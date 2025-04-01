Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market Surges Amid Technological Innovations in Human Placental Stem Cell and Collagen-based Tissues
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global tissue engineering-based regeneration products market is expected to record a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
The development of effective regenerative therapies is a critical objective within the biomedical and biotechnology sectors. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine focus on the repair, replacement, or regeneration of cells, tissues, and organs to restore normal physiological functions. One approach involves the use of pharmaceuticals incorporating modified cells to regenerate or replace damaged human tissue.
While significant progress has been made, the reliable reconstruction and implantation of complex organ tissues in clinical settings remain a long-term goal. However, such engineered tissues are proving highly valuable in drug discovery and development. Recent technological breakthroughs have enabled the successful reconstruction of more intricate tissue structures, indicating that more advanced tissue engineering solutions may soon become commercially viable.
The global burden of chronic diseases and genetic disorders has risen significantly over the past few decades, increasing the demand for advanced therapeutic solutions. Conditions such as diabetes and obesity frequently result in severe wounds that necessitate tissue regeneration therapies, thereby driving research and development initiatives.
Several factors are propelling industry growth, including advances in stem cell research and tissue engineering, a growing number of clinical trials, and increasing investment and funding directed toward regenerative medicine.
Despite these promising developments, many tissue engineering-based regenerative products remain in experimental phases. Although they offer a potential alternative to traditional organ transplants, their high cost and the challenges related to insurance reimbursement and coverage hinder widespread adoption.
Moreover, limited public awareness about these emerging therapies presents another barrier to market expansion. Technical challenges—such as infections linked to scaffold materials, mechanical failures, and immune responses to implanted biomaterials—also pose risks that could impede market growth.
North America is projected to lead the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market throughout the forecast period (2022–2030), driven by increased public and private investment, as well as strong governmental support and funding initiatives in the region.
Some key market players are AlloSource, BioTissue, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, MiMedx, Organogenesis, Inc., Smith +Nephew, Tissue Regenix, VIVEX Biologics, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., MISONIX, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company, ConMed Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Lattice Biologics Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Straumann, Xtant Medical, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Key developments in the market
• In Mar 2022, Biocomposites and Zimmer Biomet agreed to distribute the novel genex Bone Graft Substitute. In the US, Zimmer Biomet will be the only genex Bone Graft Substitute distributor.
• In July 2021, To advance new innovations in soft tissue repair and regeneration, BD acquired Tepha, Inc. Additionally, the acquisition of Tepha enables strategic vertical supply chain integration for BD's existing PhasixTM Mesh products. Included in the acquisition is Tepha's GalaFLEX portfolio, which is likewise based on the brand-new P4HB polymer. The investment will ensure that BD can continue giving doctors the most recent technologies to treat their patients, including any present and potential applications.
• In July 2021, Aroa Biosurgery Ltd., a company specialising in soft tissue regeneration, recently raised A$47 million (US$34.72 million) in placement on the Australian Securities Exchange. This will help the firm to advance and expand its pipeline.
• In May 2021, MIMEDX Group, Inc. and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) entered into a partnership to create and promote scientific evidence in support of safe and effective therapeutic therapies. The association reflects a common ambition to develop regenerative science and breakthrough biologics that improve patients' quality of life and aims to increase knowledge of product action mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.
• In Mar 2019, In a deal valued at $660 million, medical device manufacturer Smith & Nephew acquired regenerative medicine firm Osiris Therapeutics in an effort to broaden and speed up the growth of its wound care business. Grafix and Stravix, two of Osiris' most successful products, are skin, cartilage, and bone graft substitutes.
Market Segmenation:
Global Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Type of Graft, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Allografts,
• Autografts
• Xenografts
Global Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Area of Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Bone Healing
• Burn Healing
• Surgical Healing
• Wound Healing
• Others
Global Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Type of Material Scaffold, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Bone Tissue
• Collagen-based Tissue
• Human Placental Tissue
• Other Animal Based Tissue
• Other Human Tissue
• Stem Cell
• Others Tissues
Global Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Type of End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
Global Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Tissue Engineering-based Regeneration Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global tissue engineering-based regeneration products market
To receive an industry overview and future trends of the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market
To analyze the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market drivers and challenges
To get information on the tissue engineering-based regeneration products market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030
To get insights on significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the tissue engineering-based regeneration products industry
