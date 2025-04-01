Personalized Pet Food Market Forecast to 2034 Shows Increasing Role of Veterinary Consultations and Functional Diets in Shaping Pet Wellness
Global Personalized Pet Food Market Size is predicted to develop a 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Personalized pet food is an emerging trend in the pet care industry that focuses on creating customized diets tailored to an individual pet's unique needs. Unlike standard commercial pet foods designed for broad animal groups, personalized pet food considers factors such as age, breed, size, lifestyle, and health conditions to optimize a pet’s overall well-being.
In recent years, the pet food sector has witnessed significant growth and innovation, driven by evolving consumer preferences and advances in technology. As pets are increasingly viewed as family members, owners are seeking wholesome, premium, and individualized feeding solutions that reflect the same care given to human diets.
This shift has led to the development of custom formulas that address specific nutritional requirements, helping pets achieve better health outcomes and supporting long-term wellness through tailored nutrition.
Pet owners increasingly treat their pets as family members, driving demand for high-quality, customized nutrition that mirrors human dietary trends. This shift has fueled the rise of fresh, human-grade meals, often delivered through convenient subscription services. Companies are capitalizing on this movement by offering refrigerated pet food options and experiencing significant revenue growth.
Additionally, there's a growing interest in functional ingredients that deliver health benefits beyond basic nutrition, such as probiotics for digestive support, omega-3 fatty acids for skin and coat health, and glucosamine for joint care.
These ingredients support preventive health care and overall well-being. Alongside this, demand is rising for diets tailored to specific health conditions, life stages, and dietary preferences, creating opportunities for specialized formulations that address issues like obesity, allergies, and age-related health concerns.
List of Prominent Players in the Personalized Pet Food Market:
• Nestlé Purina PetCare
• Mars Petcare Inc.
• Hill’s Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive)
• The J.M. Smucker Company
• Blue Buffalo (General Mills)
• WellPet
• The Farmer’s Dog
• Smalls Cat Food
• Nom Nom
• Butternut Box
• Ollie
• Tails.com
• PetPlate
• Scrumbles
• Pawsible Foods
• Good Dog Food
• Yeasty
• Kito
• Tuggs
• Winnie Lou
• Barkyn
• Miraculous Meals
• I And Love And You
• Oscar Daisy
• Supertails (Henlo)
• BistroCat
• The Pets Table
• Just Russel
• Cola's Kitchen
• Activa Custom Pet Food
Personalized Pet Food Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XXX Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XXX Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Animal Type, Product Type, Ingredient Type, Application, Sales Channel, Purchase Model
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Nestlé Purina PetCare, Mars Petcare Inc, Hill’s Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive), The J.M. Smucker Company, Blue Buffalo (General Mills), WellPet, The Farmer’s Dog, Smalls Cat Food, Nom Nom, Butternut Box, Ollie, Tails.com, PetPlate, Scrumbles, Pawsible Foods, Good Dog Food, Yeasty, Kito, Tuggs, Winnie Lou, Barkyn, Miraculous Meals, I And Love And You, Oscar Daisy, Supertails (Henlo), BistroCat, The Pets Table, Just Russel, Cola's Kitchen, Activa Custom Pet Food
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Pet owners increasingly view their pets as family members, leading to a stronger emphasis on individualized care, especially in terms of nutrition. This emotional connection motivates owners to seek high-quality, personalized food options that mirror the attention they give to their own diets.
Additionally, there is growing awareness of the direct link between nutrition and pet health. Rising concerns over issues such as obesity, allergies, digestive disorders, and chronic conditions are driving demand for customized diets that can address these specific health needs and support overall well-being.
Challenges:
Customized pet food is often more expensive than standard options due to premium ingredients, tailored formulations, and added services. This higher price point can limit adoption among budget-conscious consumers.
Regional Trends:
North America holds the largest share of the personalized pet food market, driven by high pet ownership rates, strong pet humanization trends, and a well-developed e-commerce infrastructure. The U.S. leads in innovation with major companies like The Farmer’s Dog, Nom Nom, and Ollie offering direct-to-consumer, subscription-based personalized meal plans.
However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the personalized pet food market, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and a rapidly expanding middle class in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Pet ownership is rising among younger generations, who are more tech-savvy and open to digital solutions such as personalized online pet food services.
Recent Developments:
• In Aug 2024, Mars Petcare was launching the Next Generation Pet Food Program in collaboration with Big Idea Ventures, a global investor in the foodtech and agritech industries. The goal of the pilot project is to promote pet food innovation and work with the startup ecosystem to create more sustainable solutions. It is being carried out in partnership with AAK, a company that specializes in plant-based vegetable oils and fats, and Bühler, a global technology partner for the food, feed, and mobility industries.
• In March 2023, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a division of Colgate-Palmolive, introduced Prescription Diet ONC Care, a series of specialty prescription diets designed to help dogs with cancer. The nutritional requirements of cats and dogs with this illness are met by this line of dry and wet formulas. The company's introduction has wider implications, particularly in the wet pet food industry. Hills expands its dedication to animal welfare and solidifies its position in the pet food market by launching a specialty prescription line for pets with cancer. In the upcoming years, the Prescription Diet ONC Care line will progressively expand throughout the world, beginning in North America and moving on to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.
Segmentation of Personalized Pet Food Market.
Global Personalized Pet Food Market - By Animal Type
• Dogs
o Puppy
o Adult/Senior
• Cats
• Other Pets
Global Personalized Pet Food Market – By Product Type
• Dry Food
• Wet Food
• Treats and Snacks
• Supplements
Global Personalized Pet Food Market – By Ingredient Type
• Natural/Organic
• Grain-Free
• Alternative Proteins
• Veterinary Diets
• Others
Global Personalized Pet Food Market – By Application
• Health and Nutrition
• Allergy and Sensitivity Management
• Age-Specific Diets
• Breed-Specific Nutrition
• Others
Global Personalized Pet Food Market – By Sales Channel
• Online
• Offline
Global Personalized Pet Food Market – By Purchase Model
• Subscription-based
• Non-subscription based
Global Personalized Pet Food Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
