insights: See how your country is contributing to the growth in Global Industry
Europe Organic Fertilizers Market Overview https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/europe-organic-fertilizers-market-46464
France Organic Fertilizers Market Overview https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/france-organic-fertilizers-market-46462
Germany Organic Fertilizers Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/germany-organic-fertilizers-market-46460
India Organic Fertilizers Market Overview https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/india-organic-fertilizers-market-46465
Fishmeal Industry Overview
The Fishmeal Market was valued at USD 9.68803 billion in 2023. The global industry is expected to increase from USD 10.32091 billion in 2024 to USD 16.7985 billion by 2032, with a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 6.28% during the forecast period (2024-2032).
This surge is primarily driven by the expanding production of industrial livestock and aquaculture industries, which are increasing demand for high-protein animal feed ingredients. In this blog, we will explore the market outlook, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, segment analysis, regional insights, recent developments, and future opportunities within the fishmeal industry.
Market Outlook and Growth Drivers
Fishmeal, a nutrient-rich feed ingredient derived from processing fish, has become indispensable in animal nutrition, especially for aquaculture, poultry, and swine industries. The rising global population and growing demand for animal protein have led to intensified livestock farming, which directly fuels fishmeal consumption. Moreover, sustainable aquaculture practices are propelling the demand for quality feed alternatives, positioning fishmeal as a preferred protein source due to its superior amino acid profile and digestibility.
Key growth drivers include advancements in fishing technologies, increasing investments in aquaculture infrastructure, and government initiatives supporting sustainable livestock and fish farming. Additionally, the rising awareness about nutritional benefits and regulatory frameworks encouraging sustainable sourcing are positively influencing market expansion.
Request Free Sample Report - Receive a free sample report that provides a snapshot of our comprehensive research findings:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5532
Key Players
Empresas Copec S.A. (Chile), Croda International Plc. (UK), Biomega AS (Norway), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Oceana Group Limited (South Africa), FMC Corporation (US), Calysta Inc. (U.S.), Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Pioneer Fishing (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS (Norway), The Scoular Company (U.S.), Sarma Fish S.A.R.L (Morocco), Alpha Atlantique (Morocco), Animalfeeds International Corporation (USA), Novus International Inc. (US)
Competitive Landscape
The fishmeal market is moderately fragmented, featuring major players who focus on expanding their product portfolios and geographical reach. Leading companies such as Omega Protein Corporation, Norsildmel AS, and Aker Biomarine are investing heavily in research and development to enhance product quality and sustainability credentials. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common tactics used by market players to consolidate their position and leverage supply chain efficiencies.
Technological innovations, including improved fishmeal processing methods and the integration of eco-friendly practices, are also shaping the competitive environment, giving early adopters a significant edge.
"Buy Now" - Take immediate action to purchase the full report and access all the valuable information it contains:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5532
Segment Analysis
The market is segmented based on source, application, and form. By source, fishmeal is primarily derived from wild-caught fish such as anchovies, sardines, and menhaden, with increasing exploration of alternative sustainable fish sources. In terms of application, aquaculture remains the dominant segment due to the growing demand for farmed fish species. Poultry and swine feed sectors also contribute significantly, driven by the need for high-quality protein supplements.
Fishmeal is available mainly in powder and pellet forms, with pellets gaining popularity due to their ease of handling and improved feed conversion ratios.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominates the fishmeal market, fueled by the massive aquaculture industry in countries like China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Latin America, particularly Peru and Chile, holds substantial market share as leading producers and exporters of fishmeal. Europe and North America contribute through both production and consumption, driven by well-established livestock sectors and growing aquaculture investments.
Emerging markets in Africa and the Middle East present new opportunities due to expanding livestock farming and government initiatives to enhance food security.
"Browse Report" - Explore the report's contents, sections, and key insights by browsing through its detailed information:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fishmeal-market-5532
Recent Developments & Industry Trends
Recent trends include the adoption of sustainable fishing practices to prevent overfishing, development of organic and eco-certified fishmeal products, and integration of digital supply chain management to enhance traceability. Some companies are experimenting with alternative protein sources to supplement fishmeal, such as insect-based proteins, which could shape future market dynamics.
Market Opportunities & Future Outlook
The fishmeal market is poised for continued growth, underpinned by rising industrial livestock production and the expansion of global aquaculture. Innovations in sustainable fishmeal production and enhanced feed formulations will unlock new opportunities. Furthermore, emerging economies are expected to contribute significantly as they adopt modern farming practices.
The fishmeal market's outlook remains positive, driven by increasing demand for efficient, high-protein feed ingredients amid the growing need for animal protein worldwide. Companies that focus on sustainability and innovation will likely dominate this thriving market landscape.
𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INTRODUCTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET DYNAMICS
MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS….
Discover more Research Reports on Agriculture 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, by Market Research Future:
Biostimulants Market
Hydroponics Market
Aquaponics Market
Micro Irrigation System Market
Regional Trends, Global Insights: See how your country is contributing to the growth in Global Industry
Europe Organic Fertilizers Market Overview https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/europe-organic-fertilizers-market-46464
France Organic Fertilizers Market Overview https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/france-organic-fertilizers-market-46462
Germany Organic Fertilizers Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/germany-organic-fertilizers-market-46460
India Organic Fertilizers Market Overview https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/india-organic-fertilizers-market-46465
Contact Information:
market research future.
Market Research Future
Tel: +1 (855) 661-4441(US
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
market research future.
Market Research Future
Tel: +1 (855) 661-4441(US
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results