Global Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market is projected to reach the value of USD 59.3 billion by 2030
Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market Research Report – Segmentation by Type (Industrial Manufacturing, High Tech, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Equipment and Others); By Application (Product Data Management, Life Cycle Analysis, Process and Project
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 27, 2025 ) The Global Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market was valued at USD 38.81 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 59.3 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2025-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.85%.
A key long-term driver of the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market is the rising demand for smart manufacturing solutions. Over the past few years, industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery have been incorporating smart technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced robotics into their manufacturing processes. These technologies enable manufacturers to optimize their production lines, improve product quality, and reduce operational costs. With the increasing complexity of products and rising consumer demands, the need for innovative manufacturing solutions is growing.
This long-term driver is closely tied to the adoption of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems, which help manufacturers manage the entire lifecycle of a product, from design to production and end-of-life. PLM systems enable manufacturers to improve collaboration across departments, streamline product development processes, and bring products to market faster and with higher quality. As companies strive to remain competitive and meet consumer demands, the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions coupled with PLM systems will continue to drive market growth.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market, both in terms of challenges and opportunities. The global supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic led to production delays, inventory shortages, and a reduction in manufacturing capacity. Many companies faced difficulties in sourcing raw materials, meeting customer demands, and maintaining production schedules.
On the other hand, the pandemic highlighted the importance of digital transformation in manufacturing. Companies that had already adopted digital tools, including cloud-based PLM systems, were better able to adapt to the disruptions. These companies were able to continue product design and development remotely, track and manage supply chains, and communicate efficiently across global teams. As a result, the adoption of cloud-based PLM systems and other digital tools surged during and after the pandemic, as manufacturers realized the need to become more resilient and agile in the face of future challenges.
In the short term, one of the major drivers of growth in the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market is the increased need for remote collaboration and digitalization. As businesses continue to recover from the effects of COVID-19, they are focused on improving their ability to collaborate remotely, manage projects, and track product development from multiple locations. The demand for cloud-based PLM solutions has been particularly high, as they enable real-time collaboration and information sharing across departments, suppliers, and customers.
These cloud-based systems are being integrated with other enterprise solutions such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management (SCM) systems to create more connected, data-driven ecosystems. This enables companies to streamline their operations, reduce time-to-market, and improve decision-making processes. The ongoing shift toward digitalization is expected to continue driving short-term growth in the market as companies focus on improving operational efficiency and agility.
An emerging opportunity in the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market lies in the growth of manufacturing sectors in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. As these regions experience rapid industrialization and urbanization, there is a rising demand for modern manufacturing solutions that can improve productivity, quality, and regulatory compliance.
Countries in these regions are increasingly adopting digital technologies such as PLM systems to optimize their manufacturing processes and compete on a global scale. Manufacturers in these emerging markets are looking to enhance their capabilities in product design, production efficiency, and innovation, making PLM solutions a key tool for their growth. With the increasing availability of low-cost cloud-based PLM solutions and government incentives for industrial growth, manufacturers in these regions have a significant opportunity to improve their operations and drive market growth.
A key trend observed in the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into manufacturing processes. Manufacturers are increasingly turning to AI to enhance product design, optimize production schedules, and predict equipment maintenance needs. AI-powered predictive analytics can help manufacturers identify potential issues before they occur, reducing downtime and improving efficiency.
In addition, automation technologies, such as robotics and machine learning, are being used to automate repetitive tasks, increase precision, and speed up production processes. The integration of AI and automation with PLM systems enables manufacturers to make data-driven decisions, improve product quality, and reduce waste. As manufacturers continue to adopt these advanced technologies, the demand for intelligent PLM solutions is expected to rise, driving further innovation and market expansion.
Market Segmentation:
By Type: Industrial Manufacturing, High Tech, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Equipment and Others
In the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market, there are several industry types, each with its own set of demands and growth potential. Industrial Manufacturing is the largest segment in this market. This is because industrial manufacturers require PLM solutions to efficiently manage large-scale production, design, and engineering tasks across multiple locations. These solutions allow companies to optimize their operations and maintain high-quality standards.
On the other hand, the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is the Aerospace and Defence industry. This sector is experiencing rapid technological advancements, and PLM solutions are essential to manage the complex designs and safety regulations involved in manufacturing aerospace and defence products. As governments and private companies invest in new technologies, the demand for PLM systems in aerospace and defence is expected to rise sharply.
By Application: Product Data Management, Life Cycle Analysis, Process and Project Management, Enterprise Content Management and Others
The Product Data Management (PDM) application is the largest in the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market. This is because PDM solutions allow businesses to store, organize, and manage product data efficiently across the entire product lifecycle. Manufacturers rely heavily on PDM to ensure accuracy and consistency in product designs, which is crucial in industries like automotive and aerospace.
In terms of the fastest-growing application during the forecast period, Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) is experiencing significant expansion. LCA tools help manufacturers analyze the environmental impact of a product throughout its lifecycle, from production to disposal. As sustainability becomes increasingly important, more companies are adopting LCA solutions to meet environmental regulations and improve their sustainability efforts. This trend is expected to grow as more industries focus on green manufacturing practices and reducing their carbon footprints.
Regional Analysis:
In the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market, North America holds the largest market share. The region has a strong presence of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and high-tech manufacturing, all of which require advanced PLM systems. North America’s established infrastructure and the presence of major players in the PLM market, such as PTC and Siemens, have helped the region maintain a dominant position.
However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization in countries like China, India, and Japan, coupled with the increasing demand for high-tech products, is driving the growth of PLM solutions. As businesses in Asia-Pacific adopt digital technologies to enhance their manufacturing capabilities, the demand for PLM solutions is expected to grow substantially. The rise of manufacturing hubs in this region, along with an expanding focus on digitalization, makes Asia-Pacific an attractive market for PLM vendors.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Integration of Advanced Technologies: Companies in the Discrete Manufacturing and PLM Market are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance their product lifecycle management systems. By integrating these technologies, businesses are able to automate design and production processes, improve data analysis, and enhance product quality. This shift towards smart manufacturing and intelligent PLM solutions is helping companies streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase product development speed.
• Cloud-Based PLM Solutions: Another significant trend in the market is the shift towards cloud-based PLM platforms. As businesses increasingly rely on remote collaboration and real-time data sharing, the demand for cloud-based solutions has surged. These platforms allow manufacturers to collaborate seamlessly across global teams, improve accessibility to data, and reduce infrastructure costs. The scalability and flexibility of cloud-based PLM solutions are driving their adoption, especially in industries with complex supply chains and product lifecycles.
• Focus on Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance: With growing pressure to meet environmental standards and sustainability goals, companies are incorporating sustainability features into their PLM solutions. Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) tools and other environmental impact management solutions are gaining popularity. Manufacturers are using these tools to evaluate the sustainability of their products from design through to disposal, ensuring compliance with increasingly strict environmental regulations. By focusing on sustainability, companies are not only improving their market position but also meeting the demands of environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory bodies.
