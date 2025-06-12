Caring for the Future of Humanity
Timely new book takes on the origins of humanity, the historical evolution of human societies and the development of productivity across different eras.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2025 ) Denver, CO and Gold Coast QLD – Yun Chen was born in China in the 1940s and moved to Australia later on. As someone from the grassroots level of society, they have experienced social transformations and governance models throughout different historical periods, subjects addressed in Caring for the Future of Humanity. This new non-fiction has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Caring for the Future of Humanity explains how human survival models have always been dictated from the top down by the prevailing social governance systems of each period. These governance models have historically followed a feudal, autocratic and hierarchical pyramid structure, severely restricting the development of human productivity.
Although the United Nations was established in the aftermath of World War II, and was based on the principles of universal values, and implemented a governance system centered around nations, ethnic groups and families, this system, after being in place for over 80 years, has led to severe internal conflicts and struggles among humans, significantly hindering human survival and progress. The wealth gap has widened dramatically, transforming society into an even more hierarchical pyramid-like structure. In particular, the family-based governance model, which places the responsibility of human reproduction on the younger generation, has resulted in overwhelming economic burdens, depriving young people of the ability to fully enjoy life. Redefining how humanity sustains its existence is an urgent issue that must be addressed.
Meanwhile, internal power struggles within the United Nations, driven by competing factions, have hindered global unification efforts. Human rights, democracy, equality and freedom have been reduced to mere slogans. The division of the world into nation-states as independent economic units has fueled endless conflicts and power struggles among different factions, each seeking control, monopolization and dominance over resources. The proliferation of nuclear and chemical weapons has further escalated threats to human survival. With technological innovation driving social transformation, humanity must seize this historic opportunity to revolutionize and reshape our survival model.
By allowing human survival modes to determine social management systems, we can end the current internal conflicts and struggles and enable humanity to achieve harmonious coexistence, protect and utilize Earth’s resources wisely, and ensure that we can continue to thrive on this beautiful planet for thousands of years to come.
About the Author: Yun Chen is deeply passionate about social welfare and is always exploring ways to contribute meaningfully to human society.
