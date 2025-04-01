Secure Access Service Edge Market Overview by Deployment Models End-Users and Industry Applications
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Offering (SD-WAN Offering and SSE Offering), By Organization Size, By End-user, By Region, Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 05, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Secure Access Service Edge SASE Market- (By Offering (SD-WAN Offering and SSE Offering), By Organization Size, By End-user, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market is valued at USD 13.8 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 116.7 Bn by 2034, with a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Secure Access Service Edge Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The secure access service edge (SASE) is a network architecture and cloud-based enterprise security framework that integrates VPN and SD-WAN issues brought on by digital business transformation. In response to reversal, the SASE model controls network security and delivers networks to consumers.
Distributed businesses can quickly and securely access network resources by using secure access service edge. The increasing need for a unified network security architecture with SD-WAN, SWG, ZTNA, and FWaaS capabilities, as well as the lack of security tools and procedures, are important drivers driving the market's growth.
Additionally, providers of secure access service edges are required to comply with data protection rules and regulations, which contribute to the growth of the global secure access service edge market. However, throughout the forecast period, the global market will have possibilities due to the growing number of mobile users worldwide and the growing popularity of cloud-based services among small and medium-sized businesses.
List of Prominent Players in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market:
• Cisco Systems
• HPE
• Verizon
• Broadcom
• Fortinet
• Akamai
• Oracle
• Orange Business Services
• Deutsche Telekom
• Colt Technology Services
• Huawei
• Zain Group
• KT Corporation
• NEC Corporation
• Tata Communications
• NTT Communications
• Saudi Telecom Company
• Singtel
• Telefonica
• Telstra International
• HCLTech
• Microland
• Wipro
• Juniper Networks
• Extreme Networks
• AT&T
• Palo Alto
• Barracuda Networks
• Sophos
• Riverbed Technology
• Lumen Technologies
• Forcepoint
• Zscaler
• Claro Enterprise Solutions
• NordLayer
• Versa Networks
• Nour Global
• MCM Telecom
• Fatpipe Networks
• Lavelle Networks
• Ransnet
• Cloudflare
• Netskope
• McAfee
• TIBCO Software
• Proofpoint
• SonicWall
• Open Systems
• Exium
• Twingate
• Aryaka
• Flexiwan
• Cato Networks
• Peplink
• Checkpoint Software Technologies
• BT Group
• Vodafone
• Kyndryl Solutions
• Comcast Corporation
• GTT Communications
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The rise in money laundering, terrorism, and fraud has made secure access services edge industry more significant in many enterprises. Adoption of security access services edge also helps firms increase awareness, strengthen "know your employee" (KYE) through technology, and avoid transaction monitoring and surveillance.
Since bank fraud involving debit cards and electronic funds transfers increased by almost 12% in 2022 compared to 2021, many financial institutions have begun implementing security access services edge solutions in significant numbers, according to Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud Statistics released in November 2023. The secure access service edge (SASE) market is, therefore, growing as a result of the industry's adoption in various organisations.
Challenges:
One significant obstacle in the secure access service edge (SASE) business is the high cost of the sector. When considering investing in such solutions, businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), frequently encounter financial obstacles.
This increased cost includes many components, such as software licensing fees, hardware requirements, and continuous threat feed subscriptions, in addition to the cost of hiring or educating qualified personnel to administer and use these systems.
Additionally, system integration and adaptation to meet the unique needs of various businesses may come with unstated expenses. Organizations with limited resources may find it more difficult to employ secure access services due to this pricing barrier.
Regional Trends:
The North American secure access service edge (SASE) market is expected to hold a significant market share in terms of revenue, driven by the region's rapid digital transformation and the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications across various sectors.
North American organisations are placing a high priority on integrated security solutions that can effectively address the challenges posed by remote work and evolving cyber threats. The market for secure access service edges is thriving due to the presence of numerous digital companies and a strong focus on innovation, which drives demand for comprehensive security frameworks that enhance connectivity and protect private data.
Besides, over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The main factors driving the demand prognosis for safe access services in this region are rapid digitization and growing cybersecurity awareness.
Secure access service edge businesses in the Asia Pacific area should consider investing in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. In the future, secure access service edge firms will have new business opportunities due to the expansion of network infrastructure and the growing acceptance of cloud computing.
Recent Development:
• March 2025: A strategic partnership agreement was struck by Huawei and Sona of the Netherlands to work together in the SASE field. It is anticipated that both parties will collaborate to develop solutions, improve enterprise network security on a worldwide scale, and increase their market share in SASE.
• June 2024: The Unified/Single-Vendor Hosted Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) for global companies was unveiled by Tata Communications in partnership with Versa Networks, a leading supplier of AI-driven Unified SASE solutions. Using single-pass technology, this system combines secure service edge (SSE) capabilities with software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN).
• August 2023: Cato Networks was chosen by Carlsberg Group for a large-scale worldwide SASE deployment. Carlsberg Group has been named as Cato Networks' newest enterprise client. To modernize its global network and security architecture, the world's third-largest brewer selected a single-vendor SASE. Over 200 locations and 25,000 remote users worldwide are part of the Cato implementation. Carlsberg uses Cato's cloud-native security features, including SWG, CASB, DLP, ZTNA, FWaaS, IPS, and NGAM, in place of security equipment.
• July 2023: Wipro and Netskope collaborated to provide Wipro's wide range of international enterprise clients with reliable cloud-native managed secure access service edge (SASE) and managed zero trust network access (ZTNA) services. Similar tactics used by regional and international market participants will support the secure access service edge market's notable growth throughout the forecast period.
Segmentation of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market-
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market-By Offering
• SD-WAN Offering
o SD-WAN Solutions
Software (Overlay)
Appliances (Underlay)
o SD-WAN Services
Professional services
Managed services
• SSE Offering
o SSE Solution
Zero Trust Network Access
Firewall as a Service
Cloud Access Security Broker
Secure Web Gateway
Other solutions
o SSE Services
Professional services
Managed services
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market-By Organization Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market-By End-User
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Retail & E-commerce
• Healthcare & Life Sciences
• Government & Public Sector
• IT & ITES
• Education
• Others
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market-By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/secure-access-service-edge-sase-market-/3051
