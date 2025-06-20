Secondary Paper & Paperboard Luxury Packaging Market to Grow to USD 7.6 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.24%
Increasing the use of sustainable and bio-degradable packaging are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2025 ) The secondary paper and paperboard luxury packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and aesthetically appealing packaging solutions across various industries. According to a comprehensive market research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the market size was valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
Secondary paper and paperboard luxury packaging refers to the outer packaging materials used to encase luxury products, enhancing their visual appeal and providing protection. These materials are predominantly made from paper and paperboard, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic packaging. The growing emphasis on sustainability and the premiumization of products are key factors contributing to the market's expansion.
Market Drivers
1. Sustainability Trends:
Increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products has led to a surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Brands are adopting paper-based packaging to align with environmental concerns and regulatory requirements.
2. Premiumization of Products:
The rising disposable income and changing lifestyles have led to the premiumization of various product categories, including cosmetics, fashion, and beverages. This trend is driving the demand for high-quality, visually appealing packaging that reflects the luxury status of the products.
3. Technological Advancements:
Innovations in printing and embossing techniques have enhanced the aesthetic appeal of paper and paperboard packaging. Advanced technologies enable brands to create intricate designs, adding value to the packaging and improving the overall consumer experience.
4. Brand Differentiation:
Luxury brands are increasingly using packaging as a tool for differentiation. Unique and high-quality packaging helps brands stand out in a competitive market, attracting discerning consumers seeking exclusive products.
Market Segmentation
The secondary paper and paperboard luxury packaging market is segmented based on material, end-user industry, and region.
• By Material:
o Paper & Paperboard
o Plastic
o Metal
• By End-User Industry:
o Food & Beverages
o Confectionery
o Personal Care & Cosmetics
o Wines & Spirits
o Fashion
• By Region:
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o Rest of the World
Regional Insights
• Europe:
Europe holds a significant share in the secondary paper and paperboard luxury packaging market, driven by the presence of major luxury brands and consumer preference for sustainable packaging solutions.
• North America:
The North American market is witnessing steady growth, supported by the increasing demand for luxury products and advancements in packaging technologies.
• Asia-Pacific:
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a robust pace, fueled by the expanding middle-class population, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for luxury goods.
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the secondary paper and paperboard luxury packaging market include:
• Amcor Limited
• HH Deluxe packaging
• DS Smith Plc
• MW Creative Ltd
• Winter & Company AG
• Progress Packaging
• CLP Packaging Solution Inc.
These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market position and cater to the evolving demands of luxury brands.
