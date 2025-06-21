Leading Peace: A Leadership Mandate for Community Violence Intervention Practice
New Book by Advance Peace Founder Offers Blueprint for Transformative Public Safety Leadership, Issuing Bold Mandate for Community Violence Interrupters
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 21, 2025 ) Denver, CO and Richmond, CA – DeVone Boggan, a nationally recognized leader in the Community Violence Intervention field, draws on over two decades of practice, policy innovation and leadership to show that violence interruption is not just about stopping the next shooting—it’s about leading with boldness, high character and integrity to transform lives and restore communities. His new book, Leading Peace: A Leadership Mandate for Community Violence Intervention Practice, has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
DeVone Boggan is the founder of Advance Peace and the nation’s longest established office of violence prevention, the Office of Neighborhood Safety in Richmond, California. His indispensable guide will resonate with anyone involved in Community Violence Intervention (CVI) work within communities affected by cyclical and retaliatory violence worldwide. Leading Peace shares a profound understanding of the significance of one’s leadership acumen and reach in achieving optimal public safety outcomes in communities impacted by gun violence.
Drawing from his extensive experience leading CVI teams and training CVI leaders, Boggan offers reader-friendly accounts and examples of frontline challenges that every CVI leader must be prepared to face through these times of trauma, conflict and uncertainty. In Leading Peace, he takes us into the “APZone,” environments where retaliatory gun violence is prevalent, and distils the leadership wisdom that has helped him and his teams contribute to bringing peace to some of America’s most dangerous cities.
“CVI is one of the most important public safety strategies of our time,” says Boggan. “But the effectiveness of any strategy is only as strong as the leadership behind it. This book is for leaders—those called to carry the weight of the work and lead others toward peace.”
For more information, visit LeadingPeace.
At 212 pages, Leading Peace is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-8086-2 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-8099-2 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $34.95
Genre: NON-FICTION / Social Science
About the Author: DeVone Boggan is the CEO of Advance Peace, which solves retaliatory gun violence within impacted neighborhoods by providing transformational opportunities to those involved in lethal firearm offenses. His work has helped cities produce large-scale reductions in gun violence and has been recognized in national publications and media, including the New York Times, Mother Jones, The Nation, The Washington Post, TIME Magazine, Fortune, The Economist, Harpers, The New Yorker, PBS NewsHour, The History Channel, NPR, Fox News, NBC Nightly News, ABC Nightline, CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, and 60 Minutes. DeVone is a Visiting Scholar at the University of California at Berkeley.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
