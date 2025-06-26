Motorcycle Insurance Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast to 2032 | Rising Ownership and Digitalization Drive Steady Global Demand
The global Motorcycle Insurance Market, valued at USD 67.09 billion in 2023, is driven by rising motorcycle ownership and demand for affordable, customized coverage. It is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR, reaching USD 95.48 billion by 2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2025 ) The global Motorcycle Insurance Market is gaining consistent traction, supported by rising motorcycle ownership, growing urban mobility needs, and increasing demand for personalized and cost-effective insurance solutions. Valued at USD 67.09 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 69.77 billion in 2024 and grow to USD 95.48 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period (2024 to 2032).
Key Market Drivers
Increase in Motorcycle Ownership: A growing number of people are choosing motorcycles for commuting and recreation, particularly in emerging economies. This has led to a parallel increase in demand for affordable and comprehensive insurance coverage.
Digital Transformation in Insurance: Online platforms and mobile apps are streamlining the quote comparison, policy issuance, and claims process. Consumers now expect seamless, on-demand services, pushing providers to digitize their offerings.
Cost-Effective and Customizable Plans: The rising demand for low-cost, usage-based, and pay-as-you-ride models is encouraging insurers to develop modular plans that cater to specific rider needs and driving patterns.
Regulatory Mandates for Third-Party Liability: Many countries have made third-party liability coverage mandatory for two-wheeler owners, thus driving market expansion, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
Rise in Road Accidents and Theft Rates: Increased traffic congestion and theft cases have prompted motorcycle owners to opt for comprehensive coverage that protects against both personal and third-party risks.
Market Segmentation
By Coverage Type
Third-Party Liability Insurance
Comprehensive Insurance
Collision Coverage
Personal Injury Protection (PIP)
Medical Payments
Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage
By Distribution Channel
Online Platforms
Insurance Agents/Brokers
Banks and Financial Institutions
Direct Sales
By Policy Term
Annual Policies
Short-Term/Micro-Insurance
Multi-Year Coverage
By Vehicle Type
Standard Motorcycles
Cruisers
Sports Bikes
Touring Bikes
Off-Road and Dual-Purpose Bikes
Electric Motorcycles
Regional Insights
North America: The U.S. and Canada are seeing strong demand for custom motorcycle insurance, especially for sports and touring bikes. Digital insurance providers are reshaping the way riders purchase and manage policies.
Europe: European countries have a well-established insurance regulatory framework, with higher adoption of full coverage plans. Sustainability efforts are also encouraging policies for electric motorcycles.
Asia-Pacific: As one of the largest two-wheeler markets globally, Asia-Pacific—led by India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam—is experiencing exponential demand for motorcycle insurance, driven by urbanization and policy mandates.
Middle East & Africa: Rising two-wheeler penetration in urban and semi-urban areas is prompting insurers to explore new pricing models, including mobile-first and micro-insurance policies.
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia are witnessing rising motorcycle use for delivery and mobility services. Insurers are targeting these segments with commercial two-wheeler insurance products.
Market Opportunities
Mobile-based microinsurance for rural and low-income riders
AI-powered underwriting for dynamic risk assessment
Bundled insurance plans with vehicle purchase or financing
Green insurance products for electric motorcycles
Integration of blockchain for transparent claims processing
Major Players in the Market
GEICO
Progressive Corporation
Allstate Corporation
State Farm Mutual
AXA S.A.
Allianz SE
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Tokio Marine Group
Nationwide Mutual Insurance
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Liberty Mutual Insurance
MAPFRE S.A.
Zurich Insurance Group
Lemonade, Inc.
The Motorcycle Insurance Market is on a steady growth path as more riders seek affordable, digital-first, and flexible protection plans. With rising global motorcycle adoption and growing safety concerns, the insurance industry is evolving to meet both regulatory and personal risk management needs.
