Nature's Touch Redefined: Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market to Reach USD 122.88 Billion by 2034
Key growth drivers include rising consumer preference for clean-label products, sustainable packaging, and cruelty-free beauty solutions. Skin care dominates the product category, while online channels continue to gain traction. Europe leads the market, w
In 2024, the market for Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market was estimated to be worth USD 49.62 billion. The market for natural and organic cosmetics is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2025 to 2034, from USD 54.33 billion in 2025 to USD 122.88 billion. The main factors propelling market expansion include rising consumer knowledge of the chemicals in cosmetics and their effects on skin and appearance, as well as rising spending on health and hygiene products.
Key Companies in The Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Include
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc (US), LOréal SA (France), L'Occitane International SA (France), FANCL Corp. (Japan), The Clorox Co. (US), Jurlique International Pty. Limited (Australia), LaboratoireNuxe (France), Bare Escentuals, Inc. (US), Aubrey Organics, Inc. (US), and Nature's Gate (US).
Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Segmentation
Segmented by Product Type, the market includes Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-Up Cosmetics, and Others. Skin care holds the lion’s share due to the increasing preference for organic facial creams, serums, and lotions enriched with plant-based actives. Hair care products such as sulfate-free shampoos and herbal oils are also gaining popularity, especially among consumers looking to reverse damage caused by chemical-laden treatments. Meanwhile, organic oral care, though a smaller segment, is experiencing rapid traction, with toothpaste and mouthwashes containing neem, charcoal, and herbal extracts capturing market interest.
By End-User, the market caters to Male, Female, and Unisex consumers. While women dominate usage due to the traditionally higher consumption of beauty products, the male grooming trend is gaining momentum, fueled by rising awareness and acceptance of self-care. The unisex segment, often led by minimalist and eco-conscious brands, is expanding as gender-neutral beauty products continue to break market stereotypes.
In terms of Distribution Channel, the market is categorized into Store-Based (which includes supermarkets, specialty stores, and brand outlets) and Non-Store-Based (primarily online platforms). Non-store-based channels are witnessing exponential growth, driven by convenience, wide product selection, and attractive digital marketing strategies. However, physical retail still plays a significant role in providing consumers with the ability to test and feel the products before purchase—especially important for cosmetics.
Natural and Organic Cosmetics Regional Insights
Regionally, Europe leads the global natural and organic cosmetics market, driven by high environmental consciousness, supportive regulations, and strong demand for ethical brands. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are frontrunners in adopting certified organic cosmetics. North America follows closely, fueled by the popularity of clean beauty movements in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and a rising shift toward herbal and traditional formulations, particularly in India, China, and Japan. The Rest of the World segment is also showing promising growth as global beauty standards evolve to embrace natural products.
Natural and Organic Cosmetics Industry Developments
November 2022: To enhance the virtual cosmetics technology system and assist customers in selecting appropriate product kinds, Avon teamed up with Perfect Corp., a top developer of beauty tech solutions with headquarters in Al.
September 2022: "Pearl," a new beauty care product from Naturals Skincare Products, was introduced. The Pearl firm introduced eighteen new organic beauty products for skin and hair care that are free of chemicals.
Contact Information:
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
Tel: +1 (855)661-4441(US)
Email us
