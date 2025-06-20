Beverage Cans Market to Achieve USD 39.55 Billion by 2032 with 3.7% CAGR
Most cans in the global beverage cans market are made out of aluminum. It’s because aluminum is a strong and environmentally friendly metal. Aluminum is also cost-effective.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2025 ) The beverage cans market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the rising popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. According to a comprehensive market research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the market size was valued at USD 28.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 39.55 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
Beverage cans, primarily made from aluminum and steel, are widely used for packaging a variety of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit and vegetable juices, and other non-alcoholic drinks. Aluminum cans, in particular, are favored for their lightweight, durability, and recyclability, making them an eco-friendly packaging choice. The increasing emphasis on sustainability and the growing preference for convenient, portable beverage options are key factors contributing to the market's expansion.
Market Drivers
1. Sustainability Trends:
Consumers are increasingly opting for products with eco-friendly packaging. Aluminum cans are 100% recyclable and can be recycled indefinitely without loss of quality, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable practices.
2. Rising Demand for Ready-to-Drink Beverages:
The growing popularity of RTD beverages, including iced teas, energy drinks, and functional beverages, is driving the demand for beverage cans. These products offer convenience and portability, catering to the on-the-go lifestyle of modern consumers.
3. Technological Advancements in Packaging:
Innovations in can manufacturing, such as lightweight designs and improved sealing technologies, enhance the functionality and appeal of beverage cans. Additionally, advancements in printing technologies allow for high-quality, customizable designs, attracting brands seeking to differentiate their products in a competitive market.
4. Expansion of Distribution Channels:
The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and the expansion of retail networks have increased the accessibility of canned beverages, further boosting market growth.
Market Segmentation
The beverage cans market is segmented based on material, application, and region.
• By Material:
o Aluminum: Dominates the market due to its lightweight, durability, and recyclability.
o Steel: Offers strength and protection, particularly for products requiring extended shelf life.
• By Application:
o Carbonated Soft Drinks: Accounted for the largest share in 2023, driven by continued consumer preference.
o Alcoholic Beverages: Exhibits significant growth, with increasing consumption of beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.
o Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Gaining popularity as consumers seek healthier beverage options.
o Others: Includes energy drinks, iced teas, and functional beverages.
• By Region:
o North America: Led the market in 2023, with a strong presence of major beverage manufacturers and a high rate of recycling.
o Asia-Pacific: Projected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by rising disposable incomes and urbanization in countries like China and India.
o Europe: Emphasizes sustainability, with stringent recycling regulations and a growing preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the beverage cans market include:
• BWAY Corporation (U.S.),
• Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia),
• Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan),
• CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China),
• Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia),
• HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany),
• Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.),
These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market position and cater to the evolving demands of consumers.
Future Outlook
The beverage cans market is poised for substantial growth, driven by sustainability trends, the rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages, and technological advancements in packaging. As consumers continue to prioritize eco-friendly and convenient packaging solutions, the market presents significant opportunities for manufacturers and brands to innovate and meet the changing preferences of the global consumer base.
Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation
Future Outlook
The beverage cans market is poised for substantial growth, driven by sustainability trends, the rising demand for ready-to-drink beverages, and technological advancements in packaging. As consumers continue to prioritize eco-friendly and convenient packaging solutions, the market presents significant opportunities for manufacturers and brands to innovate and meet the changing preferences of the global consumer base.
