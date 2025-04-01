Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on Precision Healthcare
Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type (Genetic, DTC and Others), By Indication (Diagnostic and Medicine), By End-user, By Product, By Region, Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 31, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market- (By Type (Genetic, DTC and Others), By Indication (Diagnostic and Medicine), By End-user, By Product, By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market is valued at USD 138.4 Bn in 2024 , and it is expected to reach USD 425.9 Bn by 2034 , with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Precision Diagnostics and Medicine Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Precision diagnostics & medicine is a fast-emerging field that focuses on tailoring medical therapies and diagnostic procedures to the individual characteristics of each patient. To provide more accurate and customized healthcare treatments, cutting-edge technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and biomarkers must be utilized.
This approach aims to increase therapy effectiveness by considering the behavioural, environmental, and genetic factors that influence a patient's health. The precision diagnostics and medicine market is expanding due to factors such as the increasing use of AI and ML to enhance precision diagnostics and medicine development, the growing collaboration between pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies to improve precision healthcare, and the rise in direct-to-consumer testing.
Additionally, the increased use of wearable technology to improve precision healthcare and the expansion of precision healthcare applications into additional disease areas present potential prospects for market participants. Establishing production and research centres in developing nations is another way major competitors in the precision diagnostics & medicine market are expanding their global reach.
List of Prominent Players in the Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market:
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Pfizer Inc.
• GSK plc.
• Sanofi
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• Guardant Health
• Abbott
• AstraZeneca
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen Inc.
• Merck KgaA
• Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Natera, Inc.
• ARUP Laboratories
• Devyser
• Diasorin S.P.A.
• Tempus
• Illumina, Inc.
• Danaher
• Exact Sciences Corporation
• Qiagen
• 23andME, INC.
• Trinity Biotech Plc.
• Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
• Novartis AG
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Gilead Sciences, Inc
• Pillar Biosciences Inc.
• Invivoscribe, Inc.
• NeuroCode
• C2N Diagnostics
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Developments in genetic research drive the market for precision diagnostics and medicine, including falling sequencing technology costs and increased funding for innovative healthcare practices. Precision medicine can now completely transform healthcare, given that genetic data is increasingly complete and easily accessible.
Additionally, the use of precision diagnostics has been facilitated by the shift toward value-based care, which focuses on improving patient outcomes while reducing costs. Furthermore, regulatory support—such as health authorities' clearance of precision therapies—and rising patient awareness of personalized medicine are key factors driving market expansion.
Challenges:
One major barrier to the widespread use of precision medicines and diagnostic kits is the expensive cost of precision healthcare. Because precision medicines rely on genetic testing to identify particular medication biomarkers, their research and development costs are far higher than those of standard therapies.
Furthermore, gathering non-clinical and real-world data for evidence generation raises the price. Precision medications, like Kymriah, a CAR-T therapy from Novartis AG, demand significant R&D expenditures, which raises the drug's price and renders it expensive for patients. Additionally, the cost of the infrastructure needed for data collecting and genomic testing is another barrier to the widespread use of these treatments.
Regional Trends:
The North American Precision Diagnostics & Medicine market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue driven by its advanced medical facilities and strong biotechnology research fields. Investments in these areas continue to yield innovations that enhance the reliability and efficacy of personalized diagnostics technology.
Both substantial R&D investment and government initiatives to improve healthcare quality and accessibility have contributed to the industry's expansion. Besides, over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate ascribed to the increased need for precision diagnostics solutions brought on by the region's rising rates of cancer, genetic abnormalities, and chronic illnesses. Investments in healthcare infrastructure in nations like China, India, and Japan are helping to support this expansion by improving access to cutting-edge diagnostic tools.
Recent Development:
• November 2024: The CE Mark was awarded to Roche for its VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay, which is intended to determine which patients with epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) are suitable for ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine) treatment for FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
• August 2024: The first AI-driven video analysis tool in the market was unveiled by Healthians, a diagnostic firm located in India. It helps customers navigate their health reports by highlighting important health characteristics and elucidating their relevance. After completing a quick survey on the Healthians app, users can obtain individualized insights within 15 to 30 minutes thanks to this cutting-edge function, which improves their capacity to make health-related decisions.
Segmentation of Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market-
Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market-By Type
• Genetic Testing
• DTC Testing
• Others
Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market-By Product
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Inhibitor Drugs
• Cell & Gene Therapies
• Antiviral & Anti- Retroviral Drugs
• Others
Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market-By Indication
• Diagnostics
o Oncology
o Neurology
o Immunology
o Others
• Medicine
o Oncology
o Rare Diseases
o Infectious Diseases
o Hematological Disorders
o Others
Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market-By End-User
• Clinical Laboratories
• Hospitals
• Home Care Settings
Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market-By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
