Bidets Market to Reach USD 59.98 Billion by 2034, Driven by Urbanization and Shift Toward Electronic Toilet Seats
The Bidets Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising hygiene awareness, environmental concerns, and the adoption of smart bathroom technologies. Popular in Asia-Pacific, bidets are gaining traction in Western markets post-pandemic. Consumers fa
The Bidets Market was valued at USD 33.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 35.68 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 59.98 billion by 2034. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
Bidets, once considered niche in many parts of the world, are now gaining mainstream popularity as an eco-friendly and hygienic alternative to traditional toilet paper. Driven by rising environmental consciousness, enhanced sanitation needs, and increasing global urbanization, the bidet market is positioned for sustained growth. With mounting pressure to reduce paper waste and improve public hygiene, bidets are emerging as a preferred solution for personal care in both households and commercial establishments.
Competitive Landscape
Lixil Corporation, Duravit AG, Toto Ltd., Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario, S.A., Bidet Toilets Store, Drummond Bathroom Ltd., 2Go Products, LLC, Laufen Bathrooms AG, and Brondell
Market Segmentation
By Type, the market is segmented into:
Each type serves distinct user preferences and bathroom configurations. Ceramic and over-the-rim models remain popular in Europe and Japan for their durability and traditional appeal. In contrast, toilet seat bidets and handheld variants are rapidly gaining traction in North America and Asia-Pacific due to their ease of installation and compact design. Portable bidets are also becoming popular among travelers and renters who seek convenience and hygiene on the go.
By Category, bidets are divided into:
Electronic bidets are leading in premium segments, offering features like temperature control, air drying, self-cleaning nozzles, and remote operation. Consumers seeking comfort and smart home compatibility are opting for electronic models. Manual bidets, however, remain dominant in developing regions due to their affordability and ease of use, particularly in areas with limited access to power infrastructure.
By End Use, the market is categorized into:
The residential segment is the largest and fastest-growing, fueled by increasing adoption of smart home products and heightened awareness of hygiene after the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are increasingly upgrading their bathrooms with bidet systems as part of home renovation projects. Meanwhile, the commercial sector—including hotels, airports, hospitals, and office buildings—is seeing growing installation of bidets as part of enhanced hygiene policies and efforts to offer superior sanitation for guests and employees.
By Region, the market covers:
Each region presents unique opportunities for growth. Europe holds a strong foothold due to the long-established cultural use of bidets, especially in Southern countries like Italy, France, and Spain. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major market, led by Japan, South Korea, and China, where hygiene-focused innovations and smart toilet integration are rapidly advancing. North America is witnessing a cultural shift post-COVID, with rising demand for bidets driven by toilet paper shortages and consumer education. The Rest of the World—particularly the Middle East and Latin America—is also showing increased adoption, supported by rising urbanization and hospitality sector expansion.
Key Growth Drivers
Rising Hygiene Awareness:
Growing health and hygiene consciousness, especially post-pandemic, has led consumers to prioritize bidets as a cleaner, more effective solution for personal sanitation.
Eco-Friendly Appeal:
Bidets dramatically reduce the use of toilet paper, conserving trees and reducing strain on sewage systems. With climate change concerns on the rise, many households and businesses are switching to bidets to cut paper waste and water usage.
Technological Advancements:
Innovations in bidet design—such as touchless operation, self-sanitizing nozzles, heated seats, and even Bluetooth-enabled controls are enhancing user experience and accelerating adoption.
Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth:
As urban centers grow and more homes are built or renovated, particularly in emerging markets, modern bathroom fittings like bidets are becoming more accessible and affordable.
Evolving Consumer Preferences:
There’s a growing preference for luxury and wellness-focused home solutions. Bidets are no longer seen merely as functional fixtures, but as part of a holistic, health-conscious lifestyle.
Challenges and Opportunities
Despite its strong growth potential, the bidets market faces challenges such as:
High Initial Costs: Advanced electronic bidets can be expensive, posing a barrier for price-sensitive consumers.
Plumbing Compatibility: Older bathrooms may require upgrades to accommodate certain bidet types, discouraging installation.
Cultural Adoption Barriers: In some regions, a lack of awareness or cultural unfamiliarity with bidets can limit penetration.
However, these barriers are being addressed through:
Affordable product innovations (e.g., clip-on bidet attachments),
Wider retail and e-commerce availability, and
Consumer education campaigns by major manufacturers.
Future Outlook
Looking ahead to 2034, the global bidets market is poised for widespread growth and transformation. With increasing emphasis on hygiene, sustainability, and bathroom wellness, bidets are expected to become standard features in both homes and commercial establishments worldwide.
Manufacturers and investors have ample opportunity to capitalize on these trends by focusing on consumer-friendly designs, affordability, and educating markets where adoption is still low. From luxurious electronic bidets in high-end smart homes to manual attachments for budget-conscious households, the market holds promise across all segments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 MARKET INTRODUCTION
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS…
