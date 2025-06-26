Lawn and Garden Equipment Market projected to reach USD 145 Billion by 2035 | Echo, Stihl, Husqvarna, Gardena
The global lawn and garden equipment market has been expanding significantly, driven by the growing interest in gardening, landscaping, and outdoor home maintenance. This market comprises a wide array of tools and equipment that enhance the aesthetic appe
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2025 ) Market Research Future published a report titled, the Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Equipment Category, Power Source, End Use, Regional: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast till 2035. the Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Size was estimated at 103.32 USD Billion in 2023. The Lawn and Garden Equipment Market is expected to grow from 106.28 USD Billion in 2024 to 145 USD Billion by 2035. The Lawn and Garden Equipment Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 2.86% during the forecast period 2025 - 2035.
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Overview
The global lawn and garden equipment market has been expanding significantly, driven by the growing interest in gardening, landscaping, and outdoor home maintenance. This market comprises a wide array of tools and equipment that enhance the aesthetic appeal, functionality, and health of residential and commercial landscapes. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, sprayers, and garden tools are key segments in this diverse industry. Additionally, the market is experiencing a surge due to the rise in outdoor activities and the increasing number of people investing in outdoor living spaces.
The demand for lawn and garden equipment is also buoyed by an expanding real estate market, especially in urban and suburban areas where people are becoming increasingly interested in creating personal green spaces. Furthermore, the advancement of technology, including the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in garden care, has opened new market opportunities. Overall, the lawn and garden equipment market is positioned for sustained growth, with key players focusing on innovation, product diversification, and expanding their geographical footprints to cater to a wide range of customer needs.
Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10230
Key Companies in the Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Include:
Turfco
John Deere
Honda
Toro
Jacobsen
Craftsman
Rain Bird
Stihl
Echo
Husqvarna
Briggs and Stratton
Snapper
MTD Products
Black and Decker
Gardena
Market Key Highlights
One of the most notable trends in the lawn and garden equipment market is the growing consumer preference for electric and battery-powered products. These environmentally friendly alternatives to gas-powered equipment are gaining popularity due to their lower carbon footprint, quieter operation, and reduced maintenance requirements. The electric lawnmowers, blowers, and trimmers are particularly favored in residential settings due to their convenience and ease of use.
Another key highlight is the increasing adoption of robotic lawnmowers. These devices are gaining traction as they offer an autonomous and efficient way of maintaining lawns. With the ability to mow lawns without human intervention, robotic mowers are particularly appealing to busy homeowners and commercial property managers. They are equipped with advanced sensors, GPS technology, and smart features that allow them to operate autonomously while optimizing mowing efficiency.
The market is also experiencing an increase in smart garden tools that integrate with mobile apps, enabling users to monitor and control their equipment remotely. These innovations are changing the way people manage their gardens, providing more precision and convenience in outdoor maintenance tasks.
Market Drivers
Several key factors are driving the growth of the lawn and garden equipment market. One major driver is the increasing popularity of gardening as a hobby. More people, particularly during the pandemic, have turned to gardening to relax, reduce stress, and beautify their surroundings. As the number of gardeners continues to rise globally, so does the demand for advanced, efficient, and user-friendly lawn care equipment.
The growing trend of outdoor living and landscaping also plays a pivotal role in the expansion of the market. As homeowners continue to invest in creating aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces, the need for high-quality garden equipment rises. Landscaping and gardening services are experiencing higher demand, particularly in urban areas, which further fuels the market for lawn and garden equipment.
Technological advancements in lawn care tools are another key driver. The development of smart, energy-efficient, and autonomous equipment has made outdoor maintenance more accessible, efficient, and sustainable. For instance, the rise of IoT-enabled equipment allows homeowners to monitor their garden systems remotely, optimizing water usage and ensuring better plant health. Additionally, the shift towards battery-powered and electric equipment addresses growing environmental concerns and government regulations around reducing emissions from gas-powered devices.
