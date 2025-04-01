Recycled Cobalt Market Demand in Electric Vehicle Batteries Aerospace Defense and Energy Storage Applications
Recycled Cobalt Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by recycling technology (Direct Recycling, Hydrometallurgical Processes, Pyrometallurgical Processes, Mechanical Processes), by source (End-of-Life Batteries, Electronics Waste, Industrial Scrap,
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Recycled Cobalt Market– (By recycling technology (Direct Recycling, Hydrometallurgical Processes, Pyrometallurgical Processes, Mechanical Processes), by source (End-of-Life Batteries, Electronics Waste, Industrial Scrap, Mining and Refining), by application (Electric Vehicle Batteries, Aerospace and Defense Alloys, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage Systems), and by end-user (Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Aerospace, Energy & Power)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Recycled Cobalt Market is valued at USD 1.46 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 4.72 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Recycled Cobalt Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Recycled cobalt is mostly utilized in battery manufacturing, where it increases the lithium-ion batteries' energy density and lifespan. Additionally, it is essential for the manufacturing of superalloys, which are required for high-performance applications in the defence and aerospace sectors.
Furthermore, recycled cobalt finds application in hard materials, speciality chemicals, and catalysts. The increasing demand for sustainable practices in the supply of essential raw materials, especially as the EV market grows, is driving the global recycled cobalt market. In addition, growing environmental regulations and the need for safe and ethical material sourcing are driving the use of recycled cobalt.
Technological advancements in recycling processes, which increase the effectiveness and economic sustainability of cobalt recovery, also boost market growth. As the demand for cobalt surges, recycling provides a vital way to meet future supply demands.
List of Prominent Players in the Recycled Cobalt Market:
• Umicorе
• Miracle Automation Engineering
• Norilsk Nickеl
• Li-Cyclе Corp.
• Aqua Mеtals, Inc.
• Elеctra Battеry Matеrials Corporation
• Redwood Materials
• GEM
• Huayou Holding Group
• CNGR Advanced Material
• Glеncorе Intеrnational AG
• BRUNP RECYCLING
• Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech
• Ganzhou Highpower Technology
• TES
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market for recycled cobalt is primarily driven by the growing demand for energy storage devices and electric vehicles (EVs). According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there will be 145 Mn electric vehicles on the road by 2030, which would greatly raise the need for cobalt in battery manufacturing.
The demand for effective energy storage solutions—which also mostly rely on cobalt-based batteries—is increasing as a result of the move to renewable energy sources. Additionally, manufacturers are investing in recycled materials as a result of increased awareness of environmental sustainability.
The carbon impact of batteries could be lowered by up to 70% by using recycled components. Recycled cobalt is in high demand as a result of businesses' growing emphasis on supply chain sustainability to satisfy customer demands and legal constraints.
Challenges:
The high expense of recycling procedures is one of the major obstacles. Recycling plants can be expensive to set up initially, and continuing operating expenses may discourage new competitors. Furthermore, not all cobalt can be successfully collected from spent batteries or electronic waste; the effectiveness of present recycling technology is still a challenge.
The infrastructure needed to collect and process end-of-life cobalt products is not well-established. At the conclusion of their life cycle, just five percent of lithium-ion batteries are recycled, indicating a sizable market gap. This inefficiency may limit the amount of recycled material available and impede the expansion of the recycled cobalt industry.
Regional Trends:
The North American Recycled Cobalt market is anticipated to register a major market revenue share because of the increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and enthusiasm for ecological activities. With a strong commitment to sustainability, smart investments, and innovation, the North American region is well-positioned to hold its dominant position in the recycled cobalt market as it grows.
Besides, over the projection period, Europe is expected to increase at the fastest rate. Significant investments in renewable energy technologies, a rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market, and a robust electronics manufacturing sector all add to the region's importance. Additionally, the Europe region's emphasis on research and development, coupled with encouraging laws and incentives for EV adoption, raises demand for recycled cobalt.
Segmentation of Recycled Cobalt Market-
By Rеcycling Tеchnology-
• Dirеct Rеcycling
• Hydromеtallurgical Procеssеs
• Pyromеtallurgical Procеssеs
• Mеchanical Procеssеs
By Sourcе-
• End-of-Lifе Battеriеs
• Elеctronics Wastе
• Industrial Scrap
• Mining and Rеfining
By Application-
• Elеctric Vеhiclе Battеriеs
• Aеrospacе and Dеfеnsе Alloys
• Consumеr Еlеctronics
• Enеrgy Storagе Systеms
By End-User-
• Elеctronics & Appliancеs
• Automotivе
• Aеrospacе
• Enеrgy & Powеr
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
