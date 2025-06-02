Global Sparkling Tea Market is projected to reach the value of USD 704.96 million by 2030
Global Sparkling Tea Market Research Report – Segmented By Product Type(Fruit-flavored sparkling tea, Herbal-flavored sparkling tea, Blended sparkling tea, Caffeinated sparkling tea, Decaffeinated sparkling tea); By Packaging(Plastic bottles, Aluminum can
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 02, 2025 ) The Global Sparkling Tea Market was valued at USD 459.66 million and is projected to reach a market size of USD 704.86 million by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.
One of the main drivers of the sparkling tea market is the growing focus on health and wellness. Consumers are increasingly moving away from sugary drinks like sodas and seeking healthier alternatives. Sparkling tea fits perfectly into this shift because it offers a light, refreshing beverage with fewer calories and sugar than traditional sodas. It also comes with the added benefits of tea, such as antioxidants and various other nutrients. As people become more aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, beverages like sparkling tea, which provide a balance of taste and health benefits, are gaining popularity.
This long-term trend is not just a passing fad but a significant shift in consumer behavior. Many people are now looking for options that are not only enjoyable to drink but also contribute positively to their well-being. Sparkling tea taps into this desire for both refreshment and health, making it a staple in many households.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a noticeable impact on the sparkling tea market, as it did with many other industries. On one hand, the global health crisis led to a shift in consumer habits. Many people began to focus more on their health, which meant they were more likely to choose beverages with fewer artificial ingredients. This led to an increase in demand for healthier, more natural drink options like sparkling tea.
On the other hand, the pandemic also caused significant disruptions in supply chains and retail operations. For instance, with lockdowns in place, people were not able to visit stores as frequently, and many businesses had to pivot to e-commerce to meet the changing demands of consumers. Despite these challenges, the market showed resilience. Brands in the sparkling tea sector quickly adapted to new conditions, focusing on online sales and delivery services. As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, the health-focused trend driving sparkling tea’s popularity is likely to stay strong.
In the short term, one of the key drivers of growth in the sparkling tea market is the increasing demand for variety. Consumers no longer want just one or two flavor options when it comes to beverages. They are looking for new and exciting flavors that can add variety to their daily routines. Sparkling tea brands have responded to this demand by introducing a wide range of flavors, from fruity infusions like lemon, peach, and berry to more exotic blends such as hibiscus and jasmine.
This diversification of flavors helps attract a broader audience, including younger consumers who may be seeking something different from the traditional sodas or fruit juices they are used to. By offering a variety of flavors, sparkling tea brands are not only keeping current customers engaged but also attracting new ones who want to explore different tastes.
An emerging opportunity within the sparkling tea market is the growing emphasis on sustainability, particularly when it comes to packaging. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are seeking out products that align with their values, including those that use recyclable or biodegradable materials. The beverage industry, including sparkling tea brands, has taken note of this trend and is shifting towards more sustainable packaging options.
For sparkling tea producers, this presents an opportunity to attract eco-conscious customers by using glass bottles, aluminum cans, or biodegradable packaging instead of traditional plastic. Not only does this help reduce environmental impact, but it also appeals to consumers who prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions. Companies that invest in eco-friendly packaging can differentiate themselves in a crowded market and build stronger connections with environmentally aware consumers.
A notable trend in the sparkling tea market is the "premiumization" of the product. As consumers become more discerning, they are willing to pay a little more for higher-quality, premium products. Sparkling tea brands are responding by offering artisanal, small-batch teas that are made with high-quality ingredients and unique flavor combinations. This trend is also reflected in the packaging, which often includes more elegant, visually appealing designs that stand out on store shelves.