Buy Now Premium Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10230
Market Restraints
Despite the positive growth trends, the lawn and garden equipment market faces several challenges. One of the primary restraints is the high initial cost of some advanced tools, such as robotic lawnmowers and smart gardening equipment. These products, while offering great convenience and efficiency, come with a higher price tag, which may deter price-sensitive consumers. This is especially true in developing regions where the purchasing power of the population is lower.
Another restraint is the seasonal nature of the lawn and garden equipment market. Demand for such products typically peaks during the warmer months, which can lead to fluctuations in sales. In colder climates, demand for outdoor equipment drops during the winter season, which can affect the overall growth rate of the market.
Additionally, the market is faced with intense competition from local manufacturers and unbranded products, which often offer lower-priced alternatives. This creates pricing pressures for established brands and may limit market penetration in certain regions.
Commercial Lawn Equipment Segmentation Insights
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Type Outlook
Handheld Equipment
Power Tools
Riding Equipment
Walk-Behind Equipment
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Equipment Category Outlook
Lawn Mowers
Trimmers and Edgers
Chainsaws
Blowers and Vacuums
Tillers
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Power Source Outlook
Electric
Gasoline
Battery Operated
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market End Use Outlook
Residential
Commercial
Public Sector
Browse In-depth Market Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lawn-garden-equipment-market-10230
Future Trends
The future of the lawn and garden equipment market is marked by a clear shift towards sustainability and innovation. With growing environmental concerns, more consumers are opting for eco-friendly equipment, such as battery-powered mowers, which reduce air pollution and noise. This trend is expected to intensify as governments worldwide tighten regulations on emissions from gas-powered machinery.
The rise of smart gardening technology is also a significant trend that is set to shape the future of the market. The integration of IoT technology, AI, and cloud-based platforms will allow users to optimize their lawn care practices, enhance water management, and make real-time adjustments to their equipment. Additionally, the development of self-charging robotic mowers and other automated tools will further drive efficiency and ease of use.
Furthermore, the ongoing demand for personalized and customizable gardening solutions will encourage manufacturers to diversify their product portfolios and cater to niche markets. The market will likely witness increased mergers and acquisitions as companies strive to acquire cutting-edge technologies and expand their product offerings.
More Related Reports:
Dewatering Equipment Market
Electric Industrial Heater Market
AC Servo Motors And Drives Market
Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Market
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Overview
The global lawn and garden equipment market has been expanding significantly, driven by the growing interest in gardening, landscaping, and outdoor home maintenance. This market comprises a wide array of tools and equipment that enhance the aesthetic appeal, functionality, and health of residential and commercial landscapes. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, sprayers, and garden tools are key segments in this diverse industry. Additionally, the market is experiencing a surge due to the rise in outdoor activities and the increasing number of people investing in outdoor living spaces.
The demand for lawn and garden equipment is also buoyed by an expanding real estate market, especially in urban and suburban areas where people are becoming increasingly interested in creating personal green spaces. Furthermore, the advancement of technology, including the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in garden care, has opened new market opportunities. Overall, the lawn and garden equipment market is positioned for sustained growth, with key players focusing on innovation, product diversification, and expanding their geographical footprints to cater to a wide range of customer needs.
Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10230
Key Companies in the Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Include:
Turfco
John Deere
Honda
Toro
Jacobsen
Craftsman
Rain Bird
Stihl
Echo
Husqvarna
Briggs and Stratton
Snapper
MTD Products
Black and Decker
Gardena
Market Key Highlights
One of the most notable trends in the lawn and garden equipment market is the growing consumer preference for electric and battery-powered products. These environmentally friendly alternatives to gas-powered equipment are gaining popularity due to their lower carbon footprint, quieter operation, and reduced maintenance requirements. The electric lawnmowers, blowers, and trimmers are particularly favored in residential settings due to their convenience and ease of use.
Another key highlight is the increasing adoption of robotic lawnmowers. These devices are gaining traction as they offer an autonomous and efficient way of maintaining lawns. With the ability to mow lawns without human intervention, robotic mowers are particularly appealing to busy homeowners and commercial property managers. They are equipped with advanced sensors, GPS technology, and smart features that allow them to operate autonomously while optimizing mowing efficiency.
