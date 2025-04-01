Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market Analysis by Ingredient, Application, Animal Type & Region: 2025-2034 Forecast
Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Ingredient Type (Probiotics and Prebiotics, Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids, Proteins and Amino Acids, Vitamins and Minerals, Botanical Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Enzyme
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market”- By Ingredient Type (Probiotics and Prebiotics, Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids, Proteins and Amino Acids, Vitamins and Minerals, Botanical Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Enzymes, Antioxidants, Other Bioactive Compounds), By Application (Feed Additives, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods), By Functionality (Immune Support, Digestive Health, Joint and Mobility Support, Skin and Coat Health, Cognitive and Behavioral Health, Weight Management), By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock, Aquaculture, Others), and Global Forecasts, 2025-2034 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2034.”
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market Size is predicted to grow with a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/3030
Specialized components known as veterinary functional ingredients are added to animal feed or supplements to provide health advantages exceeding simple nourishment. These components are designed to target particular physiological processes, improving the general health and performance of animals, much to the idea of functional foods in human diets.
They are used to support a wide range of health aspects, including digestive efficiency, immune system strength, joint and mobility health, skin and coat condition, cardiovascular support, cognitive function, and stress management. By addressing these areas, veterinary functional ingredients play a crucial role in preventive health care and in enhancing the productivity and quality of life for both livestock and companion animals.
The veterinary functional ingredients market is witnessing a strong shift toward natural, sustainable, and personalized solutions. There is increasing consumer demand for supplements derived from herbs, fruits, and vegetables, with a clear preference for products free from synthetic additives, reflecting the broader clean-label movement.
At the same time, advancements in technology have enabled the development of tailored nutritional solutions based on individual animal characteristics, such as age, breed, and health condition, echoing the personalization trend seen in human nutrition. Innovations like precision fermentation and nanotechnology are enhancing the efficacy and bioavailability of functional ingredients while also supporting sustainability by reducing dependency on traditional livestock sources.
Consumers are also prioritizing eco-friendly packaging and sustainably sourced ingredients, giving an edge to companies with carbon-neutral supply chains and those exploring alternative protein sources such as insects and algae. Additionally, the emergence of new product formats such as soft chews, powders, and liquid supplements caters to the growing demand for convenience and palatability, further driving market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market:
• Zoetis Inc.
• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
• Elanco Animal Health
• Merck Animal Health
• Bayer Animal Health
• Virbac
• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
• Vetoquinol S.A.
• Alivira Animal Health Limited
• Rossari Biotech
• Ouro Fino Saúde Animal
• Eco Animal Health
• Neogen Corporation
• Heska Corporation
• Petbuddy Group (PBG)
• Younikat (VEGDOG)
• Itchpet
• Focin
• Bake My Dog Happy
• Petlibro
• Rejuvenate Bio
• PetDx
Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XXX Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XXX Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Ingredient Type, Application, Functionality, Animal Type
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Zoetis Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Alivira Animal Health Limited, Rossari Biotech, Ouro Fino, Saúde Animal, Eco Animal Health, Neogen Corporation, Heska Corporation, Petbuddy Group (PBG), Younikat (VEGDOG),Itchpet, Focin, Bake My Dog Happy, Petlibro, Rejuvenate Bio, PetDx
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The global demand for meat, dairy, and seafood is steadily increasing, particularly in emerging markets, prompting producers in sectors like poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture to turn to functional ingredients to enhance animal productivity and health.
Simultaneously, there is a growing emphasis on preventive care and wellness for both companion animals and livestock, leading to heightened interest in nutritional solutions that support immunity, digestion, joint health, and overall vitality. In urban areas, rising pet adoption has significantly influenced spending on pet health, as owners now treat their pets as integral family members.
This shift has fueled strong demand for high-quality supplements and functional foods that reflect the humanization of pets and align with broader health and wellness trends.
Challenges:
The formulation of effective, stable, and bioavailable functional ingredients, particularly those derived from natural sources or using advanced technologies like nanotech, can be costly. This makes pricing competitive products for emerging markets difficult.
