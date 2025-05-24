Biocides Market Outlook Strengthened by Urbanization Infrastructure Growth and Need for Clean Water Solutions
Biocides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Non-oxidizing Biocide, Oxidizing Biocide), Application (Water Treatment, Household, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning and Home Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservatives), By Region, And Seg
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2025 ) The Global Biocides Market Size is valued at USD 9.50 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 15.25 billion by the year 2034 at a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Biocides Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Biocides market are:
• Growing consumer interest in the nourishment sector
• Increasing need for sustainable biocides
• Technological Development
The following are the primary obstacles to the Biocides market's expansion:
• Rigorous legal framework
• Lack of awareness
• Fluctuations in the cost of ingredients
Future expansion opportunities for the global Biocides market include:
• Raising healthcare consciousness
• Increased focus on efficient sewage treatment
• Growing research and development
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Large corporations in the biocide sector are implementing an innovative cooperation approach to create novel and inventive goods and broaden their market.
• The need for biocides is fueled by the growing need for sanitary water throughout the world and the increased focus on efficient sanitation.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Volatility in prices for essential supplies may impede the industry's expansion for biocides.
Market Analysis:
Biocides, which are used to control or eliminate harmful organisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and invasive plant species, play a critical role in the global chemical industry. Their application has expanded significantly across a wide range of sectors.
One of the key areas driving market growth is their use in cooling systems, particularly within utility, extraction, and petrochemical operations. These systems create favorable conditions for microbial growth, making the use of biocides essential for maintaining operational efficiency and system integrity.
List of Prominent Players in the Biocides Market:
• Lanxess AG
• Veolia Group
• Araxda AG
• Ecolab Inc.
• Nouryon
• General Electric Company
• Evonik Industries AG
• Solvay S.A.
• Clariant AG
• Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.
• Solenis & Sigura Water
• Kemira Oyj
• Stepan Company
• Danaher Corporation
• Albemarle corporation
• M.C. Corporation
• C.L. Group
• Chevron Corporation
• E.S. Energy Solution CORP
• Arkema SA
• The Lubrizol Corporation
• Thor Group Limited
• Chemicrea Inc
• Merck KGAA
• Accepta Water Treatment
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Evonik's latest catalyst product, Octamax, was introduced. It is an extremely sustainable and effective way to remove sulfur from fuel used in refineries. The selected NiMo and CoMo catalysts used in hydrodesulfurization (HDS) units for cracked gasoline undergo renewal and improvement in an optimal environment.
• In January 2024, Merck, a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare company, announced a licensing arrangement including the first-in-class oral inhibitor of the creatine transport channel SLC6A8, Ompenaclid (RGX-202), and subsequent medicines that target SLC6A8. The headquarters of Inspirna, Inc. are located in the Big Apple.
• In January 2024, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) disclosed that it is providing $3 million in aid to towns in Kazakhstan that are impacted by the severe rainfall that has occurred throughout the nation via its affiliated company Chevron Munaigas Inc. (Chevron).
Biocides Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Environmentally Sustainable Biocides
The increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability is a primary driver of growth in the biocides market. As industries become more conscious of ecological impacts and the need to reduce pollution, there is a growing shift toward the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable biocide alternatives.
Naturally derived and biological biocides are gaining traction as they offer effective microbial control with minimal environmental impact. These alternatives are often biodegradable and do not leave behind harmful residues, making them an attractive option for industries seeking to enhance environmental compliance.
Challenges: Stringent Regulatory Landscape
The biocides industry operates under a complex and evolving regulatory framework, which varies significantly across countries and regions. Regulatory authorities impose rigorous standards to ensure the safety and efficacy of biocidal products prior to their approval, registration, and market release.
Compliance with these regulations can be resource-intensive, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. The extensive documentation, testing, and certification processes required can lead to increased operational costs and delays in product launches, posing a significant challenge to market growth.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American biocides market is projected to capture a substantial share of global revenue and exhibit a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the coming years. This growth is primarily driven by the region's ongoing urbanization, industrial development, and infrastructure expansion.
Furthermore, North America’s focus on technological innovation, enhanced product durability, and high standards of hygiene significantly supports its leadership in the biocides sector. Key application areas—including surface coatings, water treatment, industrial maintenance, and residential sanitation—continue to benefit from the region’s commitment to advanced and sustainable biocidal solutions.
Segmentation of Biocides Market-
By Type-
• Non-oxidizing Biocide
• Oxidizing Biocide
By Application-
• Water Treatment
• Household
• Industrial & Institutional Cleaning and Home Care
• Paints & Coatings
• Wood Preservatives
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