The market is also experiencing an increase in smart garden tools that integrate with mobile apps, enabling users to monitor and control their equipment remotely. These innovations are changing the way people manage their gardens, providing more precision and convenience in outdoor maintenance tasks.
Market Drivers
Several key factors are driving the growth of the lawn and garden equipment market. One major driver is the increasing popularity of gardening as a hobby. More people, particularly during the pandemic, have turned to gardening to relax, reduce stress, and beautify their surroundings. As the number of gardeners continues to rise globally, so does the demand for advanced, efficient, and user-friendly lawn care equipment.
The growing trend of outdoor living and landscaping also plays a pivotal role in the expansion of the market. As homeowners continue to invest in creating aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces, the need for high-quality garden equipment rises. Landscaping and gardening services are experiencing higher demand, particularly in urban areas, which further fuels the market for lawn and garden equipment.
Technological advancements in lawn care tools are another key driver. The development of smart, energy-efficient, and autonomous equipment has made outdoor maintenance more accessible, efficient, and sustainable. For instance, the rise of IoT-enabled equipment allows homeowners to monitor their garden systems remotely, optimizing water usage and ensuring better plant health. Additionally, the shift towards battery-powered and electric equipment addresses growing environmental concerns and government regulations around reducing emissions from gas-powered devices.
Buy Now Premium Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10230
Market Restraints
Despite the positive growth trends, the lawn and garden equipment market faces several challenges. One of the primary restraints is the high initial cost of some advanced tools, such as robotic lawnmowers and smart gardening equipment. These products, while offering great convenience and efficiency, come with a higher price tag, which may deter price-sensitive consumers. This is especially true in developing regions where the purchasing power of the population is lower.
Another restraint is the seasonal nature of the lawn and garden equipment market. Demand for such products typically peaks during the warmer months, which can lead to fluctuations in sales. In colder climates, demand for outdoor equipment drops during the winter season, which can affect the overall growth rate of the market.
Additionally, the market is faced with intense competition from local manufacturers and unbranded products, which often offer lower-priced alternatives. This creates pricing pressures for established brands and may limit market penetration in certain regions.
Commercial Lawn Equipment Segmentation Insights
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Type Outlook
Handheld Equipment
Power Tools
Riding Equipment
Walk-Behind Equipment
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Equipment Category Outlook
Lawn Mowers
Trimmers and Edgers
Chainsaws
Blowers and Vacuums
Tillers
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Power Source Outlook
Electric
Gasoline
Battery Operated
Lawn and Garden Equipment Market End Use Outlook
Residential
Commercial
Public Sector
Browse In-depth Market Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lawn-garden-equipment-market-10230
Future Trends
The future of the lawn and garden equipment market is marked by a clear shift towards sustainability and innovation. With growing environmental concerns, more consumers are opting for eco-friendly equipment, such as battery-powered mowers, which reduce air pollution and noise. This trend is expected to intensify as governments worldwide tighten regulations on emissions from gas-powered machinery.
The rise of smart gardening technology is also a significant trend that is set to shape the future of the market. The integration of IoT technology, AI, and cloud-based platforms will allow users to optimize their lawn care practices, enhance water management, and make real-time adjustments to their equipment. Additionally, the development of self-charging robotic mowers and other automated tools will further drive efficiency and ease of use.
Furthermore, the ongoing demand for personalized and customizable gardening solutions will encourage manufacturers to diversify their product portfolios and cater to niche markets. The market will likely witness increased mergers and acquisitions as companies strive to acquire cutting-edge technologies and expand their product offerings.
More Related Reports:
Dewatering Equipment Market
Electric Industrial Heater Market
AC Servo Motors And Drives Market
Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Market
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact Information:
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
Tel: +1 (646) 845 9349
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
Tel: +1 (646) 845 9349
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results