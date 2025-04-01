Lutetium-177 Market Forecast by Type Product Scale of Operation and End User Including Hospitals Research Institutions and Pharma Sector
Lutetium-177 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Application (Oncology, Non-Oncology), Type (No-Carrier-Added (NCA) Lu-177, Carrier-Added (CA) Lu-177), Product Type (Approved Drugs, Pipeline Drugs, Investigational Drugs), Scale of Operati
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 29, 2025 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lutetium-177 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Oncology, Non-Oncology), Type (No-Carrier-Added (NCA) Lu-177, Carrier-Added (CA) Lu-177), Product Type (Approved Drugs, Pipeline Drugs, Investigational Drugs), Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial), End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutions/CROs), Production(Reactor-Based, Cyclotron-Based), Technology (Targeting Ligands, Production Innovations, Combination Therapies)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034"
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Lutetium-177 Market is valued at USD 2.11 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 7.41 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 11.6 during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Lutetium-177 Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) is a beta-emitting radioactive used in targeted radionuclide therapy to treat cancer. Lu-177 can be obtained in two ways. The first is the direct method, in which Lu-176 is irradiated to yield carrier-added (c.a.) Lu-177 with impurities, and the indirect method, in which Yb-176 is irradiated to result in non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Lu-177 with higher purity and improved therapeutic effects.
Lu-177, a theranostic drug, can diagnose and cure malignancies such as neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer. It uses imaging to identify tumors and delivers targeted radiation therapy to eliminate cancer cells while causing minimum damage to healthy tissue. This integrated strategy increases therapy precision and improves patient outcomes.
The Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market is expanding rapidly, owing to its increased use in targeted radionuclide therapy for malignancies such as neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer. Rising cancer rates and advances in targeted medicines are projected to fuel global demand for Lu-177-based treatments.
The growing emphasis on strategic alliances and cooperation between pharmaceutical corporations, research institutes, and healthcare providers is playing a significant role in promoting market expansion.
For example, in June 2024, Curium signed a long-term agreement with the Institut Laue-Langevin (ILL) to increase the production of non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), a critical radioisotope used in targeted cancer therapy. The collaboration plans to serve significant cancer patients worldwide over the next five years by ensuring the ongoing availability of Lu-177 for therapeutic uses.
List of Prominent Players in the Lutetium-177 Market:
• Novartis AG
• Curium
• Telix Pharmaceuticals
• ITM Isotope Technologies
• Eli Lilly (via POINT Biopharma)
• Radiopharm Theranostics
• Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA)
• Evergreen Theragnostics
• Nusano Inc.
• Nordic Nanovector
Lutetium-177 Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute Specifications
Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 18.2% from 2025 to 2034
Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
Historic Year 2021 to 2024
Forecast Year 2024-2034
Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered By Application, Type, Product Type, Scale of Operation, End User, Production, Technology
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) industry is propelled by increased demand for targeted radiotherapy, specifically among neuroendocrine and prostate cancers, because of its specificity and low side effects.
Growing use of targeted radionuclide therapies fuels market growth, while research into radiopharmaceutical technologies, such as production, delivery, and imaging, boosts the efficiency and accessibility of Lu-177 for complex cancer therapies. Also, favorable regulatory environments and government subsidies for cancer research and nuclear medicine enable approvals and clinical adoption, driving broader uptake and market growth.
Challenges:
The Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market is challenged by production, supply chain, and regulation. Its intricate manufacturing process and dependence on rare, enriched ytterbium restrict supply and increase costs. Regulatory requirements and compliance issues also constrain market growth and impose operational burdens.
Regional Trends:
North America leads the Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research and development, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The region's well-developed cancer treatment facilities and leading pharmaceutical companies drive innovation and adoption of Lu-177 therapies.
Robust regulations and significant government funding for cancer research further support market growth. Local production facilities, such as SHINE Technologies' plant in Wisconsin, ensure a stable supply, reducing reliance on imports. Additionally, North America's high cancer prevalence, with 2,001,140 new cases and 611,720 deaths projected in the U.S. in 2024, fuels demand for targeted therapies like Lu-177.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, The FDA approved Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate (Lutathera) for pediatric patients (12+) with SSTR-positive GEP-NETs, including foregut, midgut, and hindgut tumors. It had previously received approval for adults in 2018.
• In March 2022, The FDA approved Pluvicto (Lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) for adults with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who had previously received androgen receptor pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy.
Segmentation of Trusted Platform Module Market-
By Application:
• Oncology
o mCRPC
o NETs
o RCC
o Other Cancers
• Non-Oncology
o Arthritis
o Other
By Type:
• Carrier-Added Lutetium-177
• No-Carrier-Added Lutetium-177
By Product Type:
• Approved Drugs
o Pluvicto (Pro)
o Lutathera (Pro)
• Pipeline Drugs
• Investigational Drugs
By Scale of Operation:
• Preclinical
• Clinical
• Commercial
By End-user:
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Research Institutions/CROs
By Production:
• Reactor-Based
• Cyclotron-Based
By Technology:
• Targeting Ligands
• Production Innovations
• Combination Therapies
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Lutetium-177 market
To receive industry overview and future trends of global Lutetium-177 market
To analyze the Lutetium-177 market drivers and challenges
To get information on the Lutetium-177 market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2034
Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Lutetium-177 industry
