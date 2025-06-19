Food Safety Testing Market Outlook 2032: USD 21.31 Billion at 7.10% CAGR | Bureau Veritas, Neogen Corporation
The food safety testing market is witnessing strong growth due to rising concerns over foodborne illnesses, stricter regulations, and advancements in testing technologies. Increased demand for processed foods and global trade are driving the need for accu
Food Safety Testing Market was valued at USD 16.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 18.09 billion in 2023 to USD 21.31 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
The global food safety testing market is undergoing significant transformation as heightened consumer awareness, regulatory vigilance, and technological advancements reshape the landscape. Food safety has become a priority across the global food value chain, driven by increasing concerns regarding foodborne illnesses, contamination, and compliance with international safety standards. The growing complexity of food production and distribution systems, combined with the emergence of stringent government regulations and industry protocols, is propelling the demand for robust food safety testing mechanisms.
Key Companies in the Food Safety Testing market includes.
SGS SA (Switzerland), Microbac Laboratories Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), AsureQuality Ltd. (New Zealand), Neogen Corporation (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and ADPEN Laboratories Inc. (US).
Segmentations of the Food Safety Testing Market
The food safety testing market is broadly segmented based on testing type, technology, food tested, and region. In terms of testing type, the market is categorized into pathogens, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), pesticides, toxins, and others. Among these, pathogen testing dominates the segment due to the frequent outbreaks of bacterial contaminants such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli in food products. The need to ensure food safety from production to consumption has made microbial testing an essential process.
On the basis of technology, the market includes traditional and rapid testing methods. Rapid testing technologies such as immunoassay and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) have gained substantial traction due to their ability to deliver quick and reliable results. As food manufacturers strive to minimize downtime and reduce product recalls, rapid testing has emerged as a key preference, especially in time-sensitive operations.
By food type, the market is segmented into meat, poultry and seafood; dairy products; processed foods; fruits and vegetables; cereals and grains; and others. Meat, poultry, and seafood lead the segment owing to their high susceptibility to contamination and strict import/export regulations. Dairy products and processed foods also account for significant shares due to the need for maintaining consistent quality, shelf life, and hygiene standards.
Regionally, the food safety testing market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America remains a leader in the adoption of food testing technologies, supported by robust regulatory frameworks and advanced infrastructure. Europe follows closely, driven by stringent EU regulations. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to the expanding food industry, rising export activities, and increasing public health awareness.
Key Industry Developments
The food safety testing industry has experienced several transformative developments in recent years. One of the most notable is the integration of automation and digital solutions into testing workflows. Automation reduces the possibility of human error, enhances accuracy, and accelerates testing procedures. Additionally, cloud-based laboratory information management systems (LIMS) are being adopted to streamline data collection, analysis, and compliance tracking.
Strategic collaborations and mergers among key players are reshaping the competitive landscape. Companies are expanding their global presence and service offerings through acquisitions and partnerships with laboratories and testing service providers. These alliances aim to leverage technological synergies, expand market reach, and enhance overall service capabilities.
Investments in R&D have also surged, with companies focusing on developing multi-residue detection kits and biosensors capable of identifying various contaminants in a single test. These innovations are enhancing testing efficiency and enabling more proactive food safety management.
Key Market Trends
Several trends are shaping the future of the food safety testing market. Firstly, the increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods has raised the stakes for maintaining stringent quality control measures. Consumers today demand not only convenience but also assurance of safety and traceability, which is driving food producers to adopt robust testing protocols.
Another critical trend is the growing emphasis on sustainability and transparency in the food supply chain. Businesses are integrating food safety with sustainability initiatives by utilizing eco-friendly testing reagents and minimizing waste generation in labs. Simultaneously, there is a rising trend towards clean-label foods, which has pushed companies to ensure that products are free from contaminants and chemical residues.
Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and food delivery platforms has widened the scope of food safety testing. With an increasing volume of food items being delivered directly to consumers, maintaining hygiene and quality throughout the delivery chain has become imperative. This evolution in consumption habits is compelling testing laboratories to adapt to new standards and testing formats.
Market Drivers Fueling Growth
A key driver for the food safety testing market is the rising incidence of foodborne illnesses. According to global health organizations, millions of people fall ill annually due to unsafe food consumption, leading to growing demand for preventive measures. Public health concerns and litigation risks are prompting manufacturers to invest more in testing and certification.
Regulatory mandates remain a dominant force in propelling market expansion. Governments worldwide are tightening food safety regulations and requiring compliance with hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP), ISO standards, and local food safety acts. Regulatory compliance is no longer optional but a crucial component of market access, especially for exporters.
Technological innovation is another vital growth driver. The availability of advanced diagnostic tools and portable testing kits allows for faster results and in-field testing. This helps in early detection and response to contamination, reducing product recall costs and reputational damage.
Challenges Hindering Market Progress
Despite the encouraging outlook, the food safety testing market faces several challenges. One of the primary issues is the high cost of advanced testing equipment and kits, which can be a barrier for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The cost factor limits the adoption of high-end testing systems in developing regions where budget constraints are prevalent.
Another challenge is the lack of standardization and harmonization of testing procedures across countries. Variations in testing methods, regulations, and certification processes can create confusion and inefficiencies, especially for companies operating in multiple markets.
Additionally, limited infrastructure and shortage of skilled personnel in some regions hinder timely and accurate testing. Developing nations often lack accredited laboratories and trained professionals, which restricts their ability to enforce food safety norms effectively.
The global food safety testing market is poised for robust growth, backed by increasing health consciousness, regulatory enforcement, and technological innovation. As the food industry evolves to meet the demands of a growing and discerning population, the role of accurate, rapid, and comprehensive food safety testing will only become more critical. Companies that prioritize testing and embrace innovation will be well-positioned to gain consumer trust, navigate compliance complexities, and ensure long-term success in a competitive marketplace.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INTRODUCTION
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET INSIGHTS
MARKET DYNAMICS
MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
