Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market Growth Estimated USD 20.5 Billion, CAGR of 9.08% by 2035
Telehealth integration expansion, AI-driven diagnostics advancements, Wearable health tech growth, Regulatory framework improvements, Cybersecurity solutions demand
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2025 ) Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market Experiences Rapid Growth Amid Digital Healthcare Surges
The Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) market share is witnessing accelerated growth, driven by the ongoing digital transformation in healthcare, the proliferation of AI-powered diagnostic tools, and the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring. SaMD refers to software solutions intended for medical purposes that operate independently of traditional hardware medical devices.
The rise in chronic diseases, coupled with the demand for personalized care and real-time health tracking, is pushing healthcare providers to adopt SaMD platforms for diagnostics, monitoring, and therapy planning. As per MRFR analysis, the Software as a Medical Device Market Size was estimated at 7.22 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Software as a Medical Device Market Industry is expected to grow from 7.88 (USD Billion) in 2024 to 20.5 (USD Billion) by 2035.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
Surge in Mobile Health (mHealth) Applications: Smartphones and wearable devices integrated with medical software are being increasingly used for patient health tracking and telehealth consultations.
Regulatory Support and Frameworks: Regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA have established specific pathways for the approval and monitoring of SaMD products, creating a clearer road to market.
Integration of AI and Big Data: Advanced analytics and machine learning models are enhancing the accuracy and usability of SaMD tools in areas such as oncology, cardiology, and neurology.
Rise in Chronic Diseases and Aging Population: Conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and mental health disorders are propelling the demand for continuous and non-invasive monitoring.
Challenges
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns: The reliance on cloud platforms and data sharing raises risks related to patient privacy and data breaches.
Interoperability Issues: Integrating SaMD into existing healthcare IT systems remains complex, especially in under-digitized settings.
Varying Global Regulatory Landscapes: Compliance with differing standards across regions can slow down international deployment and commercialization.
Key Companies in the Software as a Medical Device Market Include
IBM
Cerner
Health Catalyst
Philips
GE Healthcare
Google
Digital Diagnostics
Apple
Samsung
Microsoft
Medtronic
Emergent BioSolutions
Qualcomm
Siemens Healthineers
Oracle
Outlook and Investment Potential
The SaMD market presents lucrative opportunities for investors and tech-enabled healthcare providers. As cloud-based platforms and digital therapeutics become mainstream, venture capital in this domain continues to rise. Strategic collaborations between medtech companies and software developers are also fostering innovation. In emerging economies, government incentives and telemedicine adoption are expected to drive future demand.
With personalized medicine on the rise, SaMD is poised to redefine how diagnostics and treatment decisions are made—moving from hospital-based care to real-time, patient-centered models.
Software as a Medical Device Market Segmentation Insights
Software as a Medical Device Market Application Outlook
Diagnostic Software
Therapeutic Software
Monitoring Software
Consultation-Software
Software as a Medical Device Market End-Use Outlook
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care
Pharmaceuticals
Software as a Medical Device Market Deployment Type Outlook
Cloud-based
On-premise
Hybrid
Software as a Medical Device Market Device Type Outlook
Mobile Devices
Wearable Devices
Desktop Software
Software as a Medical Device Market Regional Outlook
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Industry Developments in the Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market
The SaMD industry is undergoing significant transformation fueled by digital innovation and shifting healthcare priorities. Leading companies and startups are investing heavily in cloud-native platforms, AI integration, and real-time data analytics to enhance clinical decision-making. For instance, Roche and Medtronic have launched SaMD tools that leverage machine learning for personalized therapy recommendations. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) are adapting faster approval pathways to support the growing number of AI-based SaMD applications, especially in diagnostics and chronic disease management.
Additionally, strategic collaborations between healthcare IT firms and medtech giants are fostering innovation. For example, Siemens Healthineers has partnered with multiple digital health startups to co-develop SaMD for oncology diagnostics and cardiac imaging. Furthermore, cybersecurity enhancements, increased interoperability with hospital systems, and cloud-based deployment models are reshaping the SaMD landscape, making it more scalable and accessible worldwide. These developments are positioning SaMD as a core pillar of the future digital healthcare ecosystem.
