Organic Wine Market Analysis by Packaging Types Product Segments and Distribution Channels Forecast to 2034
Organic Wine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Packaging Type (Organic, Glass Bottles, Cans, Others), By Product Type (Red organic wine, White organic wine), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Organic Wine Market- by Packaging Type (Organic, Glass Bottles, Cans, and Others), Product Type (Red Organic Wine and White Organic Wine), Distribution Channels (B2B, B2C, HoReCa, and Online Retailing), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
Global Organic Wine Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Organic Wine market is valued at US$ 12.9 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach US$ 42.3 Billion by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 12.7% during a forecast period of 2025-2034.
The production of wine from organically grown grapes, which excludes the use of synthetic fertilizers and harmful chemicals, aligns closely with the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers. Demand for organic wine has shown consistent growth, driven by consumers who increasingly prioritize wellness and sustainable living.
This trend has stimulated expansion within the organic vineyard sector. Organic agricultural methods not only ensure the production of high-quality, regulated food and beverage products but also contribute positively to environmental sustainability and economic development.
The rising prominence of specialty product segments, particularly organic and natural foods, represents a significant trend within the global food and beverage market. Over the past decade, there has been a marked increase in the popularity of these products, especially among millennial consumers.
This shift is largely attributable to a growing rejection of chemically intensive farming practices, influencing both food and beverage industries. Organic wine, in particular, is experiencing increased demand in major markets including Australia, Italy, France, Argentina, and New Zealand.
This growth is supported by sustainable vineyard management and winemaking processes that emphasize minimal intervention. Additionally, consumer preference for organic wines is reinforced by practices such as the use of native yeasts and the avoidance of additives like fining agents, sulfur, and yeast nutrients.
The market is further driven by demand for wines that are vegan-friendly, biodynamic, preservative-free, carbon-neutral, and certified organic, positioning the organic wine segment for significant expansion during the forecast period.
Europe is projected to maintain its position as the leading market for organic wine in the coming years, driven primarily by heightened consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of organic wine.
The region’s favorable climatic conditions further contribute to the expansion of the market. Prominent markets within Europe include Germany, France, and Italy. Additionally, the growing consumption of alcoholic beverages, particularly organic wine, among female consumers is expected to bolster market growth in this region.
Meanwhile, the North American organic wine market is also anticipated to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. The United States, recognized as the third-largest global consumer of organic red wine, led global demand for organic wine in 2021. This growth is underscored by a marked shift among American consumers towards organic alternatives over conventional products.
Major market players operating in the Organic Wine market include
Xinjiang Tiansai WineryCo., Ltd, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Societa Agricola Querciabella SpA, Frey Wine, La Cantina Pizzolato, Treasury Wine Estates, Concha y Toro, DeLoach Vineyards, Armit Wines, Avondale, Elgin Ridge Wines, Kendall-Jackon Winery, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, Grgich Hills Estate, Chateau Maris, Powers Badger Mountain Vineyards, The Vegan Vine, Domaine Carneros, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, Hall Wines, SCHRAMSBERG VINEYARDS, JCB Collection, A to Z Wineworks, LLC, Frog's Leap Winery, Famille Perrin, MANLY SPIRITS CO., Botobolar Wines, Kalleske Wines, Just Wines Australia Pty Ltd., and Other Prominent Players.
Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:
• In February 2020, To grow the winery further throughout the Orange Wine Region, Tamburlaine Organic Wines announced the acquisition of the former Cumulus winery complex at Cudal. This new purchase will advance Tamburlaine's mission to establish Orange as a destination for organic wines.
• In June 2019, Cans of organic wine in quantities of 250 ml were made available globally by Bonterra Organic. This product line offers organically grown grape-based Bonterra Young, Bonterra Rosé, and Red Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc.
Market Segments
Global Organic Wine Market, by Packaging Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Organic
• Glass Bottles
• Cans
• Others
Global Organic Wine Market, by Product Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Red organic wine
• White organic wine
Global Organic Wine Market, by Distribution Channels, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• B2B
• B2C
• HoReCa
• Online Retailing
Global Organic Wine Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
North America Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Organic Wine Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
