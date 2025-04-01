Dental Laboratory Services Market Forecast to Grow at 8.7 Percent CAGR Through 2034 Due to Rising Edentulism and Cosmetic Trends
Dental Laboratory Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Prosthesis Type (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Aligners), Material Type (All-Ceramics, Zirconia, Metal), By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Dental Laboratory Services Market – By Prosthesis Type (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Aligners), Material Type (All-Ceramics, Zirconia, Metal), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2034."
Global Dental Laboratory Services Market is predicted to grow with a 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Dental Laboratory Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/3031
Dental laboratories services are specialized establishments that produce crowns, bridges, dentures, dental prosthetics, and other restorative tools. To guarantee accuracy and quality in their output, these labs employ cutting-edge technology such as CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing).
In these facilities, dental technicians collaborate closely with dentists to construct and modify these devices to suit each patient's unique requirements. It is projected that the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry services will greatly accelerate dental laboratory services expansion.
The need for specialized dental laboratory services is expected to rise as more people pursue aesthetic improvements like veneers, teeth whitening, and smile makeovers. Additionally, the growing emphasis on one's looks and improvements in dental technology, which make cosmetic procedures more affordable and efficient, are the main drivers of this trend.
List of Prominent Players in the Dental Laboratory Services Market:
• Modern Dental Group
• Dental Services Group
• Proceram Dental Laboratory
• National Dentex Labs
• Glidewell Laboratories
• Colosseum Dental Group
• Liberty Dental Group
• European Dental Group (EDG)
• ALS Dental
• Corus Dental
• Other Prominent Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing number of senior people and instances of edentulism are driving the demand for dental laboratory services in the market. The market is growing because of the advancement of innovative technologies like 3D printing and CAD/CAM, which enable the production of dental prostheses like veneers, dentures, bridges, and crowns that are customized for every patient.
Additionally, growing awareness of oral hygiene and the need for cosmetic dentistry operations are driving the dental laboratories services market expansion. Furthermore, it is projected that over the next several years, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures will greatly boost the global industry.
Moreover, the primary factors driving dental laboratories services expansion include the introduction of new technology, such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing for dental prostheses, as well as increased access to dental care services and rising awareness of oral hygiene.
The growing need for cosmetic dentistry operations, including veneers, crowns, implants, and bridges, is further propelling the industry. In addition, the trend toward preventive dentistry is driving the dental laboratories services market growth as more consumers opt for examinations and preventive care.
Challenges:
The high price of dental equipment and supplies could be a major market barrier. Many dental labs may lack the funds for the newest tools and materials needed to remain competitive. Lack of funds or inability to obtain financing might make it difficult for dental labs to invest in the newest equipment and materials needed to generate high-quality work.
The cost of employee training, equipment upkeep and repair, and associated costs can also place a significant financial strain on dental labs. The high price of dental equipment and supplies may therefore, limit the Dental Laboratory Services market's potential for expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American Dental Laboratory Services market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue because the region has a well-established healthcare system, high healthcare spending, a rise in dental disease prevalence, a rise in oral procedures, and a high level of awareness about oral health. The market is growing as a result of the increase in orthodontic practitioners.
For instance, the American Dental Association estimates that in 2023, there will be close to 202,304 registered dentists working in the United States. Besides, over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate because laboratory work has become less expensive, dental tourism is expanding, and oral health awareness in the area has increased.
Additionally, the region's market is driven by a progressive economy, a large number of older people, rising disposable income, growing public awareness of oral healthcare, more unexplored potential, and quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/3031
Recent Development:
• February 2024: The Automatic Operation (AO) suite of solutions, developed by Carbon, a business dedicated to creating and producing cutting-edge technology, was introduced with the goal of completely changing the dental lab automation market. The AO suite is a cutting-edge collection of automation technologies created especially to meet the particular needs of dental labs, and it is anticipated to raise the bar for lab automation and productivity.
• October 2023: Azure Multi-Platform Product Solutions, a wide range of restorative components created to satisfy the demands of the dental laboratory services sector effectively, was recently presented by ZimVie Inc.
