Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market is projected to reach the value of $2.15 trillion by 2030
Auto Parts and Accessories Market Research Report – Segmented by Product (Mechanical Parts, Electrical Parts, Body Parts, Others); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles); Distribution Channel (OEM (Original Equ
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2025 ) The Global Auto Parts and Accessories Market was valued at $1.57 TRILLION , and is projected to reach a market size of $2.15 trillion by 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61%.
The global auto parts and accessories market has seen steady growth due to advancements in technology and rising demand for vehicles worldwide.
One of the long-term drivers of this market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). As governments promote sustainability and implement stricter emission norms, automakers and suppliers have been shifting their focus toward electric and hybrid vehicles. This shift has led to rising demand for specialized auto parts, including high-efficiency batteries, electric powertrains, and regenerative braking systems. The push towards EVs has also spurred innovation in lightweight materials and energy-efficient designs, ensuring better vehicle performance and lower emissions.
However, this transition has presented challenges for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) component manufacturers, requiring them to adapt to the evolving industry landscape.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the auto parts and accessories market. Lockdowns and supply chain disruptions led to a temporary slowdown in production and sales. Many manufacturers faced raw material shortages, delayed shipments, and decreased consumer demand due to economic uncertainty. However, as restrictions eased, the market gradually recovered, driven by pent-up demand and an increased preference for personal transportation over public transit. Additionally, the pandemic accelerated digitalization in the industry, with companies investing in e-commerce platforms and contactless services to enhance customer experiences and maintain sales momentum during uncertain times.
In the short term, the rising demand for vehicle customization has emerged as a significant driver in the auto parts and accessories market. Consumers are increasingly interested in upgrading their vehicles with performance-enhancing parts, aesthetic modifications, and advanced safety features. This trend is particularly noticeable among younger demographics who seek to personalize their vehicles with aftermarket accessories. The growing popularity of car modifications has encouraged retailers and manufacturers to expand their product offerings, providing customers with a wide range of high-quality and technologically advanced accessories.
An opportunity in the industry lies in the expansion of online sales channels. The rise of e-commerce platforms has transformed the way consumers purchase auto parts and accessories. With the convenience of online shopping, competitive pricing, and a vast selection of products, more customers are opting to buy parts from digital marketplaces. Automotive companies are leveraging digital strategies, including virtual product demonstrations and AI-driven recommendations, to enhance customer engagement. The increasing use of digital payment options and fast shipping services further supports the growth of online sales in the auto parts industry.
A key trend observed in the industry is the integration of smart technology into auto parts and accessories. Innovations such as connected car systems, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and smart infotainment units have gained traction among consumers. Features like real-time diagnostics, voice-activated controls, and smartphone connectivity are becoming standard in modern vehicles. As a result, auto part manufacturers are focusing on developing intelligent solutions that enhance safety, convenience, and driving experience. The convergence of automotive and digital technologies is reshaping the industry, paving the way for a more connected and efficient future.
The auto parts and accessories market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and global sustainability efforts. While challenges such as supply chain disruptions and regulatory changes persist, the industry's adaptability and innovation ensure sustained growth. As electric mobility, online sales, and smart technology adoption rise, the future of the auto parts market looks promising with new opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike.
By Product: Mechanical Parts, Electrical Parts, Body Parts, Others
By Product: Mechanical Parts, Electrical Parts, Body Parts, Others
Electrical Parts hold the dominant position in the market due to the growing integration of advanced electronics in modern vehicles. Components such as wiring, sensors, lighting systems, and infotainment solutions contribute to both vehicle functionality and user convenience, making this segment the largest in the market.
Body Parts are the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for replacement parts due to accidents, wear and tear, and aesthetic customizations. Consumers increasingly seek upgraded bumpers, fenders, and mirrors to enhance both safety and visual appeal..
By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Electrical Parts hold the dominant position in the market due to the growing integration of advanced electronics in modern vehicles. Components such as wiring, sensors, lighting systems, and infotainment solutions contribute to both vehicle functionality and user convenience, making this segment the largest in the market.
Body Parts are the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for replacement parts due to accidents, wear and tear, and aesthetic customizations. Consumers increasingly seek upgraded bumpers, fenders, and mirrors to enhance both safety and visual appeal.
Regional Analysis:
North America holds the dominant position in the auto parts and accessories market. The presence of leading automobile manufacturers, a well-established aftermarket industry, and high consumer spending on vehicle maintenance and customization contribute to the region’s significant market share. The United States, in particular, drives demand due to the increasing adoption of electric and connected vehicles, leading to higher sales of electrical and performance-enhancing auto parts.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the auto parts and accessories market. The rapid expansion of the automotive industry in China, India, and Southeast Asia, coupled with rising disposable income and urbanization, is fueling the demand for replacement and aftermarket parts. Additionally, the growing trend of vehicle electrification and government initiatives supporting local manufacturing are boosting market growth in the region.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Expansion of Smart and Connected Auto Parts – The growing adoption of IoT and AI-driven automotive components is transforming the industry. Companies are integrating advanced sensors, telematics, and connectivity features into vehicle parts to enhance safety, efficiency, and user experience.
• Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations – Leading market players are entering joint ventures and collaborations with automakers and technology firms to enhance product innovation and supply chain efficiency. These partnerships focus on developing sustainable and high-performance components for next-generation vehicles.
• Increased Investment in Electric Vehicle (EV) Components – With the rising demand for EVs, manufacturers are ramping up the production of specialized parts, including battery systems, electric drivetrains, and lightweight materials. Companies are investing in research and development to improve EV performance and longevity, driving growth in the auto parts segment.
