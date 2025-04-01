Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Growth Drivers, Challenges & Regional Trends to 2034
Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report type of services (Custom Model Development, Consultation Services, Model Validation, Breeding Services, Maintenance Services), by application (Oncology, Immunology
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 04, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market– (By type of services (Custom Model Development, Consultation Services, Model Validation, Breeding Services, Maintenance Services), by application (Oncology, Immunology, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders), and by end-user (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Government Organizations)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market is valued at USD 1.4 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 3.8 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Genetically engineered animal models are key for biomedical research, enabling studies of gene function, diseases, and drug development using techniques like CRISPR and transgenesis. Services include model creation, breeding, cryopreservation, phenotyping, and drug screening, offered by providers like Charles River.
The main market growth drivers are the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, rising R&D expenditures, and developments in genetic engineering technologies. Understanding the pathogenesis of these illnesses and creating efficient treatments depend heavily on genetically engineered animal models & services.
Genetically modified mice models are frequently employed in cancer research to examine tumour start, development, and metastasis. Another important factor propelling the market is the rising investments made by biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses in research and development.
List of Prominent Players in the Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market:
• Charles River Laboratories
• Envigo
• GenOway
• Celerion
• Crown Bioscience
• Horizon Discovery
• Jackson Laboratory
• Taconic Biosciences
• In Vivo Therapeutics
• BioIVT
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market for genetically engineered animal models & services is undergoing a revolution due to continuous developments in genetic engineering technology, especially CRISPR/Cas9. Researchers can quickly and accurately alter the DNA of animal models using the precise and effective gene-editing technique CRISPR/Cas9.
According to a report by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), the number of scholarly papers addressing CRISPR has expanded dramatically from 100 in 2012 to over 16,000 in 2020. The market is expanding as a result of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology's ability to create increasingly complex and disease-relevant animal models.
Additionally, the market for genetically altered animal models and services is poised to benefit greatly from the rising demand for humanized animal models. Genetically altered animals with human DNA, cells, or tissues are known as "humanized animal models," and they are used to anticipate better how people will react to medications and illnesses. These models are especially useful in the domains of infectious illnesses, regenerative medicine, and immuno-oncology.
Challenges:
One major barrier to the market is the relatively expensive expense of creating and maintaining genetically engineered animal models & services. In order to create genetically modified animals, intricate procedures like breeding, embryo transfer, and genetic modification are needed, which call for specialized facilities, tools, and knowledgeable staff.
Due to their high cost, animal models are not as accessible to university institutions and smaller research companies with tighter resources. Additionally, the market for genetically engineered animal models & services has ethical issues related to the use of animals in research. The public and animal welfare organizations have voiced concerns over animal suffering and pain during genetic alteration and experimentation.
Regional Trends:
The North American Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services market is likely to report a major market revenue share because it has an advanced research infrastructure that includes reputable universities, research facilities, and biotechnology businesses. This infrastructure makes it easier to create, maintain, and use animal models that have undergone genetic engineering.
North America is home to the headquarters of several of the biggest and most significant biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations in the world. These businesses have a lot of money to spend on developing drugs using genetically engineered animal models & services.
Besides, over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate, encouraged by the growing number of life sciences research projects and the strict laws governing animal experimentation. Clear regulatory frameworks in Asia Pacific govern the use of genetically modified animals in research.
Researchers and businesses can manage the ethical and regulatory implications of employing these models in a supportive environment with clear norms and standards.
Segmentation of Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market-
By Type of Services-
• Custom Model Development
• Consultation Services
• Model Validation
• Breeding Services
• Maintenance Services
By Application-
• Oncology
• Immunology
• Metabolic Disorders
• Cardiovascular Diseases
• Neurological Disorders
By End-User-
• Biotechnology Companies
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Research Organizations
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Government Organizations
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
