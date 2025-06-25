Ultrasound Devices Market Projected at CAGR of 5.98% To Reach 15.2 Billion USD by 2035
Portable ultrasound technology’s continuous advancement ensures enhanced patient outcomes and greater opportunities across multiple medical fields.
As per MRFR analysis, the Ultrasound Devices Market Size was estimated at 7.57 (USD Billion) in 2023.The Ultrasound Devices Market Industry is expected to grow from 8.02(USD Billion) in 2024 to 15.2 (USD Billion) by 2035. The Ultrasound Devices Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 5.98% during the forecast period (2025-2035).
Market Dynamics
The ultrasound devices market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the increasing demand for non-invasive, radiation-free diagnostic imaging solutions across various medical fields such as cardiology, obstetrics, musculoskeletal, and urology. The expanding geriatric population, along with a rising prevalence of chronic conditions, has significantly driven the need for early and accurate diagnosis, making ultrasound a preferred imaging modality due to its safety and cost-effectiveness.
Key Market Trends in Ultrasound Devices
Miniaturization and Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS)
One of the most disruptive trends is the shift toward handheld and portable ultrasound systems. These devices allow clinicians to conduct quick bedside diagnostics, especially in emergency rooms, ICUs, and rural clinics. Butterfly Network has revolutionized this segment with its ultra-portable, smartphone-compatible ultrasound probes, democratizing access to imaging like never before.
AI-Powered Imaging and Automation
Artificial intelligence is enhancing diagnostic accuracy, image reconstruction, and workflow efficiency in ultrasound imaging. Companies such as GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, and Philips Healthcare are integrating AI into their systems to assist with automated measurements, anomaly detection, and faster interpretation of scans.
Expanding Applications in Women’s Health and Oncology
Ultrasound is widely used in obstetrics and gynecology, but its role in breast cancer screening, pelvic imaging, and fertility care is expanding. Hologic, known for its women’s health solutions, continues to innovate in breast ultrasound technologies for dense tissue imaging and cancer diagnostics.
Growth in Therapeutic Ultrasound
Beyond diagnostics, the adoption of high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and other therapeutic applications is growing. Elekta and Boehringer Ingelheim are exploring the use of ultrasound in neurology and oncology for non-invasive treatment options such as targeted tumor ablation and drug delivery.
Integration with Advanced Imaging Platforms
Ultrasound is increasingly being integrated into hybrid imaging solutions. Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Medical Systems, and Mindray Medical International offer ultrasound platforms that interface seamlessly with CT, MRI, and PACS systems, allowing for cross-modality imaging, better diagnostics, and improved patient management.
Strong Demand from Emerging Markets
Rising healthcare investment, increasing birth rates, and the need for affordable diagnostics are driving ultrasound adoption in developing regions. Samsung Medison, Fujifilm Holdings, and Mindray are leading players in providing cost-effective systems for hospitals and clinics in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Top Companies Included in This Report:
SPS Medical
Smith and Nephew
Medi
Juzo
BSN medical
Kangamed
TempurPedic
Lohmann and Rauscher
DJO Global
Sigvaris
HARTMANN
3M
CuraMedix
Tactile Medical
Ultrasound Devices Market Segmentation Insights
Ultrasound Devices Market Application Outlook
Diagnostic Imaging
Therapeutic Applications
Guided Interventions
Monitoring
Ultrasound Devices Market Device Type Outlook
Portable Ultrasound Devices
Cart-based Ultrasound Devices
Stationary Ultrasound Devices
Key Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)
