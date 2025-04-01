Nanopore Sequencing Market Key Drivers Challenges and Emerging Opportunities in Genomic Research
Nanopore Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Type of Nanopore (Solid State, Biological, Hybrid), By Type of Nucleotide Sequenced (DNA, RNA), By Application, By End-user, By Region, Forecasts, 2
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Nanopore Sequencing Market- (By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Type of Nanopore (Solid State, Biological, Hybrid), By Type of Nucleotide Sequenced (DNA, RNA), By Application, By End-user, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Nanopore Sequencing Market is valued at USD 343.0 Mn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 1,949.5 Mn by 2034 , with a CAGR of 19.4 % during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Nanopore Sequencing Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
A DNA sequencing method called nanopore sequencing analyses genetic material by identifying changes in electric current that occur when DNA or RNA strands flow through a protein pore embedded in a membrane. Unlike traditional sequencing platforms, the procedure does not require nucleic acid amplification or tagging.
It facilitates real-time long-read sequencing and is especially crucial for identifying intricate genomic rearrangements and structural variations. The market for nanopore sequencing is expanding, largely due to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide.
The increased demand for long-read sequencing technologies for DNA and RNA sequencing, as well as the growing adoption of nanopore sequencing due to its advantages—such as low cost, simultaneous sequence detection, high accuracy, and the ability to detect base modifications—all contribute to the market's rapid expansion.
Additionally, the market is impacted by the growing use of consumables in various processes, including DNA and RNA sequencing, as well as previously undiscovered applications, such as sequencing new viruses.
List of Prominent Players in the Nanopore Sequencing Market:
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Pacific Biosciences
• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited
• QIAGEN
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• PerkinElmer Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Eurofins Scientific
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The nanopore sequencing market is expanding because of both public and private support. Recognizing the promise of technology in customized medicine and genomics research is the rationale for the increased investment.
Accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility are all being improved by the private sector's investments and public funds supporting advancements in sequencing technology. Oxford Nanopore Technologies received an investment of EUR 70 million from bioMérieux SA in October 2023.
The French in vitro diagnostics firm partnered with Oxford Nanopore to develop new clinical tests for genetic diseases and cancer. The goal of the funding was to enhance nanopore-based molecular sensing technologies for in vitro diagnostics, thereby strengthening both companies' positions in the nanopore sequencing market.
Challenges:
One of the main challenge is the high expense of sequencing equipment and supplies, which might restrict access, particularly in environments with limited resources. Even as technology lowers prices, many prospective customers remain concerned about affordability.
A further obstacle to broad adoption may be the requirement for specialised technical knowledge to operate sequencing equipment and analyse data. It will be essential for the market's continued expansion to address these issues with cost-cutting measures and approachable solutions..
Regional Trends:
The North American nanopore sequencing market is anticipated to hold a significant market share in terms of revenue due to the presence of key market participants, substantial government funding, and robust R&D activity. The region's market leadership is further supported by its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and rapid adoption of cutting-edge sequencing technologies.
Due to significant investments in precision medicine and personalized healthcare programs, the United States, in particular, is a key center for genomic research and clinical uses of nanopore sequencing.
Besides, over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate driven by expanding awareness of advanced sequencing technology, a growing emphasis on precision treatment, and rising healthcare spending. The adoption of nanopore sequencing is greatly aided by the substantial investments being made in genetic research and healthcare infrastructure by nations such as China, Japan, and India.
Recent Development:
• September 2024: CycloneSEQ-WT02 and CycloneSEQ-WY01, two nanopore gene sequencing products, have been commercialized and distributed worldwide by MGI Tech Co., a Chinese firm. With a number of scientific advancements, including sophisticated protein engineering, a novel flow cell architecture, and a cutting-edge base calling algorithm, the CycloneSEQ technology exhibits promise in a variety of genomics domains. It is designed to achieve high sequencing accuracy and throughput.
• August 2024: Oxford Nanopore Technologies received an investment of GBP 50 million (USD 63 million) from Novo Holding. Through real-time workflows, Oxford Nanopore's analytical technology is being utilized for DNA and RNA sequencing, giving users insights into the epigenetics of a material. This investment demonstrated Oxford Nanopore's expanding potential in the biopharmaceutical industry and the company's faith in its technology.
Segmentation of Nanopore Sequencing Market-
Nanopore Sequencing Market- By Product
• Instruments
• Consumables
Nanopore Sequencing Market- By Type of Nucleotide Sequenced
• DNA
• RNA
Nanopore Sequencing Market- By Type of Nanopore
• Solid State
• Biological
• Hybrid
Nanopore Sequencing Market- By Application
• Clinical Research
• Human Genetics
• Animal Research
• Others
Nanopore Sequencing Market- By End-User
• Clinical Laboratories
• Biotechnological Companies
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Others
Nanopore Sequencing Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