Regional Trends:
Asia-Pacific has the largest market share during the forecast period. Driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of animal health. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam are experiencing significant growth in both companion animal ownership and livestock production.
The demand for functional feed additives, probiotics, and herbal supplements is on the rise, supported by local manufacturers expanding their product offerings to meet diverse veterinary needs. However, North America is a rapidly growing region of the market, attributed to advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership rates, and the humanization of pets.
The United States leads the region, with significant investments in research and development of veterinary supplements and functional foods. The presence of major industry players and a strong emphasis on pet wellness contribute to the region's market dominance.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, Zoetis Inc. and Phibro Animal Health Corporation declared that, subject to usual closing adjustments, Phibro Animal Health will purchase Zoetis' medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio, some water-soluble products, and associated assets for $350 million as part of a final agreement. It is anticipated that this deal will be finalized in the second half of 2024.
• In April 2022, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ginkgo Bioworks, the top horizontal platform for cell programming, and a prominent worldwide animal health company today announced the launch of BiomEdit, a microbiome innovation company that is anticipated to find, create, and market innovative probiotics, bioactive compounds, engineered microbial medicines, and microbial monitoring services for animal health. Based on the microbial communities in animals and their surroundings, microbiome science is a fast-growing area that is advancing animal health.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/3030
Segmentation of Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market.
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market - By Ingredient Type
• Probiotics and Prebiotics
• Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids
• Proteins and Amino Acids
• Vitamins and Minerals
• Botanical Extracts (Herbal, Plant-based)
• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
• Enzymes
• Antioxidants
• Other Bioactive Compounds (e.g., collagen, glucosamine)
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Application
• Feed Additives
• Dietary Supplements
• Pharmaceuticals
• Functional Foods
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Functionality
• Immune Support
• Digestive Health
• Joint and Mobility Support
• Skin and Coat Health
• Cognitive and Behavioral Health
• Weight Management
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Animal Type
• Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats, Horses)
• Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep)
• Aquaculture (Fish, Shrimp)
• Others (Exotic Pets, Zoo Animals)
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market. To receive an industry overview and future trends of the global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market
To analyze the Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market. size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Veterinary Functional Ingredients industry
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/veterinary-functional-ingredients-market/3030
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market Size is predicted to grow with a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/3030
Specialized components known as veterinary functional ingredients are added to animal feed or supplements to provide health advantages exceeding simple nourishment. These components are designed to target particular physiological processes, improving the general health and performance of animals, much to the idea of functional foods in human diets.
They are used to support a wide range of health aspects, including digestive efficiency, immune system strength, joint and mobility health, skin and coat condition, cardiovascular support, cognitive function, and stress management. By addressing these areas, veterinary functional ingredients play a crucial role in preventive health care and in enhancing the productivity and quality of life for both livestock and companion animals.
The veterinary functional ingredients market is witnessing a strong shift toward natural, sustainable, and personalized solutions. There is increasing consumer demand for supplements derived from herbs, fruits, and vegetables, with a clear preference for products free from synthetic additives, reflecting the broader clean-label movement.
At the same time, advancements in technology have enabled the development of tailored nutritional solutions based on individual animal characteristics, such as age, breed, and health condition, echoing the personalization trend seen in human nutrition. Innovations like precision fermentation and nanotechnology are enhancing the efficacy and bioavailability of functional ingredients while also supporting sustainability by reducing dependency on traditional livestock sources.
Consumers are also prioritizing eco-friendly packaging and sustainably sourced ingredients, giving an edge to companies with carbon-neutral supply chains and those exploring alternative protein sources such as insects and algae. Additionally, the emergence of new product formats such as soft chews, powders, and liquid supplements caters to the growing demand for convenience and palatability, further driving market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market:
• Zoetis Inc.
• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health
• Elanco Animal Health
• Merck Animal Health
• Bayer Animal Health
• Virbac
• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
• Vetoquinol S.A.
