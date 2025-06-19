Particle Board Market Report 2025 Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2030
The growth of the construction and infrastructure sector at a significant pace across the globe owing to emerging market trends such as changing consumer lifestyle, increased consumer preference for ready-made furniture
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2025 ) The Particle Board Market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 19.3 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period through 2032. This market expansion is driven by increasing demand in construction, furniture manufacturing, and interior design applications, alongside the rising need for cost-effective, sustainable building materials.
Raw Material Insights: Wood and Bagasse in Focus
The market segments by raw material include wood, bagasse, and other agricultural residues. Wood-based particle boards remain the dominant category due to their structural strength and availability. However, bagasse-based particle boards—produced from sugarcane waste—are gaining momentum owing to their eco-friendly and biodegradable nature. This shift aligns with global sustainability trends and efforts to reduce deforestation and promote agricultural waste reuse.
Product Type Segmentation: Specialized Boards Gaining Traction
Among the product types, fire-resistant, moisture-resistant, and raw particle boards cater to diverse industry needs. Moisture-resistant particle boards are especially popular in kitchen, bathroom, and coastal applications, while fire-resistant variants are becoming essential in commercial and residential construction projects prioritizing fire safety. Raw boards continue to serve as a cost-effective option for non-critical structural uses and basic furniture manufacturing.
Application Landscape: Construction and Furniture Lead Demand
The particle board market is heavily utilized in construction, infrastructure development, and furniture manufacturing. In particular, the furniture segment drives robust demand due to the rise in affordable housing and shifting consumer preferences toward modular and ready-to-assemble furniture. In the construction sector, particle boards are increasingly used in flooring, wall panels, and partitioning systems, supported by urbanization and government-backed infrastructure initiatives globally.
List of the Key Companies in the Global Particle Board Market are
• Timber Products Company
• Roseburg, Uniboard
• Dakota Premium Hardwoods
• Associate Decor Limited
• Boise Cascade
• D&R Henderson Pty Ltd
• Green Land Particle Board
• Century Plyboards India Ltd
• Krifor Industries
• Shell Laminates Pvt. Ltd
• DMK Particleboard LLP
• Kunnathan Chip Board Pvt. Ltd
• Action TESA
• FA Mitchell
Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead
Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the global particle board market, led by rapid urban development, growing disposable incomes, and booming furniture exports from countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Europe and North America follow closely, supported by advancements in engineered wood products and strict environmental regulations promoting wood alternatives. Emerging markets in South America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing gradual adoption fueled by ongoing construction and commercial space development.
Future Outlook: Sustainable Growth and Technological Advancements
With sustainability becoming a core industry driver, innovations in formaldehyde-free resins, recycled raw materials, and lightweight composite boards are expected to shape the market's future. Additionally, the integration of CNC-compatible boards and smart furniture solutions is likely to create new growth avenues, especially in developed economies.
Strong Growth Driven by Eco-conscious Construction
In conclusion, the Particle Board Market is poised for steady growth, backed by rising demand across multiple industries, sustainability initiatives, and continuous material innovations. With a projected CAGR of 6.1%, the market is expected to evolve significantly through 2032, positioning particle board as a core element in future-oriented, affordable, and eco-friendly design solutions.
Particle Board Market Market Segmentation
By Raw Material
• Wood
• Bagasse
• Others
By Product Type
• Fire-Resistant Particle Board
• Moisture-Resistant Particle Board
• Raw Particle Board
By Application
• Construction
• Furniture
• Infrastructure
• Others
Regional Outlook
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