Premium sparkling tea often features organic or locally sourced ingredients, giving consumers a sense of exclusivity and luxury. This trend is particularly appealing to younger, urban consumers who are willing to spend more on beverages that align with their lifestyle and values. As a result, the market for premium sparkling tea is expected to continue growing as more people seek out premium, healthier beverage options.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type: Fruit-flavored sparkling tea, Herbal-flavored sparkling tea, Blended sparkling tea, Caffeinated sparkling tea, Decaffeinated sparkling tea
The sparkling tea market offers a wide variety of options to cater to different tastes and preferences. One key way to categorize the products in this market is by product type. These types include fruit-flavored sparkling tea, herbal-flavored sparkling tea, blended sparkling tea, caffeinated sparkling tea, and decaffeinated sparkling tea. Among these, fruit-flavored sparkling tea holds the largest share in the market. Fruit flavors, such as lemon, berry, and peach, are very popular because they appeal to consumers who enjoy a refreshing and naturally sweet taste. On the other hand, the fastest growing segment during the forecast period is herbal-flavored sparkling tea. Herbal teas are gaining popularity for their calming and health-boosting properties, making them an attractive choice for consumers looking for a unique, natural drink option. As the demand for health-conscious beverages increases, herbal-flavored sparkling teas are expected to see even more growth in the coming years.
By Packaging: Plastic bottles, Aluminum cans, Glass bottles
When it comes to packaging, sparkling tea is available in several forms, including plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and glass bottles. The largest packaging segment in the sparkling tea market is plastic bottles. Plastic bottles are commonly used due to their convenience, lower cost, and easy transportability. However, the fastest growing packaging type is aluminum cans. Aluminum cans have gained popularity because they are lightweight, recyclable, and offer a premium feel. With increasing consumer awareness about environmental impact, aluminum cans are expected to see stronger growth in the market, especially as more brands shift to eco-friendly options to appeal to eco-conscious buyers.
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online retailers
The distribution channels through which sparkling tea reaches consumers also play a significant role in the market’s development. These channels include supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers. The largest distribution channel in this segment is supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retail outlets continue to dominate the sparkling tea market because they offer a wide variety of products and are easily accessible to most consumers. However, the fastest growing distribution channel is online retailers. As more consumers shift toward online shopping, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for purchasing sparkling tea via e-commerce platforms has surged. Online sales provide convenience, better options for delivery, and often better prices, making it an increasingly attractive choice for buyers.
Regional Analysis:
In terms of regions, the sparkling tea market is divided into several geographic areas, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The largest region for the sparkling tea market is North America. North America, especially the United States, has seen a steady increase in the consumption of healthier beverages, including sparkling tea. With a growing number of health-conscious consumers, North America remains the largest market for sparkling tea. On the other hand, the fastest growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. This region, which includes countries like China, Japan, and India, is experiencing rapid urbanization and increasing interest in health-conscious drinks. As disposable incomes rise and more people become aware of the benefits of tea, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in sparkling tea consumption.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Focus on Health-Conscious Offerings: A growing trend among sparkling tea companies is the introduction of beverages with natural ingredients and added health benefits, such as antioxidant-rich infusions, organic certifications, and sugar-free formulations. Brands are increasingly developing low-calorie, no-sugar, and functional sparkling teas enriched with vitamins or probiotics to cater to the rising consumer demand for healthy, guilt-free alternatives to sugary sodas and artificial beverages.
• Emphasis on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Practices: To meet the demand for sustainable products, many companies are shifting toward eco-friendly packaging solutions, including recyclable aluminum cans and biodegradable containers. This is aligned with the rising consumer preference for environmentally conscious brands. Companies are also promoting transparency in sourcing, such as using ethically sourced tea leaves or fair-trade ingredients, to appeal to eco-aware consumers and enhance brand loyalty.
• Expansion of Product Variety and Flavor Innovation: As consumer preferences become more diverse, sparkling tea brands are diversifying their product portfolios by offering an array of exotic and unique flavor combinations. From tropical fruits to herbal blends, companies are introducing creative flavors to appeal to a wide audience, including younger, adventurous consumers. Limited edition seasonal flavors and collaborations with well-known brands or influencers are also helping brands stand out in a competitive market and capture a larger market share.