• Alivira Animal Health Limited
• Rossari Biotech
• Ouro Fino Saúde Animal
• Eco Animal Health
• Neogen Corporation
• Heska Corporation
• Petbuddy Group (PBG)
• Younikat (VEGDOG)
• Itchpet
• Focin
• Bake My Dog Happy
• Petlibro
• Rejuvenate Bio
• PetDx
Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market Report Scope
Report Attribute Specifications
Market Size Value In 2024 USD XXX Mn
Revenue Forecast In 2034 USD XXX Mn
Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of XX % from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2025-2034
Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered By Ingredient Type, Application, Functionality, Animal Type
Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia
Competitive Landscape Zoetis Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Virbac, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Alivira Animal Health Limited, Rossari Biotech, Ouro Fino, Saúde Animal, Eco Animal Health, Neogen Corporation, Heska Corporation, Petbuddy Group (PBG), Younikat (VEGDOG),Itchpet, Focin, Bake My Dog Happy, Petlibro, Rejuvenate Bio, PetDx
Customization Scope Free customization report with the procurement of the report and modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.
Pricing and Available Payment Methods Explore pricing alternatives that are customized to your particular study requirements.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-04
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
The global demand for meat, dairy, and seafood is steadily increasing, particularly in emerging markets, prompting producers in sectors like poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture to turn to functional ingredients to enhance animal productivity and health.
Simultaneously, there is a growing emphasis on preventive care and wellness for both companion animals and livestock, leading to heightened interest in nutritional solutions that support immunity, digestion, joint health, and overall vitality. In urban areas, rising pet adoption has significantly influenced spending on pet health, as owners now treat their pets as integral family members.
This shift has fueled strong demand for high-quality supplements and functional foods that reflect the humanization of pets and align with broader health and wellness trends.
Challenges:
The formulation of effective, stable, and bioavailable functional ingredients, particularly those derived from natural sources or using advanced technologies like nanotech, can be costly. This makes pricing competitive products for emerging markets difficult.
Regional Trends:
Asia-Pacific has the largest market share during the forecast period. Driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of animal health. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam are experiencing significant growth in both companion animal ownership and livestock production.
The demand for functional feed additives, probiotics, and herbal supplements is on the rise, supported by local manufacturers expanding their product offerings to meet diverse veterinary needs. However, North America is a rapidly growing region of the market, attributed to advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership rates, and the humanization of pets.
The United States leads the region, with significant investments in research and development of veterinary supplements and functional foods. The presence of major industry players and a strong emphasis on pet wellness contribute to the region's market dominance.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, Zoetis Inc. and Phibro Animal Health Corporation declared that, subject to usual closing adjustments, Phibro Animal Health will purchase Zoetis' medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio, some water-soluble products, and associated assets for $350 million as part of a final agreement. It is anticipated that this deal will be finalized in the second half of 2024.
• In April 2022, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ginkgo Bioworks, the top horizontal platform for cell programming, and a prominent worldwide animal health company today announced the launch of BiomEdit, a microbiome innovation company that is anticipated to find, create, and market innovative probiotics, bioactive compounds, engineered microbial medicines, and microbial monitoring services for animal health. Based on the microbial communities in animals and their surroundings, microbiome science is a fast-growing area that is advancing animal health.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/3030
Segmentation of Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market.
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market - By Ingredient Type
• Probiotics and Prebiotics
• Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids
• Proteins and Amino Acids
• Vitamins and Minerals
• Botanical Extracts (Herbal, Plant-based)
• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
• Enzymes
• Antioxidants
• Other Bioactive Compounds (e.g., collagen, glucosamine)
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Application
• Feed Additives
• Dietary Supplements
• Pharmaceuticals
• Functional Foods
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Functionality
• Immune Support
• Digestive Health
• Joint and Mobility Support
• Skin and Coat Health
• Cognitive and Behavioral Health
• Weight Management
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Animal Type
• Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats, Horses)
• Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep)
• Aquaculture (Fish, Shrimp)
• Others (Exotic Pets, Zoo Animals)
Global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market. To receive an industry overview and future trends of the global Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market
To analyze the Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Veterinary Functional Ingredients Market. size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Veterinary Functional Ingredients industry
Read Overview Report- https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/veterinary-functional-ingredients-market/3030
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results