CMO/CDMO Market Industry Growth Register 5.90% to Reach 48.05 (USD Billion) till 2034
Increasing demand for outsourcing services in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
The CMO/CDMO market size is experiencing accelerated growth as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly turn to outsourced partners to streamline drug development, manufacturing scale-up, and clinical supply chains. Fueled by innovation surges, personalized therapies, and a global search for cost efficiency, this sector is now central to global drug commercialization strategies.
As per MRFR analysis, the CMO/CDMO Market Size was estimated at 27.08 (USD Billion) in 2024. The CMO/CDMO Market Industry is expected to grow from 28.68 (USD Billion) in 2025 to 48.05 (USD Billion) till 2034, at a CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 5.90% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034).
Market Overview & Growth Drivers
Rising R&D Complexity: Advanced biologics, cell and gene therapies, and personalized medicine require specialized manufacturing expertise.
Cost & Time Advantages: Outsourcing reduces capital-intensive infrastructure needs and accelerates time to market.
Regulatory & Quality Expertise: CDMOs ensure compliance with global GMP standards, regulatory filings, and supply security.
Geographic Reach: Access to global markets is eased through contract manufacturing capacity in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Strategic Collaboration: Pharma companies are forming strategic, long-term partnerships, moving beyond transactional models toward integrated co-development.
Technology Integration: Advanced technologies—such as single-use bioreactors, continuous manufacturing, and automation—are being adopted to improve flexibility and speed.
Regional Expansion: Asia-Pacific (India, China, Korea) is emerging as a cost-competitive base, while Western CDMOs expand regionally to meet global demand.
Specialized Services: Offerings like viral vector production, mRNA / siRNA manufacturing, and high-potency small molecules are gaining traction.
Regulatory Push: Streamlined global compliance and growing scrutiny of supply chains post-COVID reinforce demand for expert third-party quality providers.
Key Companies in the CMO/CDMO Market Include
Swiss American CDMO
Pierre Fabre Group
Zymo Cosmetics
Fareva
Biofarma Srl C.F.
Chemineau
O.C. Farmaceutici Srl
Paragon Nordic
Industry Developments
Mergers & Acquisitions: Major CDMOs are consolidating niche competency players to broaden their capabilities and global footprint.
Greenfield Facilities: New cGMP plants for biologics, viral vectors, and advanced therapeutics are being built across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Strategic Collaborations: CDMOs are forming collaborations with biotech firms and academic institutes to enable faster bench-to-bedside transfer.
Digitalization Push: Adoption of digital twin models, process analytics (PAT), and AI-enabled predictive maintenance is becoming mainstream in CDMO operations.
CMO/CDMO Market Segmentation
CMO/CDMO Service Outlook
Contract Development
Contract Manufacturing
Others
CMO/CDMO Product Outlook
Hair Products
Skin products
Lip products
Eye Products
Body Hygiene
Oral Hygiene
CMO/CDMO Form Outlook
Solid Form & Powder
Lotions
Creams
Others
Key Stakeholders
Global CDMOs: Catalent, Lonza, Thermo Fisher, Samsung Biologics, Wuxi AppTec, Boehringer Ingelheim (BI SK), Recipharm
Specialized Players: AGC Biologics (viral vectors), Fujifilm Diosynth (gene therapy), Focus for high-potency APIs
Pharma & Biotech Companies: End users outsourcing clinical and commercial manufacturing.
Regulators & Inspectors: FDA, EMA, NMPA, and PMDA sets standards for GMP and process approvals.
Investors & PE Firms: Provide capital for capacity expansion and technology acquisitions in the CDMO industry.
Reasons to Buy a CMO/CDMO Market Report
Understand Outsourcing Trends: Get clarity on top service models—from full-service development to niche molecule manufacturing.
Identify Growth Segments: Pinpoint opportunities in biologics, viral vectors, gene therapies, and high-potency APIs.
Benchmark Competitive Landscape: Analyze market positioning, capabilities, capacity expansions, and M&A activity.
Support Investment & M&A Strategy: Identify strategic acquisition targets and evaluate ROI based on capacity demand and contract backlog.
The CMO/CDMO market represents a resilient and evolving sector essential to the future of global drug development. With increasing complexity in pipelines, rising regulatory expectations, and cost pressures on innovators, the demand for CMO/CDMO services is expected to remain strong. Investors, pharma firms, and CDMOs that align with digital innovation, geospatial optimization, and scalable manufacturing models are poised to lead the next wave of pharmaceutical outsourcing transformation.
