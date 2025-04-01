Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market Growth Accelerated by Green Packaging Trends and Increasing Adoption of Bio-Based and Recyclable Materials
Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Packaging Type (Recyclable Plastic Packaging, Biodegradable and Bio-Based Packaging, Reusable Packaging Systems, Recyclable Paper and Paperboard Packaging, Recyclabl
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Packaging Type (Recyclable Plastic Packaging, Biodegradable and Bio-Based Packaging, Reusable Packaging Systems, Recyclable Paper and Paperboard Packaging, Recyclable Glass Packaging, Recyclable Metal Packaging)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market Size is grow with a 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
The market for pharmaceutical packaging is being revolutionized as the sector moves away from a linear "take-make-dispose" to a circular economy strategy, seeking to decrease its environmental footprint by keeping materials in use as long as possible through reuse, recycling, and regeneration.
Pharma packaging circular economy involves designing to make items recyclable and reusable, utilizing recycled and renewable materials such as r-PET and r-HDPE, having closed-loop collection and reintegration systems, reducing the number of materials used to facilitate recycling, and implementing eco-design principles that reduce material usage and waste.
Real-world applications involve utilizing recyclable plastics, glass, and metals; returnable systems through take-back schemes; lightweight, environmentally designed packaging; use of recycled content; and sustainable sourcing of non-toxic, renewable resources all leading towards resource efficiency and lessened environmental impact.
List of Prominent Players in the Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market:
• Amcor Plc
• SCHOTT AG
• Gerresheimer AG
• Berry Global Inc.
• AptarGroup, Inc.
• Constantia Flexibles
• WestRock Company
• Cabinet Health, P.B.C.
• Huhtamaki Oyj
• Mondi Group
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
• Sonoco Products Company
• Klöckner Pentaplast (kp)
• Sealed Air Corporation
• International Paper
• SGD Pharma
• CCL Industries, Inc.
• Ardagh Group S.A.
• Smurfit Kappa
• Tetra Pak International S.A.
Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XX Mn
Market Size Value In 2034 USD XX Mn
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of XX% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Packaging Type
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising consumer demand for sustainable products, stricter global regulations, and corporate sustainability commitments. Consumers increasingly prefer green, recyclable, or reusable packaging, which makes brands, particularly food, beverage, and personal care brands, respond.
Governments are implementing policies such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and programs such as the EU's Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP) and Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), with increasing calls for greater recyclability and reuse rates.
Simultaneously, companies are also investing in circular solutions to deliver on ambitious sustainability targets, driven by industry consortia such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and U.S. Plastics Pact, further accelerating adoption.
Challenges:
Challenges to adopting a circular economy in pharmaceutical packaging include stringent regulatory and safety requirements, as any change in packaging materials—especially for primary packaging—must undergo rigorous approvals to ensure product integrity and avoid contamination.
The use of complex, multi-layer materials like aluminum-PVC blister packs limits recyclability, as they are difficult to separate and recycle. Additionally, inconsistent and often inadequate recycling infrastructure across regions makes the collection and processing of pharmaceutical packaging waste costly and logistically challenging, particularly for small or contaminated items.
Regional Trends:
Asia-Pacific's robust export orientation in the pharmaceutical sector requires compliance with international sustainability standards, pushing the implementation of circular packaging strategies to keep up with international standards.
The region is experiencing fast growth in green and sustainable pharma packaging, underpinned by business growth, increasing environmental consciousness, and friendly policies. Leaders like Estalus and Takeda are making pace with advancements such as plant-based blister packs and bio-bottles.
At the same time, large investments in packaging and recycling assets—like the Telangana, India, pharmaceutical glass plant and increased plastic recycling in China and Southeast Asia—are building capacity. With a huge base of manufacturing, low-cost production, and a large population, the Asia-Pacific region realizes economies of scale that further drive the transition to circular packaging.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, SCHOTT launched pilot projects to recycle used cooktop panels and pharmaceutical packaging, aiming to support its goal of climate-neutral specialty glass production by 2030. The initiative addresses technical and regulatory challenges, with the potential to enable large-scale glass recycling and set new industry benchmarks in circular economic practices.
• In Nov 2024, Amcor teamed up with Kolon Industries to develop flexible packaging using chemically recycled PET and PEF, advancing its goal of 30% post-consumer recycled content. The move strengthens circular economy efforts in sustainable packaging.
Segmentation of Circular Economy in Pharma Packaging Market -
By Packaging Type:
• Recyclable Plastic Packaging
o Mono-Material Blister Packs
o Recyclable Plastic Bottles
o Flexible Films and Pouches
o Closures and Caps
• Biodegradable and Bio-Based Packaging
o Bio-Based Plastic Bottles
o Biodegradable Secondary Packaging
o Paper-Based Blisters
o Compostable Labels and Inserts
• Reusable Packaging Systems
o Refillable Primary Containers
o Reusable Secondary Packaging
o Closed-Loop Bulk Systems
o Take-Back Program Packaging
• Recyclable Paper and Paperboard Packaging
o Recyclable Cartons
o Paperboard Trays and Inserts
o Recycled Paper Labels
o Tertiary Packaging
• Recyclable Glass Packaging
o Recyclable Vials and Ampoules
o Glass Bottles
o Reusable Glass Systems
• Recyclable Metal Packaging
o Aluminum Blister Foils
o Metal Aerosol Containers
o Steel Drums for Bulk
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