Segmentation of Dental Laboratory Services Market-
By Prosthesis Type-
• Crowns
• Dentures
• Bridges
• Retainers and Aligners
• Others
By Material Type-
• All-ceramics
• Metal-ceramics
• CAD/CAM Materials
o Glass-ceramics
o Zirconia
o Others
• Plastics
• Metals
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/-dental-laboratory-services-market/3031
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Dental Laboratory Services Market is predicted to grow with a 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Dental Laboratory Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/3031
Dental laboratories services are specialized establishments that produce crowns, bridges, dentures, dental prosthetics, and other restorative tools. To guarantee accuracy and quality in their output, these labs employ cutting-edge technology such as CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing).
In these facilities, dental technicians collaborate closely with dentists to construct and modify these devices to suit each patient's unique requirements. It is projected that the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry services will greatly accelerate dental laboratory services expansion.
The need for specialized dental laboratory services is expected to rise as more people pursue aesthetic improvements like veneers, teeth whitening, and smile makeovers. Additionally, the growing emphasis on one's looks and improvements in dental technology, which make cosmetic procedures more affordable and efficient, are the main drivers of this trend.
List of Prominent Players in the Dental Laboratory Services Market:
• Modern Dental Group
• Dental Services Group
• Proceram Dental Laboratory
• National Dentex Labs
• Glidewell Laboratories
• Colosseum Dental Group
• Liberty Dental Group
• European Dental Group (EDG)
• ALS Dental
• Corus Dental
• Other Prominent Players
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing number of senior people and instances of edentulism are driving the demand for dental laboratory services in the market. The market is growing because of the advancement of innovative technologies like 3D printing and CAD/CAM, which enable the production of dental prostheses like veneers, dentures, bridges, and crowns that are customized for every patient.
Additionally, growing awareness of oral hygiene and the need for cosmetic dentistry operations are driving the dental laboratories services market expansion. Furthermore, it is projected that over the next several years, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures will greatly boost the global industry.
Moreover, the primary factors driving dental laboratories services expansion include the introduction of new technology, such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing for dental prostheses, as well as increased access to dental care services and rising awareness of oral hygiene.
The growing need for cosmetic dentistry operations, including veneers, crowns, implants, and bridges, is further propelling the industry. In addition, the trend toward preventive dentistry is driving the dental laboratories services market growth as more consumers opt for examinations and preventive care.
Challenges:
The high price of dental equipment and supplies could be a major market barrier. Many dental labs may lack the funds for the newest tools and materials needed to remain competitive. Lack of funds or inability to obtain financing might make it difficult for dental labs to invest in the newest equipment and materials needed to generate high-quality work.
The cost of employee training, equipment upkeep and repair, and associated costs can also place a significant financial strain on dental labs. The high price of dental equipment and supplies may therefore, limit the Dental Laboratory Services market's potential for expansion.
Regional Trends:
The North American Dental Laboratory Services market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue because the region has a well-established healthcare system, high healthcare spending, a rise in dental disease prevalence, a rise in oral procedures, and a high level of awareness about oral health. The market is growing as a result of the increase in orthodontic practitioners.
For instance, the American Dental Association estimates that in 2023, there will be close to 202,304 registered dentists working in the United States. Besides, over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate because laboratory work has become less expensive, dental tourism is expanding, and oral health awareness in the area has increased.
Additionally, the region's market is driven by a progressive economy, a large number of older people, rising disposable income, growing public awareness of oral healthcare, more unexplored potential, and quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/3031
Recent Development:
• February 2024: The Automatic Operation (AO) suite of solutions, developed by Carbon, a business dedicated to creating and producing cutting-edge technology, was introduced with the goal of completely changing the dental lab automation market. The AO suite is a cutting-edge collection of automation technologies created especially to meet the particular needs of dental labs, and it is anticipated to raise the bar for lab automation and productivity.
• October 2023: Azure Multi-Platform Product Solutions, a wide range of restorative components created to satisfy the demands of the dental laboratory services sector effectively, was recently presented by ZimVie Inc.
Segmentation of Dental Laboratory Services Market-
By Prosthesis Type-
• Crowns
• Dentures
• Bridges
• Retainers and Aligners
• Others
By Material Type-
• All-ceramics
• Metal-ceramics
• CAD/CAM Materials
o Glass-ceramics
o Zirconia
o Others
• Plastics
• Metals
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/-dental-laboratory-services-market/3031
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results