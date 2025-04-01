Neurogenomics Market Extensive Research on Market Dynamics Application Segmentation and Regional Growth Patterns With Forecast and Revenue Analysis to 2034
Neurogenomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Systems, Kits & Reagents; DNA Extraction And Amplification Kits & Reagents; Library Preparation And Target Enrichment Kits & Reagents; Quality Control
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Neurogenomics Market– (By Offering (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) systems, kits & reagents; DNA extraction and amplification kits & reagents; library preparation and target enrichment kits & reagents; quality control kits & reagents; other NGS kits & reagents; Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) systems, kits & reagents; microarrays; readers & scanners; DNA/RNA, protein, and tissue microarray kits & reagents; software & services), By Application (Variant discovery, research applications, target identification, transcription factor binding analysis, functional studies, clinical applications), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2034."
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Neurogenomics Market is valued at USD 1.7 Bn in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 7.3 Bn by the year 2034, with a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.
Global Neurogenomics Market 2025-2034 full Research Report latest version is now available.
The scientific discipline of neurogenomics integrates genomics and neuroscience to investigate the role of genes in nervous system development, function, and diseases. In order to comprehend how differences in DNA affect brain anatomy, behaviour, cognition, and neurological disorders, it investigates the intricate relationships that exist between a person's genetic composition and neurological characteristics.
The market for neurogenomics is expanding due to the rising incidence of neurological illnesses, the decreasing cost of sequencing, and the expanding use of sophisticated sequencing technologies in precision medicine and disease diagnosis. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing awareness of neurological illnesses, emerging economies, and the growing use of targeted medicines would create potential prospects for market participants.
List of Prominent Players in the Neurogenomics Market:
• Illumina, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Danaher Corporation
• Qiagen N. V.
• Agilent Technologies Inc.
• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc.
• Revvity Inc.
• Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
• MGI Tech Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The market for neurogenomics is being greatly boosted by the rising incidence of neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's. Neurogenerative disorders are becoming more common as the world's population ages, which raises the need for accurate diagnosis methods and focused treatments.
Since genetic factors play a major role in the development and progression of many conditions, neurogenomics is quickly come out as a significant tool for early detection and treatment. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly using genomic data to understand illness causes better and explore individualized treatment plans.
Challenges:
The high cost of genome sequencing and neurogenomics analysis constrains market expansion. While extensive neurogenomics scans, especially for complicated neurological illnesses, are still costly, next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has become quite inexpensive.
The high costs of data analysis, computer infrastructure, and qualified staff influence the total cost. As a result, less developed nations with less healthcare budgets have less access to sophisticated genomic tests and treatments. Patients who might significantly benefit from cutting-edge procedures are left without answers because these nations lack access to technology.
Regional Trends:
The North American Neurogenomics market is anticipated to record a major market revenue share in terms of revenue ascribed to rising R&D costs in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, the existence of top sequencing solution providers in the area, supportive government programs for genomics research, expanding uses of sequencing-based research, the rising incidence of neurological conditions, and the region's advantageous reimbursement situation.
Besides, over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate, fueled by an increase in the number of patients, healthcare expenditures, and public awareness. Government initiatives that promote genomics-focused healthcare and improvements in sequencing methods are driving the integration of neurogenomics in this area.
Recent Development:
• In Feb 2022, The Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital at McGill University (The Neuro) has announced a new research collaboration with Illumina, Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., and Roche. The collaboration, propelled by Illumina's whole genome sequencing technology, will establish a robust drug development platform for neurological illnesses, including Parkinson's disease and REM sleep behavior disorders.
Segmentation of Neurogenomics Market-
By Offering-
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
o Systems
o Kits & Reagents
DNA Extraction and Amplification Kits & Reagents
Library Preparation and Target Enrichment Kits & Regents
Quality Control Kits & Reagents
Other NGS Kits & Reagents
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
o Systems
o Kits & Reagents
Microarray+
Readers & Scanners
DNA and RNA Microarray Kits & Reagents
Protein Microarray Kits & Reagents
Tissue Microarray Kits & Reagents
Software & Services
By Application-
• Variant Discovery
• Research Applications
• Target Identification
• Transcription Factor Binding Analysis
• Functional Studies
• Clinical Applications
By End-user-
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
• Academic & Research Institutes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
